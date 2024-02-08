11 Myths About Canned Corned Beef You Need To Stop Believing

In 1902, Edward Lyman Munson published "The Theory and Practice of Military Hygiene," detailing how American troops encountered a foe equally as dangerous as anyone they fought on the battlefields: canned corned beef. "Condemned" as a daily ration, an excerpt from the book noted, "Canned corned beef is very salty and soon becomes distasteful." No doubt, anyone who has tried the canned meat might be overpowered by the ultra-high sodium content.

While it definitely has a lot of salt, modern-day cooks have the choice of buying the low-sodium variety. Many brands offer versions of canned corned beef that can range up to 25% less sodium, with no effort needed on your part.

If your store doesn't offer low-sodium canned corned beef, there are some DIY options on the table. You can soak or rinse and boil your canned corned beef in water to draw out the sodium prior to cooking. If you have corned beef hash and water isn't really doable, simply add some sugar to balance out the salt. Please note that the last method reduces the salty flavor, not the actual sodium content, and adding sugar will amp up the carb calories.

If canned corned beef is one of many ingredients in a dish, you can balance the salty taste by adding different sauces and seasonings. Mixing in vegetables can also soak up excess sodium and bring your canned corned beef down a notch.