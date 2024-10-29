Nevada's Oldest Operating Dive Bar Is A Watering Hole Open 24/7

The watering holes known as dive bars are rather difficult to define, but every bartender and patron can agree that it will involve a casual, low-key environment that best slings beers and well drinks like gin and tonics. Nearly every neighborhood across the country has a dive bar known by locals, but even tourist destinations like Las Vegas have their own version. In fact, Hard Hat Lounge, the oldest dive bar still operating in southern Nevada, is located in Las Vegas — and it's open 24/7, which makes sense for Sin City.

Hard Hat Lounge originally opened back in 1962, and subsequently reopened in December 2023 under new ownership. It has a happy hour deal with low-priced well drinks and beers every afternoon and evening like you might expect — but perhaps the best part is that it also serves food. And the food is far more than the bag of chips or bowl of old nuts that many dive bars are more known for. The spot has a full menu that focuses on burgers, including vegan smash burgers, plus tater tots and dipping sauces.