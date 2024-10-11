The Absolute Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Each State

Truck drivers, night shift workers, and chronic late-night road trippers have probably felt the effects of the unfortunate decline of the 24-hour restaurant since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. In fact, citing data collected via Yelp, The Food Institute reported in 2024 that the amount of 24/7 restaurants in the United States had dropped by a whopping 18%, with the percentage being even higher in some metropolitan areas like Los Angeles.

For those of us who rely on late-night dining to accommodate our irregular schedules, the loss of round-the-clock restaurants is, in a word, devastating. However, I'm happy to report that all is not lost — each U.S. state has at least one 24/7 dining option available, and many boast multiple, whether in the form of a popular national chain or an old-timey diner that's been around for decades. To choose the 50 best spots around the country, I considered menu selection, the accessibility of each location, and the number of positive online customer reviews. So, whether you're in need of a quick late-night pit stop or a spot to cater to your midnight cravings, these 24-hour restaurants will be happy to accommodate you.