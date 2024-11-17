Is Chocolate Gravy Any Different From Chocolate Sauce?

While gravy could technically be considered a type of sauce, the two are hardly synonymous. The same goes for chocolate gravy and chocolate sauce. Most of us are familiar with the famous Hershey's chocolate syrup that we drizzle over scoops of vanilla ice cream, or chocolatey hot fudge sauce on sundaes. Chocolate gravy, however, has a different composition, history, and cultural significance than more widespread chocolate syrups and sauces.

Chocolate gravy is a sweet, chocolatey version of its savory counterpart, made in a similar way, using many overlapping ingredients. You essentially make a chocolate roux by blending cocoa powder, sugar, and flour in a pot or skillet over the stove on a medium to low flame. You'll whisk vigorously as you pour a steady stream of milk until combined. A few minutes of stirring over heat will result in a roux-like consistency. The flour is the starchy thickening agent that provides chocolate gravy with the thickness that distinguishes it from chocolate sauce. The difference between chocolate gravy and a typical sausage or mashed potato gravy is that butter is added at the end not the beginning, giving a silky, smooth pudding-like consistency. Some chocolate gravies also add a dash of vanilla along with the butter for aromatic depth.

Chocolate gravy is a Southern treat, usually served over savory biscuits instead of sausage gravy, so you could swap it out for sausage gravy in this recipe for biscuits and gravy.