13 Absolute Best Drinks To Order At A Bad Bar

There comes a time when, for whatever reason, we find ourselves in a sub-par bar, wondering what drinks we can trust. Fortunately, there are a number of go-to beverages we can turn to if an establishment doesn't live up to our standards.

What makes a bar "bad" is often subjective, and while some of these criteria won't have an impact on the quality of the drinks they serve, there are a few that most people will agree on. You might be able to tell from a bar's menu that their drinks are overpriced or that their selection is limited — if they even have a menu — and a cursory glance at the back bar should let you know what kind of ingredients they have to hand.

Even a well-stocked bar might employ staff with poor drinks knowledge, and while we can never judge someone's expertise based on their appearance, it only takes a few questions to tell if the bartender knows their stuff. They could also be the world's greatest mixologist, but that doesn't matter if the bar's service is painfully slow; although, bear in mind that this isn't necessarily the staff's fault.

Lastly, few of us like to drink at an unhygienic bar with filthy floors, sticky tables, and dirty glassware. As a rule of thumb, bars that don't keep the front of house in good shape or clean their restrooms won't be looking after areas the customer can't see, such as the storeroom.