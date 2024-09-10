Glazed Mini Baked Donuts Recipe

Irresistibly cute and undeniably tasty, mini-glazed baked donuts are the perfect way to liven up a party or a rainy day with freshly made donuts. These little gems are the perfect dessert for a birthday party, family gathering, baby shower, or wedding, and can be finished in a variety of ways according to the season or color scheme of your event. They're also easy to whip up, so long as you have a mini donut pan on hand. They're not much more work than baking a batch of cookies. They bake up moist and tender in just 8 minutes and can be drizzled, dipped, or coated as preferred.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "The batter for these donuts comes together quickly with a stand or handheld mixer, and piping the batter into donut molds gives you perfectly consistent donuts every time. Simply flip them out, then decorate as desired. It's a treat the whole family can get involved in making."