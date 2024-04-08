Homemade Asiago Bagels Recipe

Just eight ingredients are needed to make these homemade Asiago bagels, starting with Instant yeast, which gives these bagels their rise. If you have active-dry yeast on hand, feel free to use it in place of the instant yeast in an equal quantity — just proof first in lukewarm water with a pinch of sugar to get it going. Sugar adds balance and flavor to the bagel dough, but can be substituted with honey or other preferred sweetener.

Bread flour has a high protein content that helps these bagels develop their crusty exteriors and chewy centers. "In certain bread recipes I like to give the option of swapping bread flour for all-purpose," Rosenhouse says, "but for bagels you really don't get the same results without bread flour."

Kosher salt enhances the flavor of the dough, while Asiago cheese is divided to be cubed and added to the dough itself, and grated for topping the bagels before baking. Egg white is brushed over the dough to help the cheese adhere and give the bagels a light sheen, but can be skipped if needed.

Rosenhouse says, "Giving the bagels a dip into a baking soda bath is probably the most fun part of making bagels at home. The baking soda helps give the bagels their crusty texture, and the brown sugar helps them brown evenly in the oven."