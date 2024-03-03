What Canned Corned Beef Is Really Made Of

Right out of the can, corned beef isn't the most appetizing-looking food around. Packed into a mushy, pink clump coated with a translucent film of fat, it's a far cry from the juicy-looking beef slices in the Reuben sandwich you'd get from a deli. Beyond the first impressions, though, is a pantry staple that's easy to whip up into a tasty meal.

Corned beef is made of beef, specifically leaner, tougher cuts like the round. Home chefs typically use brisket but manufacturers go for less expensive cuts. The beef first goes through either dry or wet curing . The former uses salt, nitrate, and nitrite to cure meat for five to seven days at 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit while wet curing pickles the meat in a solution of water and the aforementioned preservatives for seven days at the same temperature. The size of the salt is actually the origin of one of the myths about corned beef. "Corn" used to be the umbrella term applied to any kind of granule or grain. Since the curing salt's dimensions are comparable to that of a corn kernel, people began to refer to it as corn, too. Thus, "corned" refers to the preservation method used on the beef.

As for why canned corned beef looks so pink, the book "Processed Meats" (via Science Direct) explains that it's from the sodium nitrite reacting with the color pigment in the beef. It fades away once the meat gets exposed to oxygen and light.