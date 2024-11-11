15 Best Wine Bars In Denver, Colorado, According To A Local

Colorado has long been praised for its thriving craft beer scene. There are currently over 400 breweries operating in Colorado, an active home brewing community, and anyone with an Instagram account has, at some point, come across the obligatory snapshot of a group of friends clanking cans of Fat Tire together after a trek through the mountains. As a craft beer lover, I was stoked to explore the Centennial State's craft beers when I first moved to Denver in 2018.

However, I soon discovered that Colorado has an impressive wine culture as well — Denver boasts way more wine bars than one might think. There's an abundance of wine bars clustered in trendy neighborhoods like RiNo and South Broadway, but honestly, I've found almost every neighborhood I've investigated houses at least one — so I made it my mission to uncover the absolute best, from hotspots to hidden gems. Through personal experience, friends' recommendations, and suggestions from social media, I've curated the following list to represent my absolute faves in Denver.