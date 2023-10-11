The Order You Add Ingredients Matters When Making Gravy

There are different types of gravy like the thick brown sauce served on Thanksgiving and the creamier version with bacon or sausage that you put on biscuits for a comforting breakfast. But no matter what kind of gravy you are whipping up, the order in which you add the ingredients to the pan is important. What happens if you don't follow the right order when making a pan of gravy? It could affect the consistency, flavor, and texture. For example, the gravy could turn out watery. Or, it might end up with clumps of flour that didn't have the chance to dissolve, which won't taste very good.

Before we get into the details, here's the standard order of adding ingredients to a pan when you're making delicious gravy: You start by putting your preferred fat in the pan, then add a thickener to start the base of your gravy. Next comes the liquid to deglaze the pan and give the gravy its thinner texture. Last goes the seasonings like salt and black pepper to ensure all of the gravy has even amounts of flavor and spice. Of course, depending on what kind of gravy you're making, the types of fats, liquids, and seasonings vary.