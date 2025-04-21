The Most Iconic Breakfast Dish In Every State

What's your go-to breakfast food? Many of us in the U.S. would probably list American staples like bacon and eggs, pancakes, or waffles, and we won't argue with those breakfast choices. But what you choose to have for breakfast may actually be the product of cultural conditioning, and even though you'll find some of the same breakfast choices at nearly any morning diner, chances are you could be introduced to new breakfast cuisine when visiting different regions.

Because cultural influence is especially impactful when it comes to our food preferences, we thought it would be fun to take a look at how breakfast dishes vary among states. Some states on our list have iconic breakfast dishes you've probably never heard of before, while others lean unashamedly into the classics. Whether you're just curious or you're looking for some breakfast inspo, you're in the right place — here's the most iconic breakfast in every state.