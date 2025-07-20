Take Pancakes To The Fluffiest Extremes Using This One Type Of Milk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If our ancestors were alive today, they'd probably be shocked by the endless selection of products available in modern supermarkets. One thing they really might not have seen coming is the huge variety of milks now on offer. Nonfat, 2%, oat, almond, lactose-free — the list goes on. But there's one type that can really level up your mornings: barista milk. Not only does it vastly improve coffee, but it also makes incredibly fluffy pancakes, setting you up for a delicious breakfast of champions.

Barista milk is very similar to regular milk, but it usually has more fat. It's specifically designed for steaming so that baristas can create perfect latte art and pour their milk more consistently. It's creamier, smoother, and more stable. Barista milk can also tolerate heat better, and it isn't as sweet as regular milk. These are all great benefits for pancakes.

One of the reasons buttermilk is such a common ingredient for pancakes is that it stabilizes and thickens the batter. The high-fat content of barista milk creates a similar effect, and it will save you from buying a full carton of buttermilk just for one easy pancake recipe. Barista milk will also help the pancakes hold their shape during cooking, and it will lead to a fluffier texture than regular milk. It's a particularly great option if you don't enjoy the tang of buttermilk, as the flavor is milder.