The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Every State
Any city-dweller will know about all the popular restaurants in their city. Maybe they're located in a town center, locally acclaimed for having a stunning ambiance or known for having the best burgers in town made by award-winning chefs. There's a lot to be said about a well-known eatery whose food deserves every ounce of recognition it gets, and whose flash draws in visitors off the street like bugs to a lantern. But what about a town's hidden gems — the unassuming joints whose modest appearances belie the stunning cuisine?
These so-called "hole-in-the-wall" eateries are the places a friend will drag you to when you're visiting from out of town. Tourists rarely know about them while locals treasure them, and they're often incredibly easy to walk right by or to pass off with the assumption that their food is as modest as their exterior. Hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are well worth your hard-earned dollar aren't easy to suss out at face value; often, it takes the opinions of locals to sway one toward a lesser-known food stop. We gathered a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state, each picked for its humble exterior and stellar reviews. The next time you're in the following states, do yourself a favor and skip the fine dining for a homey, hole-in-the-wall restaurant experience.
Alabama: Big Spring Cafe
From the outside, Alabama's Big Spring Cafe looks like any old burger joint, red lettering and all. It would be tempting to drive right past the spot — after all, it's not surrounded by shops and other restaurants. But if you pass this joint the next time you drive down Governor's Road in Huntsville, you should stop by, especially if you're a burger lover. Locals seem to love this spot, with one commenting on TripAdvisor that Big Spring Cafe has the "best burgers and chili cheese fries in town."
Alaska: Oscar's Taco Grande
Oscar Hernandez, owner and operator of Oscar's Taco Grande in Anchorage, Alaska, has garnered a loyal customer base not only for his stellar food but because of his service to the community — Hernandez is known for feeding community members who are down on their luck for free. Oscar's Taco Grande isn't a location you'll happen upon, but that hasn't been bad for business, as locals go out of their way to dine regularly at the Mexican eatery; one on TripAdvisor goes so far as to say it's "definitely the go-to breakfast spot."
Arizona: Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa
We aren't the first to call Arizona's Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa the state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and for good reason. Tucked away on a side street, it would be easy to pass this restaurant by if you weren't looking for it — but should you ever find yourself in Phoenix, you should make it a destination. Phoenix residents vouch for Kiss Pollos, which many specifically refer to as a "hole in the wall," saying it's shocking that the restaurant isn't more well-known for its yummy food.
Arkansas: Oark General Store
Some hold-in-the-wall spots have been around long enough to be considered local legends, and if any on our list fit that description, it's certainly Oark General Store. The small hideaway is worth making a trip to when you're near Oark, regardless of how hungry you are, as many say the scenery along the way is enough of a reason to visit the restaurant. While burgers are a popular choice here, make sure to leave room for dessert — locals say Oark General Store's pies are to die for.
California: Las Cuatro Milpas
Given that California boasts a wealth of quality Mexican eateries, it's not surprising that one of them would be our pick for the state's best hold-in-the-wall restaurant. Las Cuatro Milpas fits the bill; it would be easy to walk past this building if there wasn't always a long line out front. The line alone should be a sign that this spot is worth the visit, but in case you're left with any doubts, check out its TripAdvisor reviews (and don't forget to bring cash).
Colorado: George's Drive Inn
When you think of Colorado dining spots, your mind likely goes to one of Denver's best wine bars, but our top pick for the state is pretty far south of this major city. Located conveniently just off the highway in Walsenburg, Colorado, George's Drive Inn doesn't have much notable about its exterior other than its red roof and ample parking lot. Don't let its unassuming appearance deter you from making a visit — locals and tourists alike love this old-timey diner, especially for its breakfast food.
Connecticut: Little Goose
Our Connecticut hole-in-the-wall pick is nestled between a couple car dealerships and a post office, so it's not in a location you'd necessarily find yourself wandering around looking for something to eat. Its removal from the hubbub of town shouldn't be an indication of its quality, as Fairfield residents highly enjoy meeting friends at Little Goose to enjoy brunch. If this is on your to-visit spot the next time you're around Fairfield, make a reservation in advance, as it can get quite busy.
Delaware: Patty's Deli
Anyone who's ever needed to place a catering order around Lewes, Delaware has likely heard of Patty's Deli. Tucked inside a gas station, Patty's is almost literally a hole in the wall, but don't let that deter you from trying one of its sandwiches when you're filling your tank. Aside from its stellar sandwiches (which are made using fresh, quality ingredients), Patty's is known for having some of the best customer service around, and is worth looking into should you ever need some last-minute bites for a crowd.
Florida: Star Fish Company
Cortez probably isn't the first Florida town you think of when you're after a vacation destination, but this small fishing village just happens to be home to our pick for the state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Star Fish Company is easy to miss if you're not looking for it, and it's well worth going out of your way for. Locals often recommend the restaurant to tourists and its fresh seafood can't be matched; seafood aside, do yourself a favor and order some hush puppies and a slice of key lime pie when you go.
Georgia: Southern Soul Barbeque
Southern Soul Barbeque in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, doesn't need to rely on fancy signs or a strategic location to attract patrons — it's known enough by locals to have earned its high standing in the community, and has even been visited by big names in the food industry like Guy Fieri. With nearly 2,000 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor, it's safe to say this is a must-eat spot if you're ever in the area. Try its mac and cheese and the pulled pork when you go.
Hawaii: Ray's Cafe
Ray's Cafe in Oahu, Hawaii is a hole in the wall if there ever was one — all that announces the presence of this tiny, cash-only restaurant is a modest sign hanging just outside its entryway. This spot is well-loved by locals, many of whom are known by name in the cafe, and non-regulars applaud its homey vibes and kind staff. If you head in, make sure to try the prime rib, which reviewers say is delicious and a fantastic price for what you get.
Idaho: Buffalo Cafe
Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls, Idaho really isn't much of a looker from the outside; in fact, were it not for the spot's shabby sign, you may not know it was a restaurant at all. The spot has several special house dishes, like its "Eggs Hunter Style" and "Buffalo Chip," and it's often filled with locals — a good sign that it's a quality spot. Head over to Buffalo Cafe when you're in the area, though you may want to make a reservation first, as it can get pretty busy.
Illinois: Crazy Joe's Fish House
Crazy Joe's Fish House is so out of the way that you won't even be able to see a Google Street View of it before visiting. Don't let its "crazy" location in Ava, Illinois stop you from making the trek out, though, as this spot seems to have some of the best seafood around and has even been recognized by local news networks. Folks especially enjoy its ample selection of fried offerings and say that it has a relaxing atmosphere, and is a great place to take the family for a bite.
Indiana: Savage's Ale House
Muncie, Indiana locals may have a guess as to what our Indiana pick is. Savage's Ale House sits at the intersection of West Washington Street and North High Street; to look at the area, you wouldn't think it's where you'd find a fantastic bar. Yelp reviewers love this "hidden gem" — it seems like some locals don't even know about it — and they especially mention its incredibly inexpensive prices and huge selection of beers.
Iowa: Canteen Lunch In The Alley
Canteen Lunch In The Alley is right where you'd expect — nestled in a back alley in Ottumwa, Iowa, and hardly noticeable but for its neon sign and yellow exterior. Patrons say that stepping into this establishment is like taking a step back in time, and they laud the spot's loose meat hamburgers, malt shakes, and pies. One reviewer on TripAdvisor even mentioned driving a whopping 500 miles just to eat at Canteen Lunch; if that's not a testament to its greatness, we don't know what is.
Kansas: Tri-Mee Drive-In
Unless you're driving down Washington Street in Fredonia, Kansas specifically to go to Tri-Mee Drive-In, chances are you'll pass by this tiny establishment without even noticing it, which would be quite a shame. The burgers at this food joint are beloved to locals, some of whom have been frequenting the drive-in for over 30 years, and it's the perfect place to visit if you want a side of nostalgia with your meal — customers say it reminds them of what restaurants were like before there were chains.
Kentucky: JK's at Forest Grove
Aside from the tables, lawn chairs, and small sign out front, JK's at Forest Grove looks more like a house than a restaurant. You're not likely to spot it on a casual drive — it's located on a country road surrounded by other houses, but don't let that stop you from seeking it out when you're in Winchester, Kentucky. One Yelp reviewer calls it a "local favorite." With reviews that are almost exclusively four and five stars, we can hardly disagree. Try one of its sandwich selections when you stop in.
Louisiana: Billeaud's Meat & Grocery
If you're a fan of boudin and cracklin who lives in Louisiana, there's no way you don't know about Billeaud's. This hybrid grocery/lunch spot has plenty of cuts of meat you can buy to make at home, but while you're there, we recommend you try whatever the lunch special is that day. If the wealth of five-star Yelp reviews isn't enough to convince you to give Billeaud's a try, take the testimony of one reviewer who says, "My wife has been eating their boudin since the 1980s, and the recipe is just as good today as it was back then."
Maine: Ruski's Tavern
Unless you have a particular fondness for navy blue awnings, you'll probably walk right by Ruski's Tavern in Portland, Maine. The small, house-esque tavern doesn't announce its presence from the street, nor does it need to — locals hold it (and its breakfast in particular) in high enough acclaim to keep it busy. Reviewers love the homey, friendly vibes of this dive bar and say that it's a staple in Portland; one on Yelp said they're "still thinking about" their biscuits and gravy.
Maryland: Sunshine General Store
Sure, Sunshine General Store's building is large enough to be noticeable, but it boasts no pomp and circumstance to invite patrons in. Rather, you're only likely to stop at the eatery in Brookeville, Maryland if you make it a destination — which you absolutely should if you're a fan of burgers. Don't believe us? Take the words of one TripAdvisor reviewer, who says "Beat [sic] burgers i have every had although the rundown gas station looks like a jail cell. The best food isnt always in the most appealing places!"
Massachusetts: Miss Worcester Diner
You shouldn't need us to tell you that Miss Worcester is the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Massachusetts — the numerous awards won by the spot as well as its standing with the locals should be evidence enough. A step inside the tiny, crammed joint will make you feel like you're eating in an actual hole in the wall, but it's well worth it. Plan to wait in line if you go for weekend brunch, but if that doesn't deter you, try one of its omelets when you head in.
Michigan: Karas Family Restaurant
You might not expect a Greek restaurant to be one of Michigan's hot spot eateries, which is one reason why Karas Family Restaurant is the perfect pick for our Michigan hole-in-the-wall restaurant. It's not in a notable part of town nor does its modest sign help it stand out on the street. Nevertheless, give it a try when you're in Saint Clair Shores; reviewers say the prices are great and they especially love its breakfast and gyros.
Minnesota: Al's Breakfast
You might find yourself walking down 14th Avenue SE when you're in Minneapolis, but it will be easy enough to step right past Al's Breakfast if you don't know about it. The short, squat building could easily get lost among its neighbors, so make it a destination the next time you're in the city. If you don't mind eating in tight quarters, Al's is well worth the trip — reviewers especially enjoy its Jose omelet and pancakes.
Mississippi: H.D. Gibbes & Sons
Our Mississippi pick doesn't seem like a restaurant at all from the outside — rather, it looks like an abandoned house save for the chairs on the front porch and the lights that adorn the awning. Don't let its shabby exterior keep you from visiting H.D. Gibbes & Sons in Learned, Mississippi, which has been around since the 1800s and still accepts checks as a form of payment. Be ready to pay top dollar at this steakhouse, but it's well worth it, as folks from all over Mississippi will come to Learned just to dine at the restaurant.
Missouri: The Gyro Company
Sure, the Gyro company isn't much of a looker, and you're sure to miss it unless you have the inside scoop on favorite restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri. Its interior is also incredibly modest and gives off a cafeteria-like vibe, but you won't mind in the slightest once you've taken a bite of your gyro. Locals say this spot has the greatest gyros in town, and it's also known for having yummy desserts like tiramisu and lemon cake.
Montana: Chicks Bar
You don't have to be a guest at its motel and RV parkto dine at Chicks Bar, and it's well worth the visit even if you just go for the gorgeous mountain views. A step inside the eatery will take you back in time, and reviewers warn not to let its unassuming exterior fool you — the inside is pleasantly Western themed and serves up food to match. It's great any time of day, and multiple TripAdvisor reviews especially laud its breakfast and steak offerings.
Nebraska: Hi-Way Diner
The red road sign announcing its presence is the only thing that will draw the attention of passers-by to the Hi-Way Diner. Its exterior couldn't be simpler, but the diner more than makes up for it with a hip, retro interior that will take you back several decades — not to mention, its food is delicious. Locals can often be seen enjoying breakfast at this spot and it's likely to get busy on weekend mornings, so plan your visit accordingly.
Nevada: Lou's Diner
When you think of dining in Nevada, your mind is likely drawn to the upscale restaurants of Las Vegas or even the state's oldest dive bar — but neither of those makes this list as Nevada's best hole-in-the-wall eatery. Rather, the honor goes to Lou's Diner, a restaurant that you'll probably miss unless you're looking for a spot to eat in its strip mall. This off-the-strip Vegas eatery is still just as busy as any other breakfast spot, even in the middle of the week; customers recommend getting anything you can slather one of its homemade jams on.
New Hampshire: Margie's Dream Diner
Another spot that could just as easily pass for a residence, Margie's Dream Diner only has a large sign on the side of its building to let visitors to Manchester, New Hampshire know it's there. Guests typically enjoy the diner's different egg offerings and its coffee, though some say you should be prepared to wait a bit for your food to come out. Nevertheless, Margie's Dream Diner is a must-visit in Manchester even if just for its quaint, old-timey interior.
New Jersey: American Melts
Our New Jersey hole-in-the-wall restaurant is teeny tiny and not super visible from the road, so don't expect to notice it even if you happen to pass by. Instead, make American Melts a destination on your next trip to Kenilworth, New Jersey. You won't find any indoor seating, so be ready to either sit outside (provided the weather is decent) or take your sandwich to go. Wondering what to order? Yelp reviewers give high acclaim to nearly all the establishment's sandwiches, so we'll leave your order up to personal preference.
New Mexico: Chope's Bar and Cafe
Unlike some other spots on this list, Chope's Bar & Cafe isn't shy about its presence — but its exterior does give off more of a convenience store vibe than that of a landmark New Mexico eatery. Nevertheless, locals love it, with some sayingChope's has the best Mexican food in town (high praise for La Mesa, New Mexico). When you go in, try the chile rellenos, or visit on Taco Tuesday and feast on some authentic tacos.
New York: Margon
New York's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant may be located in New York City, but it's not the city's famous first dry speakeasy or even one of the city's most well-known spots. Margon sits nestled between numerous other restaurants on West 46th Street, but don't let the other cuisine options distract you from trying the Cuban food it offers. Locals love its sandwiches (especially the Cuban, of course) saying the restaurant has reasonable prices and is well worth a visit.
North Carolina: Country Deli
Restaurant options are abundant when you vacation in the Outer Banks, North Carolina, but don't pass up Country Deli should you find yourself in Kill Devil Hills. OBX locals love the sandwiches but warn that Country Deli's menu is incredibly expansive, so it may be a good idea to check it out before heading in. Ignore the humble strip mall exterior and head inside to be greeted by brightly-colored tables and sandwiches absolutely piled with ingredients.
North Dakota: Darcy's Cafe
A trip to Grand Forks, North Dakota, probably won't see you stopping at Darcy's Cafe unless you've heard about it from the locals. But if you happen to pass it while driving up North Washington, you should definitely stop in for a bite. Neither its interior nor its exterior are much to look at, but the frequency of regulars and often long wait times are enough to convince us it's worth a visit — diners especially enjoy its breakfast offerings which, though nothing unique, are exceptional fare.
Ohio: The Brown Bag Deli
Located in a fairly residential part of Columbus, Ohio, you probably won't stumble across The Brown Bag Deli while taking a stroll around town — but make sure you stop here nonetheless. One local Yelp reviewer says the deli has "the best sandwiches in town," but if sandwiches aren't your thing, the restaurant also has soup and salad options. Don't have your heart set on eating inside, though, as the tiny spot is often packed with customers.
Oklahoma: Sid's Diner
Sid's Diner in El Reno, Oklahoma may boast one of the better exteriors of our hole-in-the-wall restaurant picks, but it still earns its spot here due to its small capacity and less-than-noticeable location. However, the eatery can get so busy that it recommends you make a reservation before heading in. Locals are obsessed with its burgers (especially the onion burger), and some make the trek to El Reno just to go to Sid's Diner.
Oregon: Screen Door
Screen Door has a few locations in Portland, Oregon, but its East Burnside location is one of the most unassuming, highly acclaimed brunch spots you'll find in the city. Expect a long wait on weekend mornings, especially when the weather's nice out, but don't let the wait keep you from feasting on its popular food. Customers love the chicken and waffles it offers, though you may find it to be a bit more expensive than some other hole-in-the-wall spots on our list.
Pennsylvania: John's Roast Pork
John's Roast Pork might earn a passing glance as you're heading to dine at the IHOP across the street, but it deserves so much more — cancel your pancake plans and opt for one of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's favorite cheesesteaks instead. It's a tiny eatery with minimal indoor seating and often long wait times. Take that as a good sign; if locals think its food is worth waiting for, so should you. Try either a cheesesteak or a roast pork sandwich when you visit, as customers say both are delicious.
Rhode Island: Ogie's Trailer Park
Take Reddit's word for it and grab a bite at Ogie's Trailer Park the next time you find yourself in Providence, Rhode Island. The bar, which can hardly be seen from the street, supposedly has the best tater tots around , and locals love its beer selection and comfort food offerings. Moreover, if you're traveling with a pet, multiple reviews mention Ogie's Trailer Park being dog-friendly and even making plain chicken breasts for pups upon request.
South Carolina: Dave's Carry-Out
South Carolina boasts a treasure trove of acclaimed eateries, from European-inspired cafes to southern cuisine — and, of course, seafood. Whether or not you have a particular hankering for sea fare the next time you visit Charleston, be sure to make a stop at Dave's Carry-Out. Despite its light blue exterior, this joint on the corner of Morris Street and Coming Street isn't particularly noticeable, but it's worth seeking out to have a taste of its fish sandwiches and fried shrimp.
South Dakota: Ron's Cafe
Ron's Cafe in Rapid City, South Dakota came to our attention via a few Reddit recommendations, one of which called it "the definition of a hole in the wall." Stellar service aside, quite a few Yelp reviews see customers calling it the best breakfast available in Rapid City. Multiple reviews on TripAdvisor say that Ron's Cafe served up perfectly cooked eggs, and those who found out about the cafe via online reviews agreed that it's well worth the visit.
Tennessee: The Loveless Cafe
It's no secret that Nashville is home to plenty of hip food joints, from some of its best dive bars to well-known southern spots. Because it's not in downtown Nashville, it would be easy to drive right by The Loveless Cafe, which is beloved by locals (despite its rather bleak name). Take a trip down Highway 100 and stop in to get some of the best biscuits, fried chicken, and Bloody Marys that Nashville has to offer.
Texas: Gino's Deli Stop n Buy
Unless your next trip to San Antonio, Texas sees you careening down Huebner Road, and unless you're specifically looking for a tiny maybe-eatery in a rather plain strip mall, you'd never know Gino's Deli was even there — and that would be quite the shame. This hidden San Antonio gem has over 2,000 five star Yelp reviews, and many reviewers mention getting free chips and a drink upon their first visit, as well as the owner's promise that he doesn't want your money unless you love your food. Fortunately, that's rarely a problem — its cheesesteaks are supposedly fantastic.
Utah: Patty Shack
Utah's aptly-named Patty Shack is just that — a small shack that you won't notice unless your eyes are peeled as you drive the streets of Taylorsville. It's popular with residents, and rightly so. Reviews of Patty Shack applaud its classic burgers, which boast nothing fancy or unique and yet are sumptuous in their simplicity. Even more than the burgers, customers seem to love the fries, which they say are wonderfully crispy.
Vermont: Handy's Lunch
Handy's Lunch is situated in a cute house on the corner of Maple Street and South Champlain Street in Burlington, Vermont. You'd have to be looking for it to stop in as a visitor, but once you do, you won't regret it. Aside from Earl, the friendly owner who's always down for a chat, Yelp reviewers love this "quintessential greasy spoon diner." They especially recommend the huge Black Belt sandwich, a breakfast sandwich offering, or french toast.
Virginia: The Ten Top
Situated right next to a Coin Laundry shop, Norfolk, Virginia's The Ten Top only has a tiny sign outside its building to clue guests in to its location. Should you ever find yourself wondering about the tiny, unassuming eatery, head on in for a quick peek, and stay for its stellar food offerings. Locals are obsessed with its sandwiches, but sandwiches aren't the only thing The Ten Top offers — grab some soup from here the next time you're feeling under the weather, or go here for a healthy bite when you've had your fill of the areas fried food offerings.
Washington: Hole In The Wall BBQ
It was only a matter of time before we mentioned a place as appropriately-named as it could get, yet we've finally arrived at Hole In The Wall BBQ in Seattle, Washington. Head here if you want something heartier than a Washington breakfast cafe may be able to offer — trust us, you won't be disappointed. Friendly owners seem to be a trend among our hole-in-the-wall picks, and Hole In The Wall BBQ is no exception. Do yourself a favor and follow patrons' recommendations by trying some of its brisket when you go in.
West Virginia: Hermosilla's Deli Market
Unfortunately, MSN beat us to calling Hermosilla's Deli Market the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in West Virginia, but that only makes its title all the more well-deserved. Despite not really being noticeable enough from the street to garner the attention of tourists, plenty who have heard about Hermosilla's stop in for its scrumptious fresh sandwich offerings. One TripAdvisor review says that living near Hermosilla's feels like "having a New York deli in your small town neighborhood" — pretty high acclaim, if you ask us.
Wisconsin: Al's Hamburgers
Housed in a tiny white building in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Al's Hamburgers is easily swallowed up by its surroundings unless you know to look for it. However, it's well worth looking for the next time you find yourself in the Green Bay area. It's well-known enough among locals to have gotten its own Reddit thread shoutout that sees tons of users applauding its burgers, shakes, and fries; if that's not enough to sway you, take the testimony of local reviewers who love the long-standing spot and also mention its cheese curds as a must-try.
Wyoming: Sherrie's Place
Last but certainly not least, Casper, Wyoming, is the home to the state's best hole-in-the-wall eatery: Sherrie's Place. Its humble exterior hides an incredibly quaint interior, and its food is fantastic as well. Reviewers say to not be put off by a long wait; it's well worth it, especially as a spot beloved by locals. If you're ever driving through Casper, pop in and order whatever sounds good for breakfast — and don't pass up a cinnamon roll and a chat with Sherrie herself while you're there.
Methodology
In order to be named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant for a particular state, a restaurant had to have an unassuming exterior and be loved by locals. It couldn't be attention-grabbing; the more modest, the better. Nearly all of the eateries we chose had at least four stars on multiple review platforms, and several had been around for a while, proving themselves to be a cornerstone of their community.
After coming up with a cursory list of eateries, we consulted various review platforms and local forums (such as Reddit) to see whether the restaurant actually deserved the acclaim it was about to get. All the restaurants on this list get great reviews from visitors and locals alike, and several mention the spot being a local hang or a hidden gem, hole-in-the-wall eatery.