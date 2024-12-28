Savory Crab And Chive Corn Muffins Recipe

There are few foods better suited to snacking on-the-go than the humble muffin. Whether you have an early start and a busy morning, or need a little pick-me-up during the day, a muffin will always satisfy. While we most commonly think of muffins as a sweet food, savory muffins make a great, low-sugar food option that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or as a snack anytime of day.

These savory crab and chive corn muffins, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, are both filling, delicious, and packed with savory flavors. With a soft, moist crumb, these muffins feature both brown and white crab meat to give you heaps of seafood goodness, along with diced tomatoes, corn, lemon, and plenty of fresh chives. Baked and ready to eat in just 40 minutes, and perfect served warm with plenty of salted butter, these crab and chive corn muffins are well-suited for both casual afternoon snacks and entertaining appetizers alike.