12 Creative Uses For Canned Corned Beef

Corned beef is a wonderful thing, and it's deservedly appreciated and loved. Canned corned beef? Not so much. There's something about a molded block of pink meat leaving its can with a squelch and a plop that can dent even the heartiest appetite. Even here on Tasting Table, it's been called one of the worst canned foods to buy.

While it does come in for its share of abuse, there are also plenty of us who appreciate canned corned beef for its virtues. Those include its durability as a low-cost, high-protein food that can be kept on hand for quick meals, which is why another Tasting Table writer cited it as a canned meat to consider stocking in your pantry (we have our differences of opinion about food, like everyone else).

The canned kind falls well short of the flavor and texture of regular corned beef, though buying the best brand you can find certainly helps. That being said, it's a useful and versatile (and hugely underrated) product in its own right, in both traditional and non-traditional dishes. Here are a dozen ideas to get you started, and spark your own creativity.