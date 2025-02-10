18 Brilliant Breakfast Ideas For A Potluck

Potlucks are every small bite-lover's dream, offering up a convenient way to enjoy several, if not dozens, of foods instead of having to commit to one main dish. The nature of potlucks, regardless of whether they take place in someone's house, at a party, or at work, typically involves everyone bringing a little something to share, resulting in a big smorgasbord of goodies. Though we may most often associate potlucks with being evening affairs, who said that a breakfast potluck can't also be a thing?

If you are hosting or attending a brunch potluck, we've got great news: There's a whole world of breakfast items that are very well-suited for a sharing environment, and we've rounded up some of our best recipes that fit the bill. When selecting breakfast potluck recipes, we considered those that are bigger-batch recipes or result in larger yields and those that produce easily grabbable or shareable foods — think pastries, breakfast sliders, bagels, and even casseroles and quiches. Plus, we've made sure to include recipes that will cater to just about anyone's preferences; whether your fellow potluckers prefer sweet treats or savory bites, there's a little something for everyone in this roundup.

