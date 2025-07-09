The Best Diners To Order Breakfast In Every State
Is any morning more pleasant than one filled with heaping piles of bacon, toast, eggs, pancakes, and waffles? Not in our book. And it's even better when you don't have to make it yourself. Fortunately, on the mornings when you only have enough strength to hop out of bed and in the car, your local diner is there for you — a source not only of sustenance, but homey ambiance.
No matter where you happen to find yourself, a diner is sure not to be too far away to serve up whatever your favorite classic American breakfast dish may be. We've scoured the states to find the best breakfast diner in every one of them, and though each manages to be remarkably different from the next, they all share some common attributes: really good, classic breakfast dishes, an unassuming ambiance and interior, and much local acclaim. Are our finds worth a diner-specific cross-country road trip? They very well may be — regardless, each deserves a stop-in the next time you're in the area.
Alabama: Ken's Hickory Pit BBQ
Should you find yourself taking an overnight pit stop in Birmingham, Alabama, make sure to grab breakfast at Ken's BBQ before continuing on your journey. Aside from the exceptionally good reviews of its breakfast, forums have seen locals raving about the joint, which also got a mention in an Alabama publication listing the best breakfasts in the state. Try the biscuits when you head in, and as you're in the South — get a heaping helping of grits, too.
(205) 853-6488
4437 Pinson Valley Pkwy, Birmingham, AL, 35215
Alaska: Harley's Old Thyme Cafe
Harley's Old Thyme Cafe is pleasantly punny in name, but that's not the only reason locals rave over it. In fact, the place is quite popular and is often recommended online in the context of best breakfast joints in Anchorage. The vast majority of reviews over the past year give the spot a 5-star rating, with more than one person lauding the hash browns as being the ideal crispy texture. Users also praise egg dishes and large portions.
(907) 349-8878
7550 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Hoosier Cafe
Looking for a killer breakfast in Arizona's East Valley area? Look no further than Hoosier Cafe, which got no fewer than five mentions in Reddit threads discussing breakfast recommendations in the region. Rave reviews mention the exceptionally large portions for the price. Apparently, the pancakes and the biscuits and gravy boast a ton of flavor, and the grits and egg dishes also get a few shout-outs.
(480) 378-9411
393 W Warner Rd Ste 102, Chandler, AZ 85225
Arkansas: Oark General Store
This isn't the first time Arkansas' Oark General Store has garnered a mention in a Tasting Table piece — we've previously also recommended the spot as the state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant. The place got a couple of mentions online as a great roadside diner, but what's even more impressive is the fact it has a whopping 4.7 overall rating on Yelp. It's been serving customers since 1890 and reviews particularly mention the biscuits that are made fresh every day, but you should definitely pick up some pecan pie for the road as well.
(479) 292-3351
117 County Road 5241, Oark, AR 72852
California: Nat's Early Bite
We scoured several Reddit posts to find our California pick, and one recommendation stood out across all of them: Nat's Early Bite. The small spot in Sherman Oaks is easy to pass by if you're not looking for it, but well worth making a destination. Several regular visitors to the LA area mention stopping at Nat's for breakfast on every visit. Muffins and hash browns are popular choices, and it's well worth the small wait you might face if heading in on a weekend.
(818) 781-3040
14115 Burbank Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA, 91401
Colorado: Maggi's Kitchen
Maggi's Kitchen in Mead, Colorado is well-regarded among locals. The restaurant is notoriously easy to drive by, but once you learn about this gem and decide to stop by, you'll be hard-pressed not to go regularly. Online search reveals overwhelmingly positive recommendations from locals, and the recommendation rate on the restaurant's Facebook profile is a stunning 100%. Several customers recommend breakfast burritos and hot, fresh donuts.
facebook.com/maggiskitchencolorado
(303) 678-9100
237 Main Street, Mead, CO 80542
Connecticut: The Laurel Diner
After sifting through hundreds of Reddit comments giving breakfast spot recommendations, The Laurel Diner in Southbury, Connecticut stood out the most. Moreover, even experts agree that it's one of the best breakfast joints in the state. It's a tiny hole-in-the-wall spot with good old-fashioned ambiance. The hash browns and corned beef get special mentions from reviewers.
(203) 264-8218
544 Main St S, Southbury, CT 06488
Delaware: Lucky's Coffee Shop
Looking for a Delaware breakfast spot on 202? A quick gander on Reddit will find a ton of users recommending Lucky's Coffee Shop — in fact, in a single post on the platform, the spot got 12 rave recommendations. The vast majority of Google reviewers had very positive experiences, with customers saying the spot cooks its egg dishes very well and that the hash browns are always on point.
(302) 477-0240
4003 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: Se7en Bites
Our search for Florida's best breakfast diner also sent us down a Reddit rabbit hole, and across all the threads we scoured one recommendation was consistent: Se7en Bites. Aside from its clear fan-favorite status in the eyes of locals, Yelp users have also given the spot an overall 4.4-star rating, with over 1,500 reviews bestowing five stars upon the establishment. It's also been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Try chicken and waffles and grab a cinnamon roll while you're there.
(407) 203-0727
617 N Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL, 32803
Georgia: Home Grown
In need of a hearty, homey breakfast in the Atlanta area? Locals can't recommend Home Grown enough. Beyond that, online threads reveal that several users recommend the same dish: the Comfy Chicken Biscuit. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that this local gem has been recommended by Michelin Guide. Reviewers also recommendfried green tomatoes and note that, while Home Grown serves the classic breakfast dishes, it's also vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, ideal for folks with food restrictions.
(404) 222-0455
968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Hawaii: Kountry Kitchen
Admittedly, narrowing down Hawaii's best breakfast diner wasn't an easy task, and we ended up choosing Kountry Kitchen because of the number of Reddit recommendations combined with an average rating across a variety of review platforms. Overall, Kountry Kitchen appears to be a solid choice for both locals and visitors alike, more than a few of whom recommend joining the restaurant's waitlist in advance. Restaurant's waffles and Kalua pork get special mentions in reviews.
(808) 822-3511
4-1489 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaʻa, HI 96746
Idaho: Egg Mann and Earl
Idaho's best breakfast diner was also not the easiest to pick, but in the end, Egg Mann and Earl won out — and looking at the above photo of a plate piled with breakfast favorites, it's not hard to see why. Reddit users love the spot, with more than one saying it has the best breakfast in the Boise area. The 4.7-star Yelp rating only supports this claim. Several customers praised the large portion sizes, and multiple recommend the Loaded Hangover Hashbrowns.
(208) 484-8831
650 E Boise Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Lou Mitchell's
If you asked Chicago locals where to grab a homey diner breakfast, there's a good chance you'd hear more than one mention of Lou Mitchell's. It's frequently recommended particularly when searching for a diner with an old-timey ambiance — of course, it helps that its food is apparently delicious, too. It's another diner that's found its way into the Michelin Guide. The classic dishes (like omelets, bacon, and pancakes) have garnered a good amount of praise, as has the friendly service.
(312) 939-3111
565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661
Indiana: Lincoln Square Pancake House
When in Indianapolis, there may be only one spot to go if you have a hankering for pancakes: Lincoln Square Pancake House. Reddit users don't hesitate to recommend this classic breakfast spot, and what's more, it has several locations around the city but doesn't appear to have a chain-like feel. The spot also gets notoriously high reviews elsewhere, and customers especially recommend pancakes and French toast.
Multiple locations
Iowa: The Dandy Lion
Besides being named as one of the five best breakfast spots in Iowa City, The Dandy Lion is also beloved by locals who recommend it on different Reddit posts inquiring about the area's best breakfasts. The Dandy Lion serves all the dishes you'd expect from a classic diner, while elevating some favorites with its distinct signature. When you go in, try any of the baked goods made in-house, or go for any of the famous egg dishes.
(319) 358-6400
111 S Dubuque St. Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Delano's Diner
We had to do some digging before finding Delano's Diner, but it appears to be a spot well worth the visit to Wichita. Reddit users who recommend the spot have great things to say, and the recent reviews on Google also praise the no-frills breakfast joint. Delano's Diner serves up sweet and savory favorites, while a wide variety of meals garnered some acclaim.
(316) 364-4482
1220 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203
Kentucky: Eggs Over Frankfort
Ask Louisville natives where to grab a yummy breakfast and you're sure to hear at least a couple people recommend Eggs Over Frankfort. It's also gotten a shoutout from a local Kentucky food blogger for having incredible eggs Benedict, and is a no-brainer spot to visit if you have a hankering for that dish in particular. Some regulars have taken to Google reviews to show their appreciation for the spot, saying that though it's tiny, the excellent dishes make it well worth feeling a bit cramped.
(502) 709-4452
2712 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: The Camellia Grill
There's no denying that Louisiana is full of joints that serve stellar breakfast food, so settling on one to recommend was no easy task; however, we settled on The Camellia Grill and its classic, unassuming appeal that will have any guest feeling right at home. Reddit users are frequently recommending it, especially as a place that gives the so-called greasy spoon appeal. Its plethora of 5-star reviews especially laud the omelets.
(504) 866-9573
626 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: Palace Diner
Yet another spot that's been mentioned here at Tasting Table before is Maine's Palace Diner, previously included in an article covering most iconic breakfast dishes in every state, where we chose the Palace Diner's Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich to represent Maine. Our opinion is backed up by a generous amount of Reddit users as well as its exceptionally high reviews. Apparently, the banana bread is a must-have, and customers recommend arriving early as the diner tends to fill up quickly.
(207) 284-0015
18 Franklin St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Miss Shirley's Cafe
Aside from being heralded as downtown Annapolis' best breakfast by the local website, Miss Shirley's also gets good remarks on internet forums and review platforms alike. Aesthetically, it's one of the more upscale joints on our list, but its homey ambiance and classic breakfast dishes can still earn it the diner label. Particularly popular are the Coconut French Toast and the Southern Slammer breakfast sandwich.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Agawam Diner
It wasn't easy to narrow down a diner for Massachusetts. Despite not being the biggest state, it seems to have a plethora of options. Nevertheless, Reddit users consistently recommend Agawam Diner in Rowley. Its menu boasts all the diner breakfast classics, and the spot has an undeniable diner aesthetic. The interior even houses red diner booths and classic barstools.
(978) 948-7780
166 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, MA 01969
Michigan: Crow's Nest
Crow's Nest in Kalamazoo, Michigan has more going for it than just its stellar Google reviews. The spot has also received more than a few recommendations by locals on Reddit, and it has over four stars on both Yelp and Tripadvisor. The brick-walled interior surrounds a crowd of unassuming tables and chairs, and if you ask us, the French toast looks insanely decadent.
(269) 978-0490
816 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Minnesota: Al's Breakfast
One telltale sign of a great diner has to be one that includes someone's first name in the title, followed by words like diner, breakfast, or restaurant. Al's Breakfast in Minneapolis, MN is a classic example of this phenomenon. Locals say there are some know before you go rules for visitors dining at Al's. The spot only takes cash and, due to its severely limited capacity, you can typically expect to wait to be seated — but the food and ambiance seem well worth it.
(612) 331-9991
413 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississippi: Jo's Diner
Coincidentally, Jo's Diner (our Mississippi pick) also follows the classic diner title formula. Not only has it received the requisite Reddit recommendations we always search for, but it's also earned features in state-specific publications. Its strip mall exterior hides the classic diner feel within — complete with checkered floors alongside red leather booths and barstools — and, of course, the yummy meals and large serving sizes shouldn't go unmentioned.
Multiple locations
Missouri: Southwest Diner
If the above picture of strawberry-studded French toast topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream isn't making you salivate, we don't know what will. You can thank Southwest Diner for the swift onset of your current sugar craving. It sees over a whopping 20 recommendations on one Reddit thread, and another thread purely talking about the spot's food has users raving over the breakfast burrito, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy.
(314) 260-7244
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63143
Montana: Red Rooster Cafe
The moniker Red Rooster Cafe might be enough to draw you in for a visit to our Montana pick, but if it's not, use the sage advice of local Reddit users as your excuse to take an excursion. Aside from being highly acclaimed on the forum, the spot also has at least a four-star rating on every major review platform: Yelp, Google, and Tripadvisor. Happy diners especially recommend Red Rooster's huge buttermilk pancakes.
(406) 839-2884
1500 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59102
Nebraska: Hi-Way Diner
Hi-Way Diner receives high acclaim from Nebraska locals — one Reddit user even calls it "hands-down the best greasy spoon in Lincoln." Given its 4.5-star rating on Google with nearly 3,000 reviews, it's safe to consider this a must-have breakfast. Its charming interior gives off vintage vibes complete with a neon "Rexall Drugs" sign on the wall, and its menu lists all the diner fare you'd expect.
(402) 423-6066
2105 Nebraska Pkwy, Lincoln, NE 68502
Nevada: Lou's Diner
So you're in Vegas but want a charming diner breakfast off the strip — look no further than Lou's Diner, which residents don't hesitate to recommend to those just passing through. The eatery has been in operation since 1969 and retains all its '60s charm, complete with burgundy booths and chairs as well as a menu stacked with all your diner favs. Reviews particularly laud its assortment of homemade jellies.
(702) 870-1876
431 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
New Hampshire: Parker's Maple Barn
Okay, so Parker's Maple Barn doesn't technically boast diner aesthetics — but given that its menu is loaded with diner fare and it sees a number of recommendations on Reddit, we can let that slide. Feast on diner food in a lodge-like atmosphere for decidedly New Hampshire vibes, but expect to wait a bit before being seated. However, reviews suggest that the stuffed French toast is absolutely worth it.
(603) 878-2308
1349 Brookline Rd, Mason, NH 03048
New Jersey: Summit Diner
If New Jersey's Summit Diner sounds familiar, you may remember it from our list of the state's best diners. We'll reiterate our claim here and even go so far as to call it the best breakfast diner in New Jersey. A few Reddit users agree, and the recommendation is pushed over the top when you consider its charming (albeit tiny) interior. The minimal seating capacity suggests you can expect a wait.
(908) 277-3256
1 Union Place, Summit, NJ 07901
New Mexico: Barelas Coffee House
It's only fitting that our pick for the best diner in New Mexico serves up the best local flavors, and Barelas Coffee House seemed to be the clear winner in the Reddit threads we consulted. The unmistakably diner-esque interior is complemented by a slightly more elevated outdoor patio, but no matter where you sit, you can feast on local favs like huevos rancheros or keep it classic and get a stack of pancakes.
barelas-coffee-house.weeblyte.com
(505) 843-7577
1502 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Waverly Diner
This pick will probably come as no surprise to residents of the Big Apple. Waverly Diner is a decades-old Manhattan institution that comes highly recommended on a few Reddit threads, and one look at its interior and menu makes it easy to see why. Whatever you order, make sure you include hash browns, and surprisingly enough for a Manhattan mainstay, it doesn't generally appear to have long wait times.
(212) 675-3181
385 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: Midnight Diner
Is any diner better than one that can satisfy your middle-of-the-night cravings? North Carolina's Midnight Diner is indeed open 24/7 (in fact, we've previously named it as the state's best 24-hour restaurant, too), so it's not surprising it has excellent ratings on various platforms. Obviously, it has everything you'd look for at a classic diner, but shrimps and grits seem to be particularly popular.
(980) 207-3641
420 East Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
North Dakota: The Shack
If you ever hear Fargo locals talk about going to The Shack, they're not referring to an abandoned, run-down house — nope, they're probably talking about our pick for North Dakota's best breakfast diner. It's garnered some notice over on Reddit, and one thread in particular sees users guessing about how to replicate its pancakes. Obviously, then, pancakes are a no-brainer order when you pay a visit.
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 5810
Ohio: Early Birds Breakfast
The early bird gets the worm ... or, rather, the pancake, in the case of Ohio's Early Birds Breakfast. The spot saw more than a few mentions in a Reddit thread asking about the best breakfast spots in the entire state, and it's also gotten local news recognition. Come for the quaint, unassuming, homey atmosphere, and stay for the stellar eggs, biscuits, and pancakes.
early-birds-breakfast.res-menu.com
(740) 745-2987
8290 Mt Vernon Rd, St. Louisville, OH 43071
Oklahoma: Sunnyside Diner
Sunnyside Diner gets no shortage of recommendations when folks on Reddit look for the best breakfast diner in Oklahoma City. At the cheery spot where "It's always Sunday morning," you'll find a plethora of bar chairs alongside classic wood tables and unassuming blue seats. Treat yourself to favorites like the French toast or the eggs Benedict, but we won't blame you if the above-pictured waffle is your breakfast of choice.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Dean's Homestyle Cafe
Dean's Homestyle Cafe may not receive the loudest acclaim on this list, but it's certainly carved out a worthy spot in our round-up. Reddit users who know about it don't hesitate to recommend its breakfast. The eatery sports a delightfully simplistic interior with just a few tables and booths, so be prepared to wait — however, rumor has it that the perfectly-cooked eggs and hash browns are worth it.
deanshomestylecafe.restaurants-us.com
(503) 305-8929
15730 SE 130th Ave, Clackamas, OR 97015
Pennsylvania: Lincoln's P&G Diner
If you're familiar with the Pittsburgh area, chances are you've had Lincoln's P&G Diner recommended to you as a breakfast spot to try once or twice — maybe you've even stopped in for a bite. It's earned high reviews across all platforms and occasionally gets recognition from local foodies. Bring cash to the eatery and enjoy your hash and eggs at a vintage barstool or booth.
(412) 821-4655
232 North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15209
Rhode Island: Modern Diner
Pawtucket, Rhode Island is the home of The Modern Diner, a local joint that has its fair share of fans recommending it to others on Reddit. It's a small spot with your quintessential diner atmosphere, but don't let that fool you — the food here is said to be some of the best around. Especially enjoyed are The Modern Diner's shrimp and grits, as well as the custard French toast.
(401) 726-8390
364 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860
South Carolina: The Skillet Restaurant
The Skillet is largely considered to be one of South Carolina's best breakfast spots, and we'd have to agree. Not only does it get plenty of Reddit recommendations, but it also garners great reviews across platforms, particularly for its chicken biscuit, affectionately named the Mother Clucker. Combine that with the impeccable red-stooled diner vibe and you get a winning experience.
(864) 342-9978
435 E Main St #1, Spartanburg, SC 29302
South Dakota: All Day Café
When one Reddit user asked Sioux Falls locals to detail what would be the perfect food day, naming a spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, more than a few responders said their breakfast spot would be All Day Café. Admittedly, this doesn't have the most diner-esque aesthetic appeal, but its minimalistic seating let it fit well within our guidelines — and the omelettes and chicken and waffles are especially adored.
(605) 274-7711
2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Wendell Smith's
Nashville's Wendell Smith's sees plenty of recognition over on Reddit, but we bet a mere glance at its website will have you racing over. Neon-studded ambiance belies the homey, 50's-esque interior, and it's a spot that you can just tell has been in the family for generations. The restaurant is lauded for its classic home cooking, and you should definitely try the biscuits and gravy when you go.
(615) 383-7114
407 53rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
Texas: Norma's Cafe
Norma's Cafe appears to be a bit of a local institution, and with a few locations scattered across the Dallas area, that's not hard to believe. Reviewers particularly mention the stellar service at West Davis Street location. Of course, the food gets hefty compliments, too. Try the French toast or the Country Breakfast the next time you're near Dallas.
Multiple locations
Utah: Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade
Ah, another familiar face. We've previously given a shout-out to Utah's Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade in our roundup of the most iconic breakfast dishes in each state. Of course, the diner-esque establishment earned another mention here. Locals love the place, and as its name suggests, the biscuits are a must-buy if you ever swing by the spot. Also, make sure to try The Hoss, a mouthwatering chicken biscuit sandwich.
(801) 953-1978
54 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: Wayside Restaurant
It's said that Wayside Restaurant, which is over a century old, is sure to serve up a memorable meal. Those on Reddit who recommend it note that it's a wallet-friendly choice with comforting food — personally, that's exactly what we want in a classic breakfast diner. Charming vintage vibe draws in locals and visitors alike, and you should order some pancakes with Vermont maple syrup when you go in.
(802) 223-6611
1873 US Route 302, Montpelier, VT 05602
Virginia: Metro 29 Diner
No trip to the DC Metro area is complete without a visit to Arlington's Metro 29 Diner, which was even featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Fieri adored the house-made gravy, but it should be noted that more than one Reddit user particularly recommended French toast. Let the quaint, decades-old interior draw you in, but stay for the food — you can find everything from eggs Benedict to waffles and pancakes on the menu.
(703) 528-2464
4711 Langston Blvd, Arlington, VA 22207
Washington: Marcia's Silver Spoon Cafe
Washington natives overwhelmingly recommend Marcia's Silver Spoon in Tacoma as the best breakfast around. A bright neon sign hanging outside is the only clue that this place even exists, and once you're inside, you'll be greeted by a few tables and unassuming booths. Its real charm lies in the food it serves up — you have to try the pancakes, but come with an empty stomach. Apparently, portions are huge.
marcias-silver-spoon-cafe.res-menu.com
(253) 472-0157
2601 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
West Virginia: Apple Annie's
How could you go wrong with a name as darling as Apple Annie's? It's a local favorite among West Virginians in the Morgantown area, and it also has a location in Fairmont. Reviews on Yelp enthusiastically praise the service (always a good sign at a homey diner). A surprising menu offering (well, maybe not surprising considering the spot is also a bakery) is its cannoli — but you can never go wrong with the classic French toast.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: The Coop
The Coop in Waukesha, Wisconsin knows it's good, and so do residents of the area. It's earned more than a few recommendations on a Reddit thread asking about the best breakfast spots nearby, but honestly, we don't even know if we'd need the Reddit recs — the menu is tantalizing enough (with very reasonable prices, at that) to garner a visit. Reviewers especially enjoy The Coop's array of coffee drinks and breakfast tacos.
(262) 408-2748
350 Delafield St, Waukesha, WI 53188
Wyoming: R&B Breakfast Club
R&B Breakfast Club is considered one of the most fun breakfast diners in Cheyenne, and after doing a little research on the spot, it's not hard to see why. In addition to seeing plenty of local fanfare on Reddit, R&B also boasts a retro Elvis-themed interior, complete with checkered floors, teal walls, and cozy booths. Breakfast burritos receive particularly high acclaim.
(307) 433-0023
2102 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
To compile our list of the best breakfast diners in each state, we started by taking a close look at local Reddit forums inquiring about diners. If one was heavily mentioned over others, we checked the interior of the space for a minimalist, diner-like atmosphere, and made sure the spot had all your classic diner dishes on the menu. If we found a few contenders on Reddit that met all our criteria, we deferred to the one that had the highest rating on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor.