The Washington State Cafe Known For Its 12-Egg Breakfast Omelets

We all have our favorite breakfast cafes. Some tout homemade buttermilk biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, or chicken-and-waffles, while others go high end with smoked salmon soufflés or international breakfast pastries. But when an entire metropolitan city is devoted to the same breakfast spot, there's definitely something going on there. That city is Seattle, and the spot is Beth's Cafe, home to the famous 12-egg breakfast omelets.

As a big fan of Sunday breakfast with zero cooking at home, I was quick to discover Beth's after moving to the Emerald City many years ago. Along with countless others in the Greater Seattle metro area, home to about 3.5 million people, that little nondescript blue building instantly became part of my personal panoply of Seattle's go-to cafes. And yes, I've dived into its notorious full-carton egg dish, albeit with plenty of help scraping the bottom of that enormous flying-saucer metal platter. Some brave souls take the challenge of eating the entire omelet alone, as did the two Adams on Travel Channel's "Man v. Food" show.

Neither Adam succeeded, and that's fine with the crew at Beth's, who also welcome a less grandiose approach to dining, instead encouraging guests to relax and enjoy their meals. If you do, however, take the challenge, you end up on the Beth's Wall of Fame along with others who've laid down that 12-egg wonder in mere minutes.

