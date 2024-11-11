15 Best Wine Bars In Denver, Colorado, According To A Local
Colorado has long been praised for its thriving craft beer scene. There are currently over 400 breweries operating in Colorado, an active home brewing community, and anyone with an Instagram account has, at some point, come across the obligatory snapshot of a group of friends clanking cans of Fat Tire together after a trek through the mountains. As a craft beer lover, I was stoked to explore the Centennial State's craft beers when I first moved to Denver in 2018.
However, I soon discovered that Colorado has an impressive wine culture as well — Denver boasts way more wine bars than one might think. There's an abundance of wine bars clustered in trendy neighborhoods like RiNo and South Broadway, but honestly, I've found almost every neighborhood I've investigated houses at least one — so I made it my mission to uncover the absolute best, from hotspots to hidden gems. Through personal experience, friends' recommendations, and suggestions from social media, I've curated the following list to represent my absolute faves in Denver.
Noble Riot
Smack in the center of Denver's vibrant RiNo neighborhood, Noble Riot is one of the best natural wine bars in the US and serves up some of the greatest fried chicken in town. This Denver wine bar has made its mark on the city with an elevated yet unpretentious space, hip clientele, an exquisite menu, and special class and activity offerings.
Noble Riot serves up a small beer selection, but the main focus is a variety of natural, organic wine selections; most of which hail from Italy and Colorado. The food menu is a build-your-own-board situation, allowing diners to choose from a variety of small plate faves like burrata with balsamic, olives and chips, or a selection of tinned fish. Between the focus on unique natural wines, the inviting space, and the elegantly simple menu, Noble Riot is a must-visit for any wine lover in Denver.
(303) 993-5330
1336 27th St, Denver, CO 80205
Sunday Vinyl
At Sunday Vinyl, the word "vintage" encompasses more than just wines and functions as a laid-back retro wonderland amid the hustle and bustle of 16th Street Mall. Records are stacked behind the bar area, and musical classics spin on a turntable while classic wines are poured by the bartenders. Wine-by-the-glass options are plentiful, and thousands of wines are sold by the bottle — the full list is 30+ pages and breaks down basic categories like "whites" into subsections like "whites, brisk and edgy" and similar.
Despite Sunday Vinyl's throwback theme, the interior space has a contemporary feel, and the food menu reflects the overall concept: It's ripe with modernized versions of classic dishes like a spin on chicken cordon bleu or croquettes served with Manchego and Iberico pork. Rather than the standard "appetizers, entrees, and desserts," the menu is divided up into clever, musically themed sections: Opening tracks (appetizers), chilled beats (salads), headliners (entrees), harmonies (sides), and of course, dessert.
(720) 738-1803
1803 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80202
Carboy Winery
Believe it or not, plenty of wine connoisseurs believe that high-altitude wines taste better than those from lower altitudes due to factors like soil quality, sunshine exposure, and temperature of the region. Colorado vintner Carboy Winery would certainly fall into that camp. Carboy produces sustainable wines that showcase the distinct terroir of the beautiful state.
Carboy operates a handful of tasting rooms across the state, with the Denver location sitting in storied Capitol Hill. A gorgeous patio courtyard offers plenty of outdoor room, while the cozy yet cosmopolitan interior offers an inviting space for cold or drizzly days. All wines at the Denver tasting room are Carboy products and can be sold by glass or bottle. A small selection of liquor, beer, and cocktails is handy for anyone who's wined out, and the food menu features a medley of tasty charcuterie and small plates (opt for the "jarcuterie" for maximum cuteness).
carboywinery.com/locations/denver
(720) 617-9410
400 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Corsica
Just a few blocks off trendy Broadway and historic Larimer Street lies Corsica Wine Bar. The nearly 100-year-old building is enrobed in a beautiful and fascinating mural by South African artist Keya Tama, beckoning patrons with warm tones, interwoven images, and geometric shapes. Inside the tidy, modern interior, guests pass small plates inspired by Corsica itself. The French territory features both stunning mountains and ample shoreline, and dishes like roasted olives with garlic confit, dragon tongue beans with grilled lemon vinaigrette, and mussels with whitefish and saffron crab broth perfectly capture the land's unique cuisine.
Corsica's Mediterranean-focused wine list is equally impressive, with several varietals directly from Corsica along with the usual suspects (Italy, France, and Spain). There are even a few selections from under-the-radar wine regions like Stajerska (Slovenia), Santorini (Greece), and Dalmatia (Croatia). All in all, there are around 200 wines sold by the bottle and around 30 available by the glass. Not feeling wine? Order an aperitif, digestif, beer, or try out a non-alcoholic beverage — the espresso tonic is a real treat.
(720) 994-2020
2801 Walnut St Suite 100, Denver, CO 80205
Barcelona Wine Bar
If Barcelona Wine Bar sounds familiar, but you've never been to Denver, that may be because the concept has expanded to 11 states and Washington, D.C. Though the food and drink menus tend to be largely consistent between locations, each outpost has a distinct vibe, and Denver's RiNo Barcelona Wine Bar location is a hip, artsy, and rustic gem.
With an award-winning wine program spotlighting Spanish wines from Europe and South America, Barcelona venues typically curate around 500 wine bottles from over 100 wine regions, some from large producers and others from little-known operations — the focus is on superior wines over trendy brands. Barcelona RiNo currently offers about 50 wines by the glass along with extensive cocktail, sangria, and "gintonic" options, polished off with a sizable selection of (mostly) Colorado-brewed beers. While many of the wine bars on this list focus on small plates, Barcelona offers full-sized dinner options like a whole roasted striped bass, chicken pimientos, and paella alongside a generous charcuterie and tapas menu.
barcelonawinebar.com/location/denver/
(303) 816-3300
2900 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
La Bouche
There are dozens of trendy, top-tier eateries lining Denver's buzzing 17th Street area, and perched in a gorgeous brick building on the corner of 17th and picturesque Park Avenue is La Bouche, a French-American wine bar. La Bouche is owned by a group of French friends who wanted to bring their homeland's wines to the Mile High City, and the bar's airy, beautiful ambiance; light French bites, and stellar wine list are all a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
La Bouche's wine list is comprised of wines from France and the United States, and there are even a few from Colorado. Most of the bottled wines are also available by the glass, and those interested in test-driving a few different types can opt for a wine flight made up of any three of the six wines on tap. Peckish customers can supplement their wine with a charming selection of classic French bistro items: It's impossible to go wrong with the quiche Lorraine, but the blue cheese salad and croque monsieur are both solid choices as well.
(303) 830-3967
1100 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Postino
Postino Winecafe may be a chain restaurant, but this quirky concept is a far cry from what comes to mind when most people imagine chains. Postino currently operates in eight states with three locations in Denver: 9CO, Broadway, and LoHi. Each restaurant features a vibrant and wildly different aesthetic — the 9CO location boasts an entire wall plastered with sunglasses, the LoHi venue curates a literary impression via stacks of books, and Broadway favors artful postcard decoupage.
Postino keeps its menu simple with a list of around 20-25 accessible and pocketbook-friendly bottles and a smattering of rare wines. Cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks are also available. Food menu-wise, soups, salads, and paninis are also great choices — however, Postino's greatest claim to fame has to be its bruschetta boards, which allow customers to select four options from the expansive bruschetta list comprised of offerings like salami and pesto, mushroom and mascarpone; or Brie, apple, and fig spread.
Multiple locations
Vin Rouge
Denver's trendy Berkely neighborhood houses many of the city's best-hidden gems, and Vin Rouge on Yates Street fits right in. Described by owner Jen Weinstein as "approachably bougie," Vin Rouge is a cheerful, welcoming space brimming with plant life and decked out with contemporary details. Flight of the Week and Flight of the Month highlight wines from specialized grapes, areas, and purveyors. Meanwhile, the full bottle list consists of wines from major winemaking areas, but Vin Rouge strives to handpick bottles unlikely to appear on restaurant menus or in liquor stores — the varietals are familiar, but the bottles themselves are unique.
The bar staff is happy to suggest offerings most likely to suit customers' distinct tastes or to point out which glass will best complement a dish from the "nibbles" (food) menu. The charcuterie board provides a stellar selection of meats, cheeses, and accouterments, or opt for fresh-popped popcorn with truffle and parmesan for something off the beaten path. Make sure to try out the locally-made chocolate truffles before heading out.
(720) 502-2131
4412 Yates St, Denver, CO 80212
Flights Wine Cafe
The greater Denver area offers so much more than just sprawling suburbs — many of these smaller towns are home to charming historic areas, beloved mom 'n pop boutiques, and delightful bars and restaurants. Olde Town Arvada offers all of the above, and it's here you'll find Flights Wine Cafe. With a sprawling, fairy-lit outdoor patio and an intimate interior space, Flights Wine Cafe is a true hidden gem. As its name suggests, the wine bar is known for wine flights (a handful of liquor flights are offered as well).
Flights offers wine flights in just about every combination imaginable, arranged in groups of three glasses based on region or varietal, and priced between $16-$20. Don't worry — if you want to buck the whole wine flight trend, the bar offers plenty of wines by the glass or bottle, or you can shake things up even more with beer, mixed drinks, and cocktails. Flights' food menu has something for everyone: Enjoy classics like charcuterie boards or the house special artichoke hearts, or opt for one of the restaurant's excellent flatbreads.
(303) 697-0492
7714 Grandview Ave, Arvada, CO 80002
Cana Wine Bar
Denver's South Broadway area is one of those neighborhoods where it seems like everything has been repurposed from something else: Small businesses take up residence in renovated motels, old warehouses are transformed into music venues and eclectic bookstores, and so on. Cana Wine Bar piggybacked on this trend when it opened in 2013 in an old bungalow house built in the early 20th century. Old-school, intimate, and effortlessly cool, Cana is a welcoming neighborhood space with one of the city's most relaxing patios.
Cana's wine list doesn't focus on a particular region or type of wine; rather, there's a collection of fine red, white, and sparkling wines from all around the world. The cocktail menu reflects Cana's overall laid-back vibe, encouraging customers to inquire about off-menu drinks and to feel free to order a martini however they like. One word to the wise: Cana may not be the best pick if you're ravenous, as only a handful of appetizers and two desserts are currently served.
(303) 993-7556
2554 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
Bigsby's Folly
The ethos of the roaring 20s has returned in full force in the 2020s, and RiNo's Bigsby's Folly embraces Prohibition-era vibes to the utmost. The craft winery aims to capture the joyous, rebellious spirit of the 1920s by embellishing the contemporary-feeling tasting room with vintage, speakeasy-feeling decor. In a rare setup for Denver, wine is produced onsite at Bigsby's Folly — grapes are transported from wine hotspots like Napa and Sonoma along with a few Colorado vineyards and processed into wine right in the city.
Bigsby's Folly has some excellent food options, and the signature food and wine pairing is a great way to try a bit of everything — classic foods are paired with wines to showcase the ways different wines can enhance the flavors in food (and vice versa). Not hungry enough for a pairing? A la carte food options include dishes such as baked goat cheese, tuna tartare, and French onion short rib sliders. Regardless of what you're ordering for munchies, do not sleep on the smoked sea salt chocolate chip cookies.
(720) 485-3158
3563 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80216
Kate's Wine Bar
Only about a 20-minute drive from Denver proper, the suburb of Littleton has a quaint historic downtown area with plenty to learn, see, and eat. Just off Main Street, Kate's Wine Bar is a staple of the area, offering locals and visitors a low-key haven in a cozy, intimate space. While Kate's is a relatively small operation, it's a thriving small business in the town, and both staff and customers can't help but walk around with smiles on their faces as soon as they walk in the door.
The wine list has something for everyone and offers helpful descriptions of each bottle for those who may not be well-versed in the language of wine. Another plus? Kate's offers some great happy hour deals as well as occasional specials like Final Fridays with $35 bottle deals, and there's a small selection of beers as well as cocktails available if you need to shake things up. The food menu strays toward typical yummy wine bar fare: Charcuterie boards, baked Brie, and hummus with veggies are all great ways to go when dining at this cute spot.
instagram.com/kateswinebarlittleton
(303) 999-2895
5671 S Nevada St, Littleton, CO 80120
Neighbors Park Hill
Park Hill is generally a quiet, walkable neighborhood with a relaxed, neighborly feel to it. Restaurant-wise, it's mostly small businesses, and Neighbors Park Hill is nestled in an inviting brick building on tree-lined Kearney Street, complete with bright red umbrellas and lots of sidewalk seating along with plenty of indoor space. The word "neighbors" suits this establishment perfectly: There's a welcoming, convivial vibe to the place, and it's a wonderful option for a date night or an afternoon with the girls.
Around 30 wines make up the wine list, with most available by the glass or the bottle (the exceptions being a handful of specialty bottles on the menu's "Greg's fun picks" section). Wine flights can be purchased for under $15, and if you're visiting Neighbors with a beer drinker, they're sure to be impressed with the bar's assortment of small-batch, craft, and imported brews. The food menu includes a sizable medley of specialty meats and cheeses complete with helpful descriptors as well as soups, salads, small plates, and paninis and wraps.
(303) 333-1149
2202 Kearney St, Denver, CO 80022
Wolf + Wildflower
Though it serves as the darling cafe Mountain Milk Coffee by day, Wheat Ridge's Wolf + Wildflower transforms into a trendy wine bar at night. The women-owned business opened its doors in 2023 and has been a resounding success in the West 38th Avenue area, curating a friendly upscale feel and offering an impressive wine list as well as specials and events to the surrounding community. Wolf + Wildflower's wine list showcases wines from all over the world with most bottles falling into the $40-$60 range.
Many of the wines can be sold by glass or by bottle, and wine connoisseurs shouldn't forget about the bar's small but excellent reserve wine list. Popular frozen cocktails include frosé, frozen mimosas, and frozen margaritas, and there are plenty of beer, seltzer, and N/A options to choose from too. Snack on one of Wolf + Wildflower's charcuterie or veggie boards, grab an order of burrata cheese with crostini, or check out the hot honey pear flatbread to share with friends.
(720) 507-7120
7190 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Sienna Wine Bar
Looking for a new romantic but affordable date night spot in Denver? Look no further than Sienna Wine Bar. Located in pleasant Congress Park, this bar offers an extensive wine list along with Mediterranean-inspired bites for a truly enchanting experience. Everything about Sienna invites one in, from the small but sweet front courtyard to the exposed brick in the interior bar — it's plum adorable, no matter which way you slice it.
Given its smallish space, the size of Sienna's wine list may come as a surprise, but that's the way this place rolls. The menu primarily features wine from Mediterranean regions, although a handful of bottles from the US, South America, and even South Africa have found homes on the list. While many (around 20) wines are available by the glass, even more of the selections are sold by the bottle, so if you want to try those harder-to-find wines, it's best to come with a group — or better yet, become a regular. In addition to its wine list, Sienna serves beer, seltzers, and non-alcoholic drinks as well as a large menu chock-full of Mediterranean-influenced small plates like spanakopita, wild mushroom risotto puffs, and Sicilian blood orange sorbetto.
(303) 355-2202
3434 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Methodology
Since moving to Denver in 2018, I've collected a massive list of the city's best wine bars in my phone and have made it a goal to explore as many as possible. Although I have visited many of these spots, I have not been able to make it into each and every one — therefore, some of these choices represent must-visit places I've learned of through social media groups and accounts, news articles, or word of mouth. These wine bars were chosen based on exceptional wine programs, inviting ambiance, dynamic food offerings, and great service.