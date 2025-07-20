Take Pancakes To The Fluffiest Extremes Using This One Type Of Milk
If our ancestors were alive today, they'd probably be shocked by the endless selection of products available in modern supermarkets. One thing they really might not have seen coming is the huge variety of milks now on offer. Nonfat, 2%, oat, almond, lactose-free — the list goes on. But there's one type that can really level up your mornings: barista milk. Not only does it vastly improve coffee, but it also makes incredibly fluffy pancakes, setting you up for a delicious breakfast of champions.
Barista milk is very similar to regular milk, but it usually has more fat. It's specifically designed for steaming so that baristas can create perfect latte art and pour their milk more consistently. It's creamier, smoother, and more stable. Barista milk can also tolerate heat better, and it isn't as sweet as regular milk. These are all great benefits for pancakes.
One of the reasons buttermilk is such a common ingredient for pancakes is that it stabilizes and thickens the batter. The high-fat content of barista milk creates a similar effect, and it will save you from buying a full carton of buttermilk just for one easy pancake recipe. Barista milk will also help the pancakes hold their shape during cooking, and it will lead to a fluffier texture than regular milk. It's a particularly great option if you don't enjoy the tang of buttermilk, as the flavor is milder.
How to make barista milk pancakes
Where you'll really notice the biggest difference between barista and regular milk is in the plant-based category. Barista oat milk froths much better than regular oat milk due to added enzymes, and it has a noticeably thicker texture and creamier mouthfeel. Barista almond milk, meanwhile, has a delicious, nutty flavor, and when we tested and ranked 13 barista milks, we found that our favorite was actually a pistachio version: Elmhurst 1925 Pistachio Barista Edition.
All are great options for something like vegan oatmeal pancakes, but you can swap in any dairy-free barista milk in your go-to recipe. Whether you're using plant-based barista milk or not, all you need to do is follow a one-to-one ratio for swapping. You can add a little melted butter, too, for extra flavor or some sugar to make up for the more mellow sweetness level. Try it out with this soufflé pancake recipe or a roasted berry pancake recipe. And here are 10 ways to use barista milk for more than coffee if you're worried about using up that carton.