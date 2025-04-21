The Most Iconic Breakfast Dish In Every State
What's your go-to breakfast food? Many of us in the U.S. would probably list American staples like bacon and eggs, pancakes, or waffles, and we won't argue with those breakfast choices. But what you choose to have for breakfast may actually be the product of cultural conditioning, and even though you'll find some of the same breakfast choices at nearly any morning diner, chances are you could be introduced to new breakfast cuisine when visiting different regions.
Because cultural influence is especially impactful when it comes to our food preferences, we thought it would be fun to take a look at how breakfast dishes vary among states. Some states on our list have iconic breakfast dishes you've probably never heard of before, while others lean unashamedly into the classics. Whether you're just curious or you're looking for some breakfast inspo, you're in the right place — here's the most iconic breakfast in every state.
Alabama: Conecuh sausage
Sure, sausage on its own isn't an unusual breakfast food, and you'll likely see links available at any run-of-the-mill grocery store or morning diner. However, Alabama's breakfast staple isn't your average sausage. Conecuh sausage (based out of Conecuh County) first entered the community in 1947, and it's been a beloved breakfast food for Alabamans ever since. It's known for having a distinct hickory-smoked flavor, and the company's seasoning blend is unmistakable if you've had the sausage before.
Alaska: Reindeer sausage
Speaking of sausage, it only makes sense that the processed meat would be made out of local game — for Alaska, this means reindeer sausage reigns supreme. You're pretty unlikely to find the meat outside of Alaska, so if you ever find yourself taking an arctic escapade, it's definitely a food to put on your to-try list. It's generally made from a mix of reindeer meat along with either pork or beef.
Arizona: Chilaquiles
There's a decent chance that any Arizonan has had chilaquiles for breakfast at least a couple of times. Some local establishments go as far as to dedicate themselves to the dish which, at its core, consists of fried corn tortilla pieces with salsa and cheese. Chilaquiles can be endlessly customized — add eggs, avocado, or your favorite breakfast meat. Whether you want to make your own chilaquiles or dine out for the popular breakfast, everyone should try this dish at least once.
Arkansas: Biscuits and chocolate gravy
Sure, everyone's had biscuits and gravy, but what about biscuits and chocolate gravy? Chocolate gravy, a sweet counterpart to savory gravy, can give the classic breakfast a dessert twist, and it's an Arkansas staple. There are plenty of family recipes you can get your hands on to try this one at home, which may be the only way to get it, even if you're passing through the state — it looks like the dish isn't a mainstay at many local restaurants.
California: Hangtown fry
We'll start by saying that California's most iconic breakfast definitely isn't for everyone. The Hangtown fry was a product of Gold Rush-era opulence; as such, it features some of that time's prized ingredients. The fry (which you can still find at some spots in San Francisco) is reminiscent of an open omelet and typically includes bacon, oysters, and eggs all cooked together in a skillet. It's a must-try for the oyster enthusiast.
Colorado: Breakfast burrito
New Mexico may be home to the original breakfast burrito, but this dish is actually a surprising staple of Coloradans. It may seem odd to the non-native, but it makes sense when you consider the typical lifestyle of state dwellers. Colorado is jam-packed with outdoor activities that involve at least a bit of physical exertion, to say the least. Of course, locals want to start their day with a well-rounded, hearty morning meal — the breakfast burrito does just that.
Connecticut: Donuts
We don't know about you, but to us, just the mere mention of donuts (cider donuts in particular) instantly transports us to New England. Connecticut specifically is full of the popular treat which makes just as good of a snack as it does a sweet breakfast. If you're passing through the state you probably already plan on visiting some historical sites — put B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill on the list, the country's oldest cider mill that just so happens to sell donuts.
Delaware: Scrapple
Scrapple features twice on our list, and its first mention goes to the state of Delaware. If its name has you thinking it must have something to do with apples, think again. Delaware is the largest producer of the breakfast meat, which is actually a blend of a few things: pig parts, corn meal, and spices. If you want more specifics on what's in the meat, you're probably unlikely to get it, nor do you want it — the specifics might make you never want to try this breakfast.
Florida: Key lime pastries
Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast? Especially when that "dessert" features fruit, we won't knock you for having a sweet treat in the morning, and neither will key lime-obsessed Floridians. If you're visiting the state there's a good chance you can find key lime-inspired versions of already-popular breakfast dishes (key lime pancakes, anyone?). If you can't, chances are you're at least within reasonable distance of a key lime pastry perfect for morning meals.
Georgia: Anything with fried chicken
Do we have to say it? Fried chicken is a Southern staple, and Georgia is no exception. Georgia natives will have their fried chicken any time of day (or night!), breakfast included. No matter how you'd prefer to consume it — say, as half of a chicken and waffles breakfast or on a buttermilk biscuit — fried chicken brings some hearty protein to the start of your day, and it's a breakfast dish you have to try if ever you end up in Georgia.
Hawaii: Loco moco
Loco moco is a beloved Hawaiian dish that you may not have heard of if you haven't been to the islands. Like many other breakfasts on this list, it's generally pretty customizable; however, loco mocos typically include rice, a hamburger patty, a fried egg, and gravy. The relatively basic ingredients are only enhanced by their versatility. No matter where you live, you can whip up this dish for yourself and add whatever else you'd like, such as avocado, tomato, lettuce, or greens.
Idaho: Potatoes
You guessed it — Idaho's most iconic breakfast dish is one and the same as its most famous crop. Idahoans don't necessarily make their breakfast potatoes a specific way (aside from using the obvious Idaho potatoes), so feel free to remember the state whenever you indulge in the popular breakfast side. We did, however, find a particularly indulgent recipe from the Idaho Potato Commission that includes sour cream, cheese, onions, breadcrumbs, and a variety of spices.
Illinois: Apple pancakes
Sure, blueberry pancakes and chocolate chip pancakes are pretty universal staples, but have you ever had apple pancakes before? This is actually quite a popular dish in Illinois (specifically Chicago), and one place in particular is beloved by locals: Walker Bros. The local chain has a few locations in the area and is specifically known for its apple pancakes, which are popular among Chicago residents.
Indiana: Biscuits and gravy
You'll see biscuits and gravy-esque dishes named a few times on this list; first we talked about chocolate gravy, and now we're onto the more classic biscuits and sausage gravy. You'd be hard-pressed not to find this dish at a diner in Indiana. Depending on where you go, you might find versions beyond the norm — for example, some spots laud "loaded biscuits and gravy" which can include foods like cheese, eggs, or bacon.
Iowa: Breakfast pizza
We've all had breakfast for dinner, but what about dinner for breakfast? And we're not just talking about eating slices of cold pizza with your morning coffee (though that's also apparently popular in Iowa). Rather, hot breakfast pizza (particularly from Casey's) seems to be a morning junk food mainstay among locals. The midwestern chain has its roots in Iowa and offers sausage, bacon, and veggie breakfast pizzas at its many locations.
Kansas: Chili and cinnamon rolls
Cinnamon rolls might be a no-brainer breakfast choice, but chili? Alright, this is a liberal choice for Kansas' most iconic breakfast — the pairing has been beloved throughout the state since its inclusion on cafeteria lunch menus. However, why wouldn't you have it for breakfast? It offers a hearty serving of protein and can satisfy your early-morning sweet tooth, and it makes sense as a meal to have upon waking up.
Kentucky: Bread pudding with bourbon sauce
Obviously, Kentucky bourbon is a prized state product, and it's even made its way to local breakfast tables, perhaps most notably in bread pudding with bourbon sauce. It's an indulgent breakfast to be sure, so you probably don't want to have it every day, but there's a decent chance you'll find it at brunch gatherings. The dish is a pretty simple, easy-to-make bread pudding smothered in a bourbon glaze, and you should try it at home even if you're not a Kentucky local.
Louisiana: Beignets
Another breakfast that can satisfy even the most relentless sweet tooth can be found in the state of Louisiana — more specifically, New Orleans. Does anything scream French Quarter breakfast more than beignets? Sure, you probably don't want to have them on the daily, but when you're in the mood for an indulgent breakfast, beignets are most certainly on the menu. Try your hand at making some if you want, but we suggest heading to New Orleans to see for yourself.
Maine: Palace Diner's Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich
Some states get a general breakfast dish mention, but for others, we're paying homage to a particular restaurant's offering. In Maine's case, the honor goes to Palace Diner in Biddeford — more specifically, its Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich. Maine residents know all about the diner and its famous sandwich, which comes with a massive fluffy egg patty, pickled jalapeños, cheese, and bacon on an English muffin.
Maryland: Crab cake eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict has taken many forms over the years, some of which take advantage of popular local cuisine. This is particularly the case in Maryland, which is famous for its blue crab population. It's not surprising that crab cake eggs Benedict eventually entered the breakfast scene and took it by storm. This dish has all the fixings of your favorite eggs Benedict but adds a crab cake into the equation. We're willing to bet it's marvelous, especially when had in the state.
Massachusetts: Corn muffin
Muffins are an obvious choice when you want a breakfast pastry, and Massachusetts has its own claim on the breakfast mainstay: its corn muffin. In fact, the food has been officially recognized by the state as a dietary staple following a lobbying effort by local schoolchildren. As the state's official muffin, it's an obvious breakfast choice, but you don't have to be in Massachusetts to enjoy it — it's easy enough to make your own corn muffins at home.
Michigan: Pasties
What's a pasty? You might not be intimately familiar with the concept if you live outside Michigan, but it's a breakfast delicacy worth trying if you ever find yourself in the state. Pasties are meat-filled puff pastry pockets baked to golden-brown perfection, and Michigan's version typically includes ground beef, carrots, onions, and various spices. It's a filling breakfast that was a staple easy-to-carry meal for miners in the 1800s.
Minnesota: Breakfast hotdish
Ever heard of a hotdish? It will get a couple mentions on our list, and the first is in honor of Minnesota. Breakfast casseroles are an obvious, easy solution for anyone tasked with feeding a crowd. Minnesota's version of the casserole is called a hotdish, and can be made of pretty much any breakfast staple, but always includes a cream-of-something soup (typically cream of mushroom). It often includes ingredients like eggs, sausage, tater tots, and cheese.
Mississippi: Mississippi State Fair biscuits
Biscuits also get a couple mentions on our list, and in Mississippi's case, we're giving a particular shoutout to the biscuits served at the Mississippi State Fair. They're served at the humbly-named "Biscuit Booth" and are produced en masse. Best of all, though, the biscuits are handed out as freebies, and the booth gets the bulk of its ingredients as donations from retailers.
Missouri: The Slinger
Don't worry if you've never heard of the slinger before — this breakfast is a mainstay primarily in St. Louis, and you'll be able to find it at many a breakfast joint across the city. You can generally expect it to contain eggs, meat patties (typically hamburger), potatoes, chili, and cheese, but variations abound depending on where you're dining. The next time you visit St. Louis, head to a local spot, and try one for yourself.
Montana: Cinnamon rolls
Cinnamon rolls are a popular breakfast across the country, but Montana's are something else. Montanans love their cinnamon rolls; as such, the state has put some care into creating the best of the best. In fact, one Reddit user praised one they had in Bozeman (at Main Street Overeasy) specifically, saying, "Your cinnamon rolls made me see God." Local commenters agree, saying that spot has the best cinnamon rolls around.
Nebraska: Kolaches
Kolaches aren't the most well-known breakfast around, but they're a staple for Nebraskans that come as a result of the state's Czech culture. Native Nebraskans may have first encountered this sweet breakfast at a grandparent's table. It consists of dough filled with a (generally sweet) filling, and offers a little twist to the breakfast pastries many of us know and love.
Nevada: Steak and eggs
Steak ... for breakfast? It's really not all that strange of a concept, especially if you've spent any significant amount of time in Nevada. It probably helps that steakhouses are apparently the state's favorite cuisine. Las Vegas' upscale food scene obviously plays no small role here, and a Reddit thread asking locals for the best breakfast around saw several commenters recommending the steak and eggs at Ellis Island.
New Hampshire: Polly's pancakes and maple syrup
New Hampshire's most iconic breakfast takes us to a single establishment: Polly's Pancake Parlor in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire. The restaurant is well-known throughout the state, particularly for its titular pancake offerings, which include a wide range of batter and inclusion options. If you're not in the mood for pancakes, Polly's breakfast menu is pretty extensive, but even moderate pancake enjoyers should try the ones at Polly's.
New Jersey: Pork roll/Taylor ham
Whether you call it a pork roll or Taylor ham is a matter of regional residency, and we're not here to promote one name over the other; either way, you're in for a delicious breakfast. The 1856 invention features grilled pork meat on a breakfast sandwich, typically with eggs and cheese. It may not be a revolutionary concept, but there's a reason it's still a staple on state breakfast menus — it's simply a delicious breakfast.
New Mexico: Blue corn pancakes
New Mexico's most iconic breakfast food takes advantage of one of the state's most famous local produce options: blue corn. When ground into blue corn masa, it makes for the perfect pancake ingredient, even turning the pancakes blue. You don't have to be in New Mexico to try this breakfast delicacy — as long as you can get your hands on some blue corn masa, you can make these from the comfort of your own kitchen.
New York: Bagels
You could probably guess New York's most iconic breakfast without us having to tell you — it's bagels, of course! Whether you prefers yours slathered with cream cheese or housing your favorite breakfast sandwich fillings, bagels are a staple breakfast among New Yorkers. The next time you visit the city, it's worth popping into as many bodegas as you see to try variations of the city's favorite breakfast.
North Carolina: Biscuits
North Carolina residents have one easy-to-grab breakfast staple they'll always reach for: biscuits. Locals love their biscuit scene, largely popularized by the presence of chains like Bojangles and Biscuitville. Fast food joints aside, North Carolina also has some of the best biscuits and gravy restaurants around. Should you visit Biscuitville in particular, you'll be greeted with numerous biscuit sandwich options, so be sure to come hungry.
North Dakota: Tater tot hotdish
The other hotdish state on our list is North Dakota, and it's fitting that the frigid state would prefer a breakfast with "hot" in its name. North Dakota's version of the breakfast casserole has to include tater tots and, as such, is typically called a tater tot hotdish. The casserole's other ingredients are up to the eater, but typically include a protein, eggs, cheese, and perhaps some grilled onions.
Ohio: Goetta
Goetta, a sausage blend unique to Cincinnati, is an obvious pick for Ohio's most iconic breakfast food. A product of the state's prolific German heritage, goetta utilizes oats to supplement the meat they contain, and it's flavored by a blend of spices. You're unlikely to find goetta outside of the state, so if you're ever visiting Ohio (Cincinnati in particular) it's a regional breakfast staple worth trying.
Oklahoma: Chicken fried steak
If you thought Nevada's steak and eggs would be the heartiest breakfast dish on this list, you're in for a treat: Oklahoma's chicken fried steak takes the meal to new heights. It's a beloved combo of fried chicken and steak that's iconic enough to have made Oklahoma's official "state meal" list, and for good reason — its gravy-smothered crispy outside and succulent interior makes for a rich, decadent breakfast everyone should try at least once.
Oregon: Marionberry pancakes
If you aren't familiar with marionberries, don't be embarrassed — they're an iconic Oregon fruit with a relatively short harvest season, so it's rare that they make it out of the state. But in the state, they're treated with much-deserved reverence. As such, if you ever find yourself in Oregon, take the time to hunt down one of the fruit's products. Several Portland restaurants serve marionberry pancakes for breakfast, but if pancakes aren't your favorite, you could always spread some marionberry jam on toast.
Pennsylvania: Scrapple
Our other scrapple mention goes to the state of Pennsylvania. In fact, scrapple may even be more popular in Pennsylvania than Delaware, and it finds its roots in the state's German and Dutch ancestry. When visiting the state, it shouldn't be too hard to find scrapple on the menu at local diners, typically as part of a breakfast platter. It boasts a crispy outside and juicy interior, a welcome substitute for other breakfast meats like sausage.
Rhode Island: Jonnycakes
Perhaps one of the most historical breakfast staples on our list, Rhode Island's jonnycakes are a product of the Narragansett tribe, which predated the area's earliest colonists. The breakfast is similar to pancakes in appearance, but departs pretty drastically when it comes to taste. Made from cornmeal, they boast an inviting sweet corn flavor that's usually only accompanied by butter and maybe some syrup. Rather than being soft and fluffy, they're often fairly gritty, and sometimes described as a cross between polenta and pancakes.
South Carolina: Shrimp and grits
Pretty much everyone has heard of shrimp and grits, but you haven't had the real thing until you've dined in coastal South Carolina. The dish is a product of the region that utilizes its prolific shrimp, combined with a staple breakfast grain to make a hearty, delicious meal. You won't be hard-pressed to find some fantastic shrimp and grits dishes at pretty much any breakfast spot in the state, and if you can't make it out there, try mocking the dish from the comfort of your own home.
South Dakota: Kuchen
Kuchen may be South Dakota's official state dessert, but like some other sweet pastries on our list, it makes a remarkably good breakfast option as well. The dish is pretty akin to a custard tart, and fillings can vary depending on personal taste. It was introduced to the state by its Russian and German immigrants; nowadays, you can find them at many bakeries across the state, and it's not uncommon to be included at celebrations and gatherings.
Tennessee: Biscuits and gravy
Another biscuits and gravy mention goes to Tennessee, where the Southern Appalachia-born food finds more roots and a deep, rich history. The breakfast resulted from the need for a filling, hearty meal that could be made from cheap ingredients, primarily for the physical labor required from lumber workers. It's now a delicious staple in the state (and across much of the South) that you're sure to find at pretty much any breakfast spot you enter.
Texas: Breakfast tacos
A simple Reddit query about Texans' favorite breakfast yields near-unanimous results: Breakfast tacos are a prized meal throughout the state, and a can't-miss dining experience the next time you find yourself in Texas. A solution to the ages-old need for a quick, easy breakfast, breakfast tacos are now a regional staple; best of all, they're not one you have to dine out for. The easily-customizable dish can be made just as easily (and on a budget) at home.
Utah: Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade
Our mention for Utah's most iconic breakfast goes to one establishment in particular. Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade has been lauded for its delicious variety of biscuit sandwiches and its unique quinoa hash. We don't know about you, but judging from the photo above, we can easily believe the hype — after all, who doesn't love a good biscuit sandwich?
Vermont: Pancakes with local maple syrup
When in Vermont, there's one breakfast condiment you have to utilize at every meal, and it should be fairly obvious. That's right — Vermont dwellers are big fans of their maple syrup, and rightfully so. The already-popular pancake topping gets even more of a foothold in the state, making pancakes with bona fide Vermont maple syrup the state's most iconic breakfast dish. Is it unusual? No. Is it particularly delightful when eaten in Vermont? Absolutely.
Virginia: Country ham
Given that it sits right on the latitude of the ham belt, it's unsurprising that Virginians love their country ham. Smithfield ham is particularly prolific throughout the state and is a byproduct of pigs raised in Smithfield, who are fed a strict diet of Virginia peanuts. As far as how you enjoy your country ham for breakfast, there aren't many restrictions, but it's popularly used as an ingredient on biscuit breakfast sandwiches.
Washington: Dungeness crab Benedict
Another crab Benedict on our list is particularly popular on the opposite coast as Maryland's crab cake Benedict. Washingtonians are fans of the Dungeness crab eggs Benedict. Unlike some other breakfast dishes on our list, this is one that may be best left to the professionals — fortunately, it shouldn't be that hard to track down, particularly if you find yourself in Seattle. Portage Bay Cafe and Bacco Cafe in particular are said to have yummy versions of the statewide favorite.
West Virginia: Buckwheat pancakes
Wild and wonderful West Virginia prefers to make its pancakes from a similarly wild wheat staple: buckwheat. The grain is popular enough in the state to get its own festival: the Preston County Buckwheat Festival. However, similarly to the aforementioned jonnycakes, the flavor and texture of buckwheat pancakes differ from more widely-known pancake versions. This local staple is still worth a try the next time you find yourself in West Virginia.
Wisconsin: Mickies Dairy Bar Scrambler
The final restaurant shout-out on our list goes to Wisconsin's Mickies Dairy Bar and its famous Scrambler breakfast. As you can tell from the above photo, this is no small breakfast — rather, it's one to get when you have a day of hard activity ahead of you. Located in Madison, Wisconsin, it's been called a "local favorite" with admittedly long wait times on the weekends. But this dish, made with eggs, hash browns, your choice of protein, cheese, gravy, and toast, is a must-try meal.
Wyoming: Soda bread
If you typically have toast for breakfast, you're in good company. But if you want a taste of a classic Wyoming breakfast toast, make your next loaf of the soda bread variety. You can commonly find it in restaurants throughout the state, but proximity (or lack thereof) shouldn't stop you from trying the breakfast — it's pretty easy to make at home, and well worth the couple hours of kitchen time it will take you.
Methodology
A decent amount of web browsing (as well as a bit of personal experience) went into compiling this list. Some iconic breakfast dishes were easy to find while others were harder to narrow down and had us picking one of a few options. A few states share iconic breakfast dishes, primarily because foods obviously aren't confined to state lines — many are staples of a region that encompasses a few states.