16 Cocktail Bars In Las Vegas That Should Be On Your Radar
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but that doesn't mean we have to keep our recommendations to ourselves. Sin City is home to no shortage of options for dining, shopping, entertainment, and a favorite activity — going out and drinking. If there's one thing Vegas is not short on, it's the number of fun-filled cocktail bars to serve you crafty beverages and a great time.
Those who have visited Vegas know that it can be a stimulus overload when deciding between one thing or the other. Between the sleepless nights and flashing lights, there isn't much time for thinking. Luckily for you, we've gathered a selection of the best bars — from hipster speakeasies to rooftop lounges and so much more.
This list includes a group of personal recommendations from a two-time Vegas goer, paired with some extensive research. Whether you're looking for a fun night out with friends before hitting the casinos or want to stay within the walls of your hotel, you're certain to start the night off strong at one of these cocktail bars. Put your party hats on, and let's buckle down.
Downtown Cocktail Room
If you're going to do happy hour in Vegas, do it at the Downtown Cocktail Room. We would seldom use the word intimate to describe Vegas, but this lounge truly creates the perfect atmosphere for a cute date night. As the name suggests, this gem is located in downtown Vegas, with a hidden entrance along the side of Vegas' popular DT Art Ally.
The best part about this speakeasy's menu, aside from the delicious options, is that it changes frequently; the staff at Downtown Cocktail Room handcrafts the menu each season. The menu is always updated, and will often include popular creations from prior years. Classic cocktails, such as a tasty La Paloma, remain on the menu year-round. However, the DT Originals are where it's at.
The names of these cocktails will have your curiosity piqued alone, with some 2023 originals including The Ghost Malone and Witch Doctor's Grog. It's tricky to recommend a favorite considering the ever-changing nature of the menu, so let's just go with you should try them all.
(702) 880-3696
111 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89101
The Laundry Room
The Laundry Room takes the meaning of speakeasy to the next level. Located underneath The Commonwealth, a popular and lively nightclub, the Laundry Room is the perfect getaway from the noise. We're here to tell you that this hidden gem is not just another bar that you can waltz into. This bar only seats 22 people at capacity, and visitors must have a reservation.
Despite having to jump through some hoops to access, this bar is highly sought after for being one of the best speakeasies in the country with professional mixologists serving you some of the tastiest cocktails you've ever tasted. The menu isn't disclosed, so you'll just have to take our word for it and see for yourself.
If we can give you a piece of advice, visit The Laundry Room's website and social media before visiting. Join the text list, where you'll get access to reservations and insider information about special events that this sneaky location hosts. We hope the exclusivity won't keep you away, because this bar is worth the effort.
(702) 291-7389
525 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Oak & Ivy
If whiskey is your liquor of choice, head down to Vegas' popular Fremont St to visit Oak & Ivy. Like others before it, Oak & Ivy keeps its menu up to date with rotating seasonal selections that include some of the most creative cocktails we've ever seen. No matter what time of year you visit, make sure to check out the menu for an updated version.
This spot makes every favorite whiskey-based cocktail you can think of, and we mean that literally. While there is a menu, the professional mixers at Oak & Ivy will make anything to suit your personal tastes. If you suffer from choice paralysis, they can even decide for you.
Fan favorites seem to include the Smoke & Spice & Nothing Nice, which is a bourbon cocktail that is finished off with a BBQ spice rub. Another popular choice is the Apple Pie Harvest, which lands on the pricier side at $30 for a drink, but may very well be worth an arm and a leg.
(702) 553-2549
707 Fremont St Las Vegas, NV 89101
Atomic Liquors
If you're looking for a bar with some character, Atomic Liquors is Las Vegas' first, and longest, free-standing bar. Operating since the 1950s, this is a must-visit for the ultimate dive bar experience. The entire place is an ode to its long history, with '50s-themed bathrooms and electric neon lights.
The signature cocktail menu at Atomic is small but mighty, while the rest of the menu is stacked with a large variety of beers on tap if that is more your speed. If you're a gin person, we implore you to try the Strawberry Fields. The muddled basil adds a wave of freshness, along with the floral notes from the elderflower.
If we had to pick a time to visit Atomic Liquors, it would be during the warmer months when the outdoor patio can be put to use. Although the interior is charming in itself, the patio is a breath of fresh air and a whole different vibe from the bar.
(702) 982-3000
917 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Rouge Room
If the Rouge Room in Vegas doesn't win an award for its cocktails, it certainly will for its lavish interior. Located inside the Red Rock Casino, this popular restaurant and lounge knows how to set the mood with its all-red decor. Both its interior and menu are inspired by French culture, including a full menu of food and cocktails that are sophisticated both in taste and presentation.
Botanical cocktails are this lounge's specialty, with a signature menu filled with classic cocktails with a little twist. The seasonal menu changes on a rotating basis, making sure that there's never a shortage of tasty drinks to choose from. If you want to truly lean into the Parisian vibe, order the C'est La Vie or the Cafe Paris. In case you need more convincing to visit this sophisticated bar, there's often a live pianist present to set the mood while sipping on your drink of choice.
(702) 797-7896
11011 W Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135
Velveteen Rabbit
There aren't enough words to describe the vibe of the Velveteen Rabbit, located in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. Hipster, artsy, retro, spunky — just to name a few. This bar's favorite color is pink and it will have you feeling like Alice entering Wonderland. Don't worry, we'll stop raving about the interior and get to the cocktails.
The house cocktail menu at this whimsical bar is short but sweet, featuring just four cocktails to choose from — each as classy as the next. The real show is on the Velveteen Rabbit's seasonal menu, called the Creature Feature. Staying on theme with the fantastical elements of this bar's vibe, the special menu includes drinks that are an ode to every fantasy and tall tale your imagination could think of. Make sure to keep your eye on this bar's Instagram, where you'll get first access to all of the fun cocktails of the new season.
(702) 685-9645
1218 S Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104
The Golden Tiki
If we could give out an award for the most unique bar, The Golden Tiki would certainly take the cake. This bar is just as much an experience as it is a hot spot for delicious cocktails and truly feels like entering another world. Before you get to the drinking, a tour guide will greet you at the door to give a guided tour of the place — along with an explanation of the legend of The Golden Tiki.
All of that aside, the cocktail menu is one of the few tropical-themed menus out there in the desert. If a Mai Tai is your go-to, this might be the first stop on your list. The Golden Tiki has a little something for everyone, with signature cocktails, special shots, flights, or punch bowls for the group. Try out any of these tasty beverages and feel instantly transported to a warm, sandy beach.
(702) 222-3196
3939 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Juniper Cocktail Lounge
Take things down a few notches at the Juniper Cocktail Lounge; a quiet, classy bar located in the Park MGM Hotel that also claims the rights to being the home of the largest gin collection in Las Vegas. The drinks are straightforward, yet delicious, and if you like gin this is the place to find it. Some favorites include A Little Birdie and the Maple Old Fashioned.
Visitors tend towards this place for its centrality, located all but a few steps away from the nearest slot machines. Here's to hoping you get lucky at those machines because this place's drinks tend towards the pricier end, with some of the more expensive cocktails landing at $25. All bets are off when it comes to partying in Vegas, so if you're in the mood to splurge on yourself a little, grab a drink at Juniper Cocktail Lounge and make yourself comfortable on one of the many couches available.
parkmgm.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/juniper-cocktail-lounge.html
(702) 730-6773
3770 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
SkyBar
We're not sure there's a better view of Vegas than at SkyBar, located on the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Visitors come to this bar to enjoy sweeping views of the strip while enjoying a host of cocktails from a menu that is an ode to Las Vegas. If you want to raise a glass to the city of sin, order The Strip — a gin-based cocktail, with elderflower liqueur, cucumber, and mint. If you're looking for something on the fun side, try out the Flamingo Colada – a mix of creamy goodness and sharp lime flavor.
This place certainly isn't cheap, but the service is top-notch and the food isn't half-bad either. If we're being honest, we're mostly paying for the breathtaking views. It's the perfect spot for an elegant and calm start to the night with classy cocktails and can be the perfect start (or end) to the night.
https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/laswdwa-waldorf-astoria-las-vegas/dining/hotel-bar/
(702) 590-8888
3752 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas, NV 89158
The Chandelier
There is no missing The Chandelier, an iconic and huge bar located in the heart of The Cosmopolitan Hotel. This beast of a bar is made up of three different levels, each with a different vibe than the one before it. That isn't all – the entirety of this huge lounge is surrounded by countless strands of hanging crystals to live up to its name. Regardless of which level you're on, or if you visit them all, it's guaranteed to be a visual experience.
Each of the three levels also has a cocktail menu of its own, making it nearly impossible to choose. The best-known drink from this hot spot is the Verbena cocktail, which doesn't exist on any of the three menus. We're here to give all of the insider information and let you know that this popular, yet hidden, drink can be ordered at any of the levels and is a ginger and lemon-infused cocktail.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/lounges-bars/the-chandelier
(702) 698-7000
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
18bin
We're bringing you back to the Arts District for another fun, outdoor bar. 18bin is spread out on a large outdoor patio, so visitors can sip a drink and relax under the desert sun. In addition to being a fun bar, this spot is also great for a boozy weekend brunch if you're celebrating an occasion.
Visitors recommend the chicken and waffles, which might take you by surprise at a booze-forward establishment. As far as the cocktails go, choose any crafty creation from either the seasonal or signature menu. For some extra fun, 18bin is also known for frequently hosting live DJs to bring some liveliness to the scene. The website's events page is frequently updated with upcoming special events for any given occasion and provides guests with open bar access. If you're lucky enough to be in Vegas during one of these events, be sure to swing by.
(702) 202-2484
107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150 Las Vegas, NV 89104
Herbs & Rye
We're going to guarantee that you've never experienced a cocktail bar that serves steaks that are as good as the drinks. Herbs & Rye has the competition beat, if there is any, to begin with. This bar sits on North America's 50 Best Bars list, and for good reason, starting with the drinks. Each cocktail at this bar is an ode to different historical eras of cocktails to match the interior of the lounge, which is made to match the style of the Prohibition Era.
We can't decide what people like more – the food, or the drinks. If you ask us, it sounds like a win-win. Aside from the obvious steaks, customers rave about the calamari. This place also offers one of the best happy hour deals in Vegas, with half-off steaks and cocktails, so don't miss out. Herbs & Rye is a one-stop shop for a delicious dinner accompanied by tasty, craft cocktails and phenomenal service.
(702)-982-8036
3713 W Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Rosina
If you can manage to find your way in the maze that is The Palazzo casino floor in The Venetian, you should pay a visit to Rosina. Amidst the chaos, Rosina serves as a mini-getaway with its quieter vibes and romantic ambiance. Rosina's classic cocktails are straightforward and crafted by expert mixologists who will not disappoint.
The classic menu has every basic drink that you've heard of, but this bar makes basic look good. If you're feeling a signature, the Coke and Smoke or the Call Me Sire are popular choices. Rosina is not hiding behind anything fancy with the cocktails, all made from simple ingredients that pack a punch. Try not to choke on the prices of these drinks, as they do tend towards the higher side of most places we see. All we are saying is, if you're willing to shell out for one of the best Negronis that we've had the pleasure of tasting, do it.
venetianlasvegas.com/restaurants/rosina.html
(702) 607-1945
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Ghost Donkey
Coming to you live from Las Vegas is New York City's own Ghost Donkey, a spunky little speakeasy hidden in The Cosmopolitan. Ghost Donkey is strictly a mezcal and tequila lounge, offering specialty cocktails as well as a selection of tequila flights for those die-hard fans.
If you can find this hidden speakeasy, you'll find that they offer just about every variety of tequila under the Vegas sun. If you aren't sold yet, the cocktail menu is Mexican-inspired, with some funky but tasty drinks. For one, the Smoked Corn and Coconut Manhattan has a unique twist on a classic cocktail. If a margarita is normally your go-to, try out the Watermelon Strawberry Basil margarita.
When the munchies inevitably kick in, you'll be glad you paid this place a visit. The menu is stacked with an array of delicious snacks to accompany your beverage of choice. We'd be doing a disservice if we didn't point you in the direction of the Truffle Nachos, the perfect savory note to finish off a fun night.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/restaurants/ghost-donkey
(702) 698-7000
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Level 2, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Park on Fremont
We're bringing you another outdoor bar that's perfect for sipping outside. Park on Fremont has an exterior that is as close to whimsical as you can get in downtown Las Vegas. This bar has truly nailed the food and drinks, serving a wicked combination of delicious burgers and even better drinks. Customers have no choice but to indulge in this spot.
Of notable mention is this spot's happy hour menu, which includes a $9 cocktail of the day as well as tasty, discounted snacks. If you have time to stop by for brunch, the Butterfly Brunch Boozy Garden is on theme with the Park on Fremont's garden-like outdoor patio. The menu includes a number of botanical-infused cocktails that might just make you feel butterflies in your stomach. If you don't go for the cocktails, at least go for the popular Burger Brunch, every Sunday morning and afternoon.
(702) 376-0177
506 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
Oddwood
Oddwood is bringing us all of the fun-filled, funky vibes we need. Located in the elusive Area 15 in Vegas, this bar is quite the scene, to say the least. This bar is decked out in neon lights, designed to create patterns that may just suck you in. We will warn you that it's easy to get lost in the daze that is this bar, and you may just leave wondering what day it is.
We'll stop raving on about the interior and get to what you really came here for — the cocktails. The menu is short but sweet, and not one of these options will disappoint. The Dragon Margarita is a must-try, and this fire-breathing drink is one of the most unique renditions of a margarita that we've seen. Of course, we have to mention the seasonal menu, which offers a small collection of cocktails that the expert mixologists have concocted.
(725) 300-3003
3215 South Rancho Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89102
Our methodology
This article includes a mix of recommendations from different sources that were used to inform the selection of bars. The writer used as many personal recommendations as possible from first-hand experiences, and also incorporated several recommendations from popular websites listing the most popular, sought-after cocktail bars in Las Vegas.