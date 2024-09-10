Glazed Mini Baked Donuts Recipe
Irresistibly cute and undeniably tasty, mini-glazed baked donuts are the perfect way to liven up a party or a rainy day with freshly made donuts. These little gems are the perfect dessert for a birthday party, family gathering, baby shower, or wedding, and can be finished in a variety of ways according to the season or color scheme of your event. They're also easy to whip up, so long as you have a mini donut pan on hand. They're not much more work than baking a batch of cookies. They bake up moist and tender in just 8 minutes and can be drizzled, dipped, or coated as preferred.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "The batter for these donuts comes together quickly with a stand or handheld mixer, and piping the batter into donut molds gives you perfectly consistent donuts every time. Simply flip them out, then decorate as desired. It's a treat the whole family can get involved in making."
Gather the ingredients for glazed mini baked donuts
These donuts come together quickly and easily, using mainly pantry staples to get the job done. To create the donuts, you'll start by creaming salted butter and granulated sugar. If you only have unsalted butter on hand, add an extra pinch or two of salt to the mixture for additional flavor. An egg and vanilla extract or paste are added into the mix, and a dry mixture of all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt is added along with whole milk for a smooth but heavy cake batter that can be piped into the donut pan in rings.
To make the glaze, a simple mix of powdered sugar, whole milk, vanilla, and salt creates the base. From there, you can add flavorings, food coloring, spices, or any other ingredients as desired. Garnish with sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, citrus zest, and more for a final flourish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Line two baking sheets
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Spray donut pans
Spray to coat two mini donut pans with nonstick spray. Place onto one of the prepared baking sheets.
Step 4: Cream butter and sugar
In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and granulated sugar until thoroughly combined.
Step 5: Add the egg
Add the egg and ½ teaspoon vanilla, and beat until smooth.
Step 6: Add the remaining ingredients
With the mixer turned off, add the flour, baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ½ cup whole milk. Beat until the batter is smooth.
Step 7: Transfer to a piping bag
Transfer the batter to a piping bag, and cut a hole (about ½-inch wide) at the top.
Step 8: Pipe the batter into pans
Pipe rings of batter into prepared donut pans, filling each donut well about ½ way.
Step 9: Bake the donuts
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the donuts bounce back when poked.
Step 10: Unmold the donuts
Flip onto the sheet tray and remove from the molds.
Step 11: Repeat with the remaining batter
Transfer the molds to the remaining baking sheet, spray to coat again, and repeat the filling and baking process.
Step 12: Unmold the final donuts
Set the donuts aside to cool completely.
Step 13: Prepare the glaze
Prepare the glaze by stirring to combine the powdered sugar, remaining ¼ teaspoon vanilla, remaining ⅛ teaspoon salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons milk until smooth.
Step 14: Tint if desired
Separate into separate bowls and add food coloring as desired. Adjust the consistency with an additional splash of milk or water, if needed, until the glaze is pourable.
Step 15: Dip donuts to coat
Dip the cooled donuts into the glaze and garnish with sprinkles as desired while wet.
Step 16: Serve
Let the glaze set and then serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.
What other glaze options are there for these mini glazed donuts?
When it comes to glazing mini donuts, the sky is the limit. Rosenhouse used a variety of glazes to decorate her batch, including chocolate, citrus, and spiced options. When it comes to using a powdered sugar glaze as shared in this recipe, the milk can be swapped for any liquid of your choosing in an equal amount. This can be anything from lemon or lime juice to fruit purees, rum, and more. The vanilla extract can also be substituted with other types of extracts, including almond, peppermint, rose, and more, with food coloring added to match. Dried lavender, citrus zest, herbs, instant espresso powder, pumpkin pie spice, or other flavorings can be added in as well.
For a chocolate glaze, we recommend using a warm ganache — a simple mixture of cream and chocolate. You can also drizzle the donuts with melted white, milk, or dark chocolate, and garnish as desired. Love the idea of a drizzle? Don't stop there — Nutella, caramel, warmed peanut butter, and more would also work nicely. As an alternative to glaze, the donuts can also be dipped into melted butter and coated with cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar for a sweet finish.
How can I flavor the donuts themselves?
Once you've made the donut batter, you can take the donuts in a few different directions with mix-ins and flavorings. Simply portion the batter into multiple bowls and flavor as desired, whether with spices, zest, or by folding in mini chocolate chips, crumbled cookies, sprinkles, and more.
Once piped into the pans, you can also dot the batter with fresh or frozen fruits like berries or diced peaches. In the fall, chopped apples, grated carrots, or raisins could be added to the batter along with some spice in the mix for a seasonal variety. You can also experiment with adding a thick puree like pumpkin to flavor the batter, or by substituting a small portion of the flour in the recipe with cocoa powder for a chocolatey result. Add in a touch of green tea powder for a vibrant color and earthy flavor, or chopped nuts for a bit of crunch. Once baked, the donuts can be glazed and finished to match their inclusions.
Can mini glazed donuts be made ahead?
These donuts can be made ahead and frozen, so you're ready to serve in advance of your party. For best results, and to keep the finish of your donuts in good condition, it's best to prepare and bake the donuts, then cool completely and layer into an airtight container to freeze until you're ready to glaze and serve. You'll want to stack the donuts between layers of parchment paper to keep them from sticking together.
In this way, the donuts can be frozen for up to two months, then taken out and glazed on the day or day before serving. Store glazed donuts in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days for the freshest flavor and texture, and bring to room temperature before serving. Likewise, if you happen to have any leftovers, you can keep them in the refrigerator for up to four days, or frozen for up to two months, and bring them to room temperature before serving.