Savory Sun-Dried Tomato And Feta Muffins Recipe

When you picture muffins, perhaps you see a plateful of sweet and juicy blueberry muffins or a batch of decadent chocolate chip muffins hot out of the oven. We know these are delicious, but muffins don't have to be sweet. There are countless ways to make savory muffins as well. Think of the kind of ingredients you would put in a frittata, a quiche, or even on a pizza. Savory muffins are quick to make and can add more vegetables to your meals. While some recipes may contain a small amount of sugar, completely savory muffin recipes are easy to find.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for savory muffins featuring moist, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, tangy and salty feta cheese, rich black olives, and fresh basil leaves. These Mediterranean flavors are commonly seen in savory recipes, and they're delicious in muffins too. The recipe calls for olive oil, which might be a strange choice for sweet muffins, but it not only keeps the muffins moist but gives them a savory, Mediterranean taste. These muffins will fill your kitchen with a warm, inviting aroma as they bake. They're a good breakfast idea if you prefer to save the sweets for dessert, and you can also try them as a tasty appetizer, snack, or as a component of a buffet.