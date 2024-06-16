11 Best Restaurants For Biscuits And Gravy In North Carolina

Biscuits and gravy are the epitome of Southern comfort food, a dish known for its warmth, weight, and ability to satisfy your stomach quickly each morning. This breakfast item is generally believed to hail from late 19th century Southern Appalachia, and while its popularity has spread across the nation, there is nothing quite like eating biscuits and gravy in North Carolina.

Competing restaurants offer differing biscuits and gravy. The "perfect dough" depends on how well the dough is folded, how fresh the biscuit is, and how long it is baked. Biscuits are most often served alongside sausage gravy or country gravy (the difference lies in the presence of meat), but red-eye gravy sometimes makes an appearance as well. While the order in which gravy ingredients are added is the same for most recipes, the specific fats, liquids, and seasonings vary from chef to chef, as does the ratio of chunky meat to smooth sauce. So, the "perfect gravy" can depend more on personal preference.

As a born and bred local, I've eaten many biscuits and gravy, so I've compiled a list of 11 top-rated North Carolina restaurants for this dish, according to my personal experiences and friends' recommendations. For the most up-to-date sampling, I went on a biscuits and gravy spree, and I also commissioned my foodie friend Connor Davis to try the biscuits and gravy near him. For more information on my methodology in curating this list, refer to the end of this article.