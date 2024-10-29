Nevada's Oldest Operating Dive Bar Is A Watering Hole Open 24/7
The watering holes known as dive bars are rather difficult to define, but every bartender and patron can agree that it will involve a casual, low-key environment that best slings beers and well drinks like gin and tonics. Nearly every neighborhood across the country has a dive bar known by locals, but even tourist destinations like Las Vegas have their own version. In fact, Hard Hat Lounge, the oldest dive bar still operating in southern Nevada, is located in Las Vegas — and it's open 24/7, which makes sense for Sin City.
Hard Hat Lounge originally opened back in 1962, and subsequently reopened in December 2023 under new ownership. It has a happy hour deal with low-priced well drinks and beers every afternoon and evening like you might expect — but perhaps the best part is that it also serves food. And the food is far more than the bag of chips or bowl of old nuts that many dive bars are more known for. The spot has a full menu that focuses on burgers, including vegan smash burgers, plus tater tots and dipping sauces.
The history, happenings, and booze at Nevada's Hard Hat Lounge
When Hard Hat Lounge opened in 1962, it was actually a diner that eventually obtained the dive-bar vibes that it's known for today. At some point around 2022, it served sandwiches from Steel City Sandwich, but that business is now closed. It was also home to a popular pizzeria that also shuttered in 2023. Today, those burgers are whipped up by another in-house eatery called Stay Tuned Burgers. A look at the bar's Instagram account reveals that it's not just about the cheap booze and burgers to soak it all up — because Hard Hat Lounge also puts on events and concerts for locals and tourists alike. There are also weekly happenings, like jazz on Mondays and karaoke on Wednesdays.
When it comes to the drinks, expect some of the safest drinks to order at a dive bar, like vodka soda and beers. According to photos online, it also has an array of beers on tap, in bottles, and cans like you might want for a quick-but-cheap drink while you roam the Vegas streets. The longtime establishment garnered a 4.2-star Yelp rating, so it must be pretty decent for dive-bar standards. If you want to visit, it's located in downtown Las Vegas on Industrial Road, and if you're too bougie for a dive bar, here are the best cocktail bars in Las Vegas, like Velveteen Rabbit.