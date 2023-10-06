The Flavorful Jamaican Dish That Starts With Canned Corned Beef

From upscale tinned seafood to cured meats and pickled vegetables, the culinary world is shedding increasingly deserved attention to preserved foods. Especially when used in combination with fresh ingredients, a stored tin not only eases the assembly of components but elevates their flavor, too.

For an aromatic enlivening of canned corned beef, turn to a Jamaican dish known as bully beef. Assembled in minutes, the food craftily dresses up preserved meat into a dish bursting with flavor. Part spicy, sweet, and deeply savory bully beef is a liquidy stew-like creation, perfect when served atop a hearty side.

And it all comes together by simply sautéing ingredients like bold scotch bonnets, aromatic root vegetables, and corned beef with sauces in a pan. All components that, especially in a Jamaican kitchen, are readily accessible pantry staples. So, why did this flavorful dish become a Jamaican staple? Let's dive into bully beef's fascinating globalized origins.