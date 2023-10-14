Use Leftover Corned Beef To Give Your Meatloaf A Unique Flavor Twist

Few dishes are as famously dogged on as meatloaf. Whether you slather it in ketchup, wrap it in bacon and deep-fry it (relax), or avoid it altogether, seemingly everybody has an opinion. But, here at Tasting Table, we're of the mind that meatloaf critics simply haven't had a good one. Maybe your mom made a killer meatloaf on holidays, or maybe your favorite version comes from the warmly lit diner on your corner. Allow us to introduce you to your next important loaf: It's all about corned beef.

Salty, savory corned beef will elevate the flavor of your meatloaf, creating little bursts of smokiness in every bite. Plus, corned beef's slight sweetness and crispy exterior add depth and complexity.

Historically, meatloaf has been a working-class immigrant dish, a workhorse of a dinner recipe to fuel the foodies that built America. But, historical reverence aside, meatloaf has endured for other reasons: It's flavorful, nutrient-dense, hearty, thrifty, and doesn't require any fancy techniques to make. In fitting fashion, this simple corned beef upgrade doesn't ask for any complicated immersion methods, either.