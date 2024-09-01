The 17 Best Breweries In Colorado, According To A Local

Colorado is home to more than 400 craft breweries, and narrowing down the best is no easy feat, especially with so many industry leaders in the state. Among them is the first brewery to introduce canned craft beer, a brewery that premiered the nation's first carbon-neutral beer, and dozens of award-winning recipients. However, beer aficionados may be shocked not to see their favorite company on this list. But from selection to sustainability, there are many factors to consider in rounding up the very best breweries in Colorado — which I further discuss in my methodology section below.

However, much of this list is also based on my personal experiences, as I've visited countless Colorado breweries up and down the Front Range and throughout the Rocky Mountains. As a local food journalist with a love for craft beer, I'm tapped into the latest openings and award-winners, several of which are featured in this round-up. After a day outdoors or a long week at the office, share a toast at Colorado's best breweries.