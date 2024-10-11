The Absolute Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Each State
Truck drivers, night shift workers, and chronic late-night road trippers have probably felt the effects of the unfortunate decline of the 24-hour restaurant since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. In fact, citing data collected via Yelp, The Food Institute reported in 2024 that the amount of 24/7 restaurants in the United States had dropped by a whopping 18%, with the percentage being even higher in some metropolitan areas like Los Angeles.
For those of us who rely on late-night dining to accommodate our irregular schedules, the loss of round-the-clock restaurants is, in a word, devastating. However, I'm happy to report that all is not lost — each U.S. state has at least one 24/7 dining option available, and many boast multiple, whether in the form of a popular national chain or an old-timey diner that's been around for decades. To choose the 50 best spots around the country, I considered menu selection, the accessibility of each location, and the number of positive online customer reviews. So, whether you're in need of a quick late-night pit stop or a spot to cater to your midnight cravings, these 24-hour restaurants will be happy to accommodate you.
Alabama: The Market on Main
The Market on Main in Birmingham, Alabama doesn't stand out — in fact, it's nestled inside the city's local Children's Hospital. Considered part-deli, part-cafe, and part-convenient store, this establishment has hot and iced options for a caffeine fix, snacks aplenty, and grab 'n' go sandwiches if you're in a hurry. But it'll also make sandwiches and salads to order. In particular, patrons note its excellent service, and those who frequent the late-night spot say its freshly made sandwiches — whether hot or cold — are fantastic.
Alaska: Boom! Coffee
If you find yourself on a late-night adventure in Anchorage, Alaska and are looking for a pick-me-up, head over to the always-open Boom! Coffee. Customers frequently mention the friendliness of the shop's staff. In addition to your typical coffeehouse offerings, it also serves specialty drinks like a Reese's frappe, flavored Italian sodas, a wide selection of energy drinks. Not to mention, quick bites like pastries, oatmeal, and a breakfast burrito.
Arizona: 5 & Diner
The 5 & Diner in Phoenix, Arizona has been serving up nostalgic '50's vibes since its 1989 opening. Happy customers report loving the diner's sandwich offerings, and one Yelp reviewer called its Cadillac meatloaf "the best meatloaf around." With a wide array of breakfast, lunch, and dinner comfort food items, including to-go options, stop at the 5 & Diner the next time you need a quick bite before hitting the road.
Arkansas: Ozark Mountain Grill
Located off the I-49 in Western Arkansas, you'll find Workman's Travel Center, a truck stop dedicated to making it a bit easier for nighttime drivers to take a well-deserved break. This Rudy, Arkansas location is also home to Ozark Mountain Grill, which serves American fare. Many online reviewers have called this spot a hidden gem, noting in particular its large portions and stellar barbecue options, which include ribs, pulled pork, and smoked chicken.
California: Astro Family Restaurant
Astro Family Restaurant takes its "family" name seriously. In fact, its motto is: "If it's not good enough to serve to mom, it's not good enough to serve to you." This spot also boasts generations-old family recipes and even offers breakfast all day. Aside from the typical American diner food options, happy customers particularly enjoy the quick, friendly service and the restaurant's coffee.
Colorado: University Hill Market & Deli
A popular late-night spot that caters especially to local students at the University of Colorado: Boulder, University Hill Market & Deli offers 24/7 food options for late-night study sessions. Though it looks like your standard convenience store at first glance, walk inside and you'll find a sandwich counter with anything from the classic grilled cheese sandwich to waffles, bagels, gyros, salads, hot and cold subs, and more.
Connecticut: Blue Colony Diner
Newtown, Connecticut's Blue Colony Diner has been around since the '70s, and it shows in the family-owned restaurant's pleasantly vintage interior. Customers who have left happy note this spot's great prices, saying it offers generous portions for what they paid. Some reviewers even cite the restaurant — which offers a large selection of American, Greek, and Italian diner fare, alongside impressive pastries, cakes, and pies — as a frequent stop on their road trips.
Delaware: Wilmington Diner
Customers who frequent Delaware's Wilmington Diner, formerly known as the Marsh Road Diner, seem to particularly appreciate the large portions the diner serves up, even saying that they get two meals out of a dinner. The restaurant has an expansive menu with breakfast, sandwiches, burgers, and even seafood. Though the diner is open around the clock most days of the week, it does close from 9 p.m. Sundays to 6 a.m. Mondays.
Florida: The Floridian Diner
Our next pick is one of the oldest eateries in Fort Lauderdale, having been around for over 70 years. The Floridian Diner's menu is, in a word, massive — and it can likely satisfy whatever craving hits you in the middle of the night, whether you're in the mood for breakfast, sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, or seafood. It even offers five different types of meatloaf, which include Italian, Mexican, Spanish, or extra-cheesy twists.
Georgia: Landmark Diner
Landmark Diner has a few 24-hour locations in the Atlanta, Georgia area, and customers have great things to say about the restaurant's old-school vibes. When it comes to the food, the general consensus is to expect pretty mid-quality late-night fare. However, happy customers particularly recommend the diner's chicken gyro with homemade tzatziki sauce, chicken tenders, cheesecake, and cookie selections.
Hawaii: Upscale Hawaii
Upscale Hawaii services the Honolulu area 24/7, and loyal customers are grateful for its extensive hours. Given that some Yelp reviewers note long wait times, coming at nighttime may even be your best bet if you want to get a quick meal on the go. Boasting a 4-star rating, the restaurant is generally popular among online reviewers, who say it gives generous portion sizes. Those who love the quality of the dishes recommend the garlic rib eye steak, teri burgers and fries, and fried saimin.
Idaho: California Mexican Food
If you're ever looking for an around-the-clock eatery in Boise, Idaho, you'll find that California Mexican Food is your best bet. Though reviews are mixed, customers report generally enjoying the fish tacos and the churro ice cream. As a bonus, if you need to grab something quickly, the spot also has a drive-through.
Illinois: Griddle 24
Located in Chicago, Illinois, Griddle 24 has a menu as long as your arm, and the pictures on its website and in Yelp reviews make everything look positively scrumptious. Customers seem to agree with this conclusion, with one patron calling Griddle 24 "probably the best [late-night] diner I've ever been to!" Diners seem to be particularly impressed with the restaurant's breakfast menu options, as well as the four Reuben sandwich offerings, which include turkey and a corned beef-pastrami combo.
Indiana: Leonardo's Mexican Food
If you're in need of a 24-hour eatery in the vicinity of Indianapolis, Indiana, we hope you like Mexican food, because Leonardo's Mexican Food may be your only option. Fortunately, you won't just be settling when you choose to dine here, as customers not only love the quality of the food, but also the prices, portion sizes, and salsa bar. Patrons also applaud the eatery for its prompt service.
Iowa: Perkins American Food Co.
You may have heard of Perkins American Food Co. before, as the chain has locations all over the nation. And if you've ever driven through Iowa in the middle of the night looking for a spot to eat, you may have happened upon one of the 24-hour Perkins locations in the state. These spots tend to get positive reviews from diners, who praise the consistently great quality of the food — think American comfort food — and applaud the chain's friendly service.
Kansas: Rene's Mexican Restaurant
If you've ever been to Wichita, Kansas, you may have noticed that it's pretty devoid of 24-hour eateries, save for Rene's Mexican Restaurant. Though reviews of Rene's seem to be pretty hit or miss, this spot has a huge menu on which we're pretty sure you could find something to your liking. Customers who enjoyed their meals have ordered such dishes as the Colorado burrito, the carne asada tacos, and the supreme quesadilla.
Kentucky: Burger Boy Diner
Not to be confused with the Texas chain restaurant, Burger Boy Diner in Louisville, Kentucky only has one location, and it's near the University of Louisville. In addition to the plethora of burgers and sandwiches the diner serves, it also has breakfast, salad, soup, and dessert options. Online reviewers recommend that diners try any cake that happens to be on display, and the loaded fries also come highly recommended.
Louisiana: Melba's
Are you a fan of po'boys who has just so happened to find yourself on a late-night jaunt around New Orleans, Louisiana? If so, we highly recommend you stop in at one of Melba's locations and treat yourself. The small chain has garnered a great reputation thanks to its plethora of positive mentions in the press — and customers seem to agree with this sentiment. Check out the restaurant's online reviews, and you'll find that its daquiris are an unexpected favorite among patrons.
Maine: Burger King
Unless you've held a long-time aversion to fast food joints, it's a safe bet you've eaten at Burger King at least a couple times in your life. And if you're ever looking for an always-open eatery in Maine, you may be stuck with the international chain as your only available option. Don't despair, though; if you aren't a fast food fan, and therefore can't find anything appealing on the menu, it may be worth it to give one of Burger King's secret menu items a try.
Maryland: Honey Bee Diner
Glen Burnie, Maryland is home to a sweet little diner that's open all hours of the day and night. The Honey Bee Diner, called "a local watering hole" by one Yelp reviewer, is well-regarded by customers for its yummy food and great service; another reviewer even said they drive over 30 miles just to eat at the Honey Bee Diner. If you're ever in town, we recommend trying the restaurant's stellar waffles.
Massachusetts: South Street Diner
Boston, Massachusetts' South Street Diner has been around since the 1940s. It was founded to cater to working-class individuals and their often wonky hours, and it's still open 24/7 to this day. Customers are generally happy with what they order at the diner, and one Yelp reviewer in particular gave high praise to the restaurant's vegan chicken tenders, noting how they've never seen that option on a menu. The pancakes also seem to be a popular choice among patrons.
Michigan: Fleetwood Diner
Natives of Ann Arbor, Michigan, especially students at the University of Michigan who have found themselves trapped in late-night schoolwork, have probably found themselves at the Fleetwood Diner at least once or twice. Its small, eccentric interior would be reason enough for us to pop in, and the diner's pretty decent online reviews seem to make this spot worth a visit. If you go, expect greasy spoon food that's well-priced for what you get.
Minnesota: Mickey's Diner by Willy
Since 1960, Mickey's Diner by Willy in St. Paul, Minnesota has been proud to serve up fresh, local food with its self-acclaimed "pre-war recipes." Among its wide selection of typical diner food options, this spot serves breakfast all day, much to the delight of local customers; one Yelp reviewer even shared that Mickey's Diner by Willy served "probably the best pancakes I've ever had."
Mississippi: Whataburger
We've previously lamented Whataburger's lack of hot sauce, but that's not enough to keep us from visiting one of the chain's 24-hour locations the next time we need a late bite in Mississippi. With several locations open 24/7 around The Magnolia State, it's a no-brainer stop for a quick meal on a nighttime road trip. Never been to Whataburger? On your first visit, try a classic burger with some of the chain's famed Fancy Ketchup.
Missouri: Town-Topic Hamburgers
Town-Topic Hamburgers has been a Kansas City, Missouri staple since it was founded in 1937, with some locals staying loyal to the establishment after growing up on its burgers. Though the restaurant now has three locations around the city, only its location in the Crossroads Art District is open around the clock. If you ever find yourself craving a late-night bite at Town-Topic Hamburgers, be prepared to take your order to go, as some reviewers say the dining room isn't open all night.
Montana: Shellie's Country Café
Among the highest-rated selections on our list is Shellie's Country Café in Helena, Montana, whose slogan is: "Nothing fancy, just good food." Several online reviews mention the familial feel of the diner, which is comforting to hear — after all, there's no place better for late-night eats than in the kitchen of a long-lost relative. In addition to the welcoming atmosphere, diners also note the generous portion sizes for what you pay, and reviews regarding the quality of the food are overwhelmingly positive.
Nebraska: Abelardo's Mexican Fresh
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh has well over a dozen locations in and around Omaha, Nebraska, but only a few spots are open 24/7 — so make sure to check your proposed location's hours before heading in. The chain has an extensive menu that even includes such items as rice bowls and fruit drinks. Locals who are regulars seem to be particularly impressed by the amount of food you receive for the price, though online reviews are somewhat mixed.
Nevada: Grand Lux Cafe
Located inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is Grand Lux Cafe, which we consider to be the best of the 24-hour eateries in Nevada. Its 4.5-star rating with over 7,000 Google reviews seems to back this up. Reviewers almost universally applaud the high quality of the food, which ranges from American to international-inspired dishes, and the excellent service they received. Even diners that mention a long wait (either to be seated or to get their food) tend to say that the wait was well worth it.
New Hampshire: The Red Arrow Diner
The first location of The Red Arrow Diner opened in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1922. Since then, it's expanded to include a total of four locations around The Granite State, all of which are open around the clock except for its Concord location, which is only open 24/7 on the weekends. Customers who enjoyed eating at the diner mention the consistently good quality of the food, with a few even saying that they consider The Red Arrow Diner to be the epitome of an American diner.
New Jersey: Chit Chat Diner
New Jersey's Chit Chat Diner has locations in both West Orange and Hackensack, but only the latter is open 24 hours. So, double check your location before heading over to the restaurant in the early morning hours. Photos on the diner's website menu make all the food look simply delectable, and though reviewers mention that the place is packed on weekends, locals find themselves making repeat visits for the yummy food options.
New Mexico: Del Taco
If you ever find yourself fiending for food at 2 a.m. in New Mexico, we have some good news — there's probably an open Del Taco location near you where you can grab a quick bite. Yes, most New Mexico locations of the popular chain are open 24/7, which is good news for late-night Mexican food lovers. Never been to Del Taco and need to make a decision on the fly? Go with the national chain's widely loved fish taco or bean and cheese burrito, or try something off of Del Taco's value menu.
New York: Coppelia
New York's 24-hour eatery Coppelia, self-described as "a Latin diner with a Cuban essence," opened in 2011 to provide a round-the-clock food scene to hungry New Yorkers. A 4-star Yelp rating with over 1,000 reviews seems to confirm that this is a great late-night eatery. One local reviewer called this restaurant their go-to, citing their favorite dishes as the oxtail empanada, churrasco steak, and chicken and waffles.
North Carolina: Midnight Diner
The quaint interior of Charlotte, North Carolina's Midnight Diner is enough to make us want to go there any hour of the day, and it's a pure bonus that this spot is open 24/7. Customer reviews back up this sentiment, with many praising the diner's cute, old-timey interior. If you find yourself there and are wondering what to get, many reviewers also say that the pancakes are delicious.
North Dakota: Fryn' Pan Family Restaurant
Sitting snugly on the border of North Dakota and Minnesota, you'll find two Fryn' Pan Family Restaurant locations open 24/7. Though the service seems to be pretty hit or miss, customers generally report being satisfied with its homestyle American meals, as long as your expectations aren't too high. Frequently mentioned is that you get a stellar quantity of food for what you pay.
Ohio: My Friends Restaurant
Founded in 1983, My Friends Restaurant offers 24/7 service to locals in Cleveland, Ohio, though we must mention its own disclaimer that offerings may differ between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Though it doesn't look like a bakery at first glance, several reviews mention the restaurant's fabulous dessert selection (think layer cakes, cheesecakes, and pies, with one happy diner even mentioning baklava) as a must-try when you come in. Also notable by customers are the restaurant's stellar service and its various sandwich selections.
Oklahoma: Perry's Restaurant
Perry's Restaurant is your best bet for an always-open eatery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Though it's nothing fancy to look at — in fact, one Yelp reviewer said, "You do not go to Perry's for the ambiance" — the food seems consistently delicious. Several reviewers echo the great meals, great price sentiment of other diners on this list, and other happy customers have been floored by the restaurant's warm, homey service.
Oregon: Tik Tok Restaurant & Bar
24-hour restaurants in Oregon are minimal, but if you ever find yourself needing a late-night bite in Portland, you'll likely end up giving Tik Tok Restaurant & Bar a try. Though customers who tried the restaurant for Thanksgiving left unimpressed, folks looking for a dive bar seem generally satisfied, with one reviewer noting the heavy pour of the spot's cocktails. Service, however, seems hit or miss, so you might not go to this spot expecting to be treated like family.
Pennsylvania: Round the Clock Diner
Founded in 1933, Round the Clock Diner serves breakfast all day in York, Pennsylvania, and the eatery currently has two locations open 24/7 in the city. Like other greasy spoon diner picks on this list, customers seem pretty satisfied with the quantity of food they received, saying it's a great amount for the price. Particularly notable to online reviewers is the restaurant's challah bread French toast.
Rhode Island: IHOP
If you need to make a late-night food stop in Rhode Island, we hope you're near Providence, because the town's local IHOP is your only bet for around-the-clock eats in the whole state. Luckily, the plethora of IHOP locations around the country make it likely that you've dined at one before; if you haven't, it's a pretty consistent pancake place that will always serve up some solid offerings. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the unexpected ingredient used in IHOP's omelets makes them your new favorite late-night comfort food.
South Carolina: Waffle House
Reddit users native to Charleston, South Carolina collectively agree that if you want a 24-hour eatery, you can't do better than Waffle House. Though it may seem a strong claim, this national chain was also late chef, author, and television persona Anthony Bourdain's favorite 24-hour restaurant. The Palmetto State boasts more than a few round-the-clock Waffle House locations, and if you've never been to the popular diner before, we recommend giving the pecan waffles a try.
South Dakota: Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop
If you've ever been scouring the streets for late-night eats in South Dakota, it's likely you've ended up disappointed — unless you found yourself at the single 24-hour location of Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop. Don't think you'll be settling for middle-range Mexican food, though — the round-the-clock Giliberto's location has pretty great reviews on Yelp. Its carne asada products get consistently high marks, with one customer saying the carne asada fries measure up to their "San Diego standards."
Tennessee: Huddle House
National chain Huddle House has a plethora of Tennessee locations, but only its Jasper and Shelbyville spots are open 24/7. If you've never been to a Huddle House and don't know what to expect, one Reddit user described the experience aptly, saying, "Huddle House is Waffle House with a deep fryer." The no-frills greasy spoon diner will consistently churn out decent meals, but don't expect anything fancy — which, in our minds, is perfect fare for the middle-of-the-night munchies.
Texas: Café Brazil
Our pick for the best 24-hour restaurant in Texas goes to Café Brazil, which has five locations open 24/7 in the Dallas area. Online reviews of the small chain's location on the N Central Expressway consistently mention the spot's bottomless coffee offering, which we love to see at a diner. Though reviews regarding service are mixed, it seems that weekends get undeniably busy, and that you should expect service to be a bit slow if the place is packed — which shouldn't be a problem if you go at nighttime.
Utah: Rancherito's
We've got good news for late-night Mexican food lovers who happen to find themselves in Utah — the state is rife with 24/7 Rancherito's locations all along Route 15. If you're not a Utah local and haven't been to the chain, expect generous portions of otherwise average-quality Mexican food. Reviews mention the chain's breakfast burrito as being a particular standout.
Vermont: McDonald's
We were hoping to be able to avoid international chain McDonald's on this list, but the fast food joint is the only 24-hour restaurant open in Vermont and is therefore the best option available when the 3 a.m. munchies hit. We're sure you already have a go-to McDonald's menu item or two, but if you need a kick of caffeine and want to try something new, we'd recommend giving this iced coffee milkshake hack a try.
Virginia: Texas Tavern
Texas Tavern has been serving the citizens of Roanoke, Virginia 24-hour eats since 1930. Known for its Cheesy Western, a cheeseburger with an egg, this spot seems to be a popular local haunt. A quick glance at its menu showcases stunningly low prices, and online reviewers agree, with many applauding the good bang-for-your-buck value of Texas Tavern. Food aside, customers even say that dining here feels like going back in time, making it a must-visit the next time we find ourselves in Roanoke.
Washington: The 5 Point Cafe
Visit the "Our Story" page on The 5 Point Cafe's website, and you'll be regaled with a sweet, nearly century-old story of the cafe's humble beginnings in the Prohibition Era. Locals are happy it persisted, and online reviews note that it's nearly always busy (a pretty good sign in our book). Diners particularly mention the spot's amazing French toast and mimosa offerings.
West Virginia: Omelet Shoppe
Our pick for the best 24-hour eatery of West Virginia has two locations, one in the north and one in the south of the state — giving you a couple chances to try Omelet Shoppe if you're traveling along Route 77. Reviewers of the Beckley location compare the restaurant to Waffle House, but perhaps even better (which is high praise in our book). If you stop in, do yourself a favor and try one of the restaurant's titular omelets.
Wisconsin: Blackstone Family Restaurant
It would be hard not to consider the Blackstone Family Restaurant Wisconsin's best 24-hour eatery, especially considering it's been in existence for over a century — since 1908, to be exact. Even more impressive than the restaurant's longevity is its great Yelp reviews. While one diner mentioned that the food is "nothing fancy," it's still consistently good greasy spoon food for a late-night eat.
Wyoming: Rodolfo's Mexican Grill
Wyoming residents seem very happy to have Rodolfo's Mexican Grill as their local, 24-hour eatery. Several patrons took to Yelp to note the authenticity of the grill's Mexican cuisine, with some California visitors saying the restaurant's Mexican food is as good as it is in their home state — where excellent Mexican food abounds. In particular, customers seem to enjoy the California burrito, the breakfast burrito, and the lengua street tacos.
Methodology
As previously noted, the number of 24-hour restaurants has severely decreased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that, unfortunately, in some states, there was only one 24-hour restaurant to recommend. For those that have multiple 24/7 options, I took into account the restaurants' locations and menu selections, as well as Yelp and Google reviews. If an establishment is more easily accessible (i.e. if it's in a city), it gained a higher ranking than more out-of-the-way spots in that state; and restaurants with a decent variety of menu items got the mention over those with limited food and drink offerings.
Of course, customer satisfaction played a key role in selecting which spots made the list. So, I took into account both the average rating as well as the amount of online diner reviews when choosing which 24-hour eateries to include.