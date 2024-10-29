The European-Inspired Cafe To Visit On Your Next Trip To South Carolina

Foodies and java junkies have the world at their fingertips when visiting Charleston, South Carolina. The city has become a treasure trove of culinary offerings, and in 2023, it was ranked in Food and Wine's Top U.S. Cities for Food and Drinks. From acclaimed restaurants like Fig and Husk to smaller neighborhood restaurants, Charleston has an eclectic food scene, as also evidenced by the European-themed cafe Babas on Cannon.

Babas on Cannon is a European-style, all-day noshery that's a nod to the bars and cafes found throughout Europe. The restaurant serves up easy-grab coffees, bakery items, and small plates, as well as a selection of Euro-inspired cocktails and wine. While limited on inside seating with no table service, the vibe is distinctly Continental. Charleston locals are meeting for good conversation, quick bites, and a place to unwind from the rigors of the day.

Located in the heart of downtown Charleston, Babas on Cannon bills itself as an old-world cafe, and as such, it is housed in a small, white-tiled, rustic 750-square-foot space that was formerly a barbershop. Founders Edward Crouse and Marie Stitt aspired to make the restaurant a neighborhood staple that reflects the busy life of patrons looking for daily rituals of respite –- a place to stop for a morning coffee or an afternoon or evening beverage. The formula has worked so well that they opened a second location (Babas on Meeting), and the menus, which are designed to be friendly at all times of the day, are curated from regional, high-quality ingredients.

