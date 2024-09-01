The 17 Best Breweries In Colorado, According To A Local
Colorado is home to more than 400 craft breweries, and narrowing down the best is no easy feat, especially with so many industry leaders in the state. Among them is the first brewery to introduce canned craft beer, a brewery that premiered the nation's first carbon-neutral beer, and dozens of award-winning recipients. However, beer aficionados may be shocked not to see their favorite company on this list. But from selection to sustainability, there are many factors to consider in rounding up the very best breweries in Colorado — which I further discuss in my methodology section below.
However, much of this list is also based on my personal experiences, as I've visited countless Colorado breweries up and down the Front Range and throughout the Rocky Mountains. As a local food journalist with a love for craft beer, I'm tapped into the latest openings and award-winners, several of which are featured in this round-up. After a day outdoors or a long week at the office, share a toast at Colorado's best breweries.
Knotted Root Brewing Company in Nederland
Tucked away in Nederland, Knotted Root Brewing Company opened in 2019 and largely remains a lesser-known gem, but it's well on the radar of experimental beer fans. What's on tap is an ever-changing rotation of smoothie sours, hoppy ales, and farmhouse varieties made with mixed-culture yeasts. For those wanting something less funky, Knotted Root also serves its sister brand, Circular Beer Co., which makes a classic American lager appropriately named "Home."
The selection at this craft brewery is comparatively limited, and distribution is kept to a tight list of local shops. But in fairness, not every brand can, nor should, be an industry behemoth — and what Knotted Root offers is well worth appreciating.
(303) 258-5799
250 Caribou St., Nederland, CO 80466
Bierstadt Lagerhaus in Denver
Woman-owned breweries are rare to come by and Bierstadt Lagerhaus is one of the best. Head to its Denver brewery and taproom in the River North Art District to sample German-style beers like a traditional dunkel, crisp helles, and the star of its line-up: a frothy slow-pour pils, which is absolutely worth the five-minute wait.
Seasonal and non-alcoholic beers, cider and wine, and craft cocktails round out the beverage selection. Bierstadt Lagerhaus also serves German-inspired fare like currywurst, schnitzel, and housemade Bavarian pretzels with creamy beer cheese. It's easy to spend hours in its bi-level space featuring giant lawn games and frequent events, including live music, wrestling matches, and comedy nights.
(720) 821-1571
2875 Blake St., Denver, CO 80205
Casey Brewing and Blending in Glenwood Springs
Casey Brewing was founded in Glenwood Springs in 2013. It specializes in barrel-aged farmhouse ales made with 99% Colorado-sourced ingredients and a blend of yeast cultures. While its award-winning sour beers maintain a dedicated following, Casey Brewing recently increased its offerings to appeal to a wider audience.
The brewery has partnered with other breweries on fun collaborations, including a co-branded IPA with Outer Range and a stout with WeldWerks. Its taproom serves a variety of beer styles, including lagers, IPAs, stouts, and its beloved sours — which can also be found at a few select liquor stores, bars, and restaurants throughout the state.
(970) 230-9485
711 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project in Denver
Crooked Stave offers some of Colorado's best craft beers. Established in 2010, this Denver brewery is celebrated for its expertise in Brettanomyces yeast species, which its founder chose as the subject of his master's thesis. Chad Yakobson's research has resulted in complex, flavorful beers, some of the most notable being the brewery's cellar series. Among this collection of sour ales, one is aged in whiskey barrels from Leopold Bros., a Denver distillery known for its three-chamber rye, which takes cues from a historic American whiskey you've probably never heard of.
From its partners to its processes, Crooked Stave is exceptional in every aspect. However, while core beers like its Aprés pils and Juicy West IPA are more approachable, its small taproom might better serve a more refined palate — especially one that appreciates sours.
(720) 508-3292
1441 W. 46th Ave. Unit 19, Denver, CO 80211
Wibby Brewing in Longmont
Denver is named one of the best U.S. cities for beer lovers, but locals know that Longmont is high on the list, too. Wibby Brewing joined its scene in 2015 and quickly has become a staple in the community. Play a round of cornhole, see live musicians perform on its stage, bring your pup to the patio, and order from a list of award-winning lagers.
These include its Moondoor dunkel, Lightshine helles, and Volksbier Vienna — one of the first-ever beers to score a perfect 100 points from Wine Enthusiast. Additionally, at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival, Wibby Brewing earned the title of "Brewery of the Year" in its size category. With so many accolades in less than a decade, this Colorado brewery is shaping up to be a legacy brand.
(303) 776-4594
209 Emery St., Longmont, CO 80501
Outer Range Brewing Company in Frisco
Summit County is home to four ski resorts, and Outer Range is smack-dab in the middle of them. The company was established in Frisco in 2016 by co-owners Lee and Emily Cleghorn, who more recently opened a second outpost in the French Alps. Their love for ski culture is evident in their craft brews, which are available in stores across the state.
Many are New England-style IPAs, including its hazy Mountain Magic and citrus-forward In The Steep. But the brewery is an expert at West Coast-style IPAs, too; its Cosmic Sauce even won gold at the Australian International Beer Awards in 2024. These hoppy brews are complemented by other styles, including its Rolling Hills hefeweizen and Ascension stout made in partnership with Conflict Coffee.
Outer Range Brewing Company also collaborates with Mountain Dweller Coffee Roasters, which appears within its bi-level Frisco taproom. There's also a stall dedicated to Bird Craft, which serves "Thai-ish" fried chicken. Pair an entree with one of several beers, then grab a seat on this brewery's sunny patio for the full experience.
(970) 455-8709
182 Lusher Ct., Frisco, CO 80443
Ratio Beerworks (Multiple locations)
Ratio Beerworks has two outposts: the original brewery and taproom in Denver's River North Art District and a second location in the Overland neighborhood. Both are loved for their punk rock aesthetic, frequent live music events, spacious patios, and creative craft beers.
One of its most popular is the King of Carrot Flowers, a bright orange saison with elderflower essence that received a Great American Beer Festival gold medal in 2023. It's a favorite for good reason, but when cooler weather sets in, nothing hits the spot more than its chocolate rye scotch ale, Hold Steady. Ratio Beerworks also has other styles on tap, from a juicy IPA to a Mexican-style lager, plus hop-infused carbonated water for those seeking a zero-proof beverage.
Multiple locations in Denver
WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley
Seldom will Colorado visitors head to the Eastern Plains, but WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley gives good reason to do so. Established in 2015, this craft brewery was highlighted as the No. 1 Best New Brewery by USA Today the following year. Since its inception, the company has produced more than 700 different beers — but only the best make the cut, which is evident in the quality of its traditional hefeweizen, crisp Colorado ale, and flagship Juicy Bits IPA.
Alongside these year-round offerings, the brewery offers a range of beer styles. Many take inspiration from sweet treats, like its triple berry cheesecake sour ale and French toast stout. Sample these alongside a new American food menu at its taproom and find WeldWerks at distributors across the country.
(970) 460-6345
508 8th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
Westbound & Down Brewing Company (Multiple locations)
Westbound & Down launched in Idaho Springs in 2015 and it sure has been busy these past few years. Since its inception, the company has opened outposts in Lafayette and Denver's Dairy Block micro-district. In 2023, it acquired Capitol Creek Brewing and longtime staple Aspen Brewing, which are now rebranded as Westbound & Down sites. Fans were excited by the expansion, and the brewery has many of them across the state. In 2019, the Great American Beer Festival named Westbound & Down the Mid-Size Brewpub of the Year.
All but the Denver location meet the brewpub qualifier of serving food; the Lafayette and Aspen outposts are part-pizzeria. Meanwhile, the Idaho Springs and Basalt eateries serve new American fare. Each site also offers the company's award-winning brews, which include the Westbound IPA and Chicago Peaks Kölsch made in collaboration with Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Several canned varieties are also available throughout the state.
Multiple locations in Idaho Springs, Lafayette, Denver, Basalt, and Aspen
Great Divide Brewing Company (Multiple locations)
Established in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is an industry pioneer. Along with its first location in Denver's downtown Ballpark neighborhood, there are four additional outposts. Find its Barrel Bar in the River North Art District, which features exclusive brews and a fantastic indoor event venue. There are also locations in the Denver International Airport and the southern suburbs of Castle Rock and Lone Tree. All three feature pub grub menus alongside the brewery's award-winning craft beers.
None are more famous than its flagship Yeti imperial stout, a malt-forward beer balanced by a hint of caramel sweetness. Other core selections include its strawberry rhubarb sour ale, Titan IPA, and Denver pale ale, which appear in variety packs and on tap across the state. However, the best way to experience Great Divide is on a guided tour of its Ballpark brewery, which, of course, includes a complimentary beer.
Multiple locations in Denver, Castle Rock, and Lone Tree
Oskar Blues Brewery (Multiple locations)
Your favorite craft beer may be owned by Monster Beverage. That's right — Oskar Blues, born in 1997, was purchased in 2022 alongside other craft breweries for $330 million. While some may see this as a sell-out, others are relieved to know that this local mainstay isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
To clarify, Monster Beverage Corp. acquired Oskar Blues' Longmont brewery and its production facility in North Carolina. But the restaurants of the same name are still overseen by the brewery's founder, Dale Katechis. These include the original Lyons location, plus outposts in Denver, Colorado Springs, and two other sites in Longmont.
All serve tasty Cajun-style and American eats — and its flagship, Dale's Pale Ale, is always on tap. But in some respects, this crisp American light lager, its Old Chub scotch ale, and Mama's Little Yella pils are better served in cans. Cheers to this industry innovator which, according to Craft Beer & Brewing, was the first craft brewery to popularize canned beer.
Multiple locations in Longmont, Lyons, Denver, and Colorado Springs
Avery Brewing Company in Boulder
Founded in 1993, Boulder-based Avery Brewing Company continues to impress to this day. Many are familiar with its boozy barrel-aged series and core lineup. These include its Avery IPA, Ellie's brown ale, and White Rascal, a Belgian-style witbier that won gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup competition in 2023.
These and other flavorful varieties are available at its brewery. You'll find 30 options on tap, plus Athletic Brewing Co. non-alcoholic beers and a food menu with new American fare. Avery draws a lively crowd, especially in the summer months when its patio fills with families and plenty of pups. Consider visiting between Tuesday to Sunday for a behind-the-scenes brewery tour.
(303) 440-4324
4910 Nautilus Ct. N., Boulder, CO 80301
Left Hand Brewing Company (Multiple locations)
Established in 1993, Left Hand Brewing Company is an industry pioneer that helped shape the possibilities of to-go beer. It's famed for its milk stout, which has won a whopping 39 awards. Given its success, the company innovated on this product, debuting the bottled milk stout nitro: the first-ever nitrogenated beer from a U.S. craft brewer to be bottled without a widget. Since then, Left Hand has launched several more nitro varieties, including its popular peanut butter milk stout, Belgian white, and dry Irish stout, which is one of the best Irish stouts to drink on St. Patrick's Day — or anytime, really.
Left Hand distributes these year-round offerings and seasonal brews to 44 states, and of course, they're on tap at its original Longmont outpost and Denver brewpub. If you need more reasons to love Left Hand, its water, natural gas, and electricity use is lower than the industry standard. Plus, Left Hand Brewing Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to local nonprofits and Team Left Hand has raised over $6 million to support those with multiple sclerosis.
Multiple locations in Longmont and Denver
Denver Beer Co. (Multiple locations)
In 2011, Denver Beer Co. opened its Platte Street location in Denver's Highland neighborhood. Today, it's joined by four additional outposts in Rosedale, Lowry Field, Littleton, and Arvada. Expect great vibes at these breweries, especially on their dog-friendly patios, where you can make the most of the city's 300 days of sunshine.
In addition to elevated pub grub, Denver Beer Co. offers a year-round selection of award-winning brews, including its Denver Gold amber lager, Juicy Freak IPA, and Graham Cracker porter. These are complemented by seasonal specials and non-alcoholic hop water from its sister brand, Easy Living.
This brewery also has a heart for the planet. Its production facility is 100% solar-powered, captures 100,000 pounds of its carbon emissions annually, and has won the statewide Environmental Leadership Program Award.
Multiple locations in Denver, Littleton, and Arvada
New Belgium Brewing Company in Fort Collins
New Belgium, located in Fort Collins, is one of the best breweries to visit across the U.S. It's a certified B Corp, developed the country's first carbon-neutral beer, and is working to make its entire operation carbon neutral by 2030. Take a free tour of its state-of-the-art facility, where you'll learn about its production process and industry leadership dating back to 1991. Plus, these guided experiences include complimentary samples!
More craft beers appear on its tap wall, including its iconic Fat Tire ale, Voodoo Ranger IPA series, and gold-medal-winning Belgian ale. Hard seltzers and non-alcoholic beers add to the beverage variety, and food trucks often appear on the brewery's spacious lawn. This outdoor space also frequently hosts events, from live music to line dancing classes.
(970) 221-0524
500 Linden St., Fort Collins, CO 80524
Breckenridge Brewery (Multiple locations)
Breckenridge Brewery, founded in 1990, is the third-oldest brewery in Colorado and without question, helped to establish what the industry — and après-ski culture — is today. After a day on the slopes, head to the "original ski town brewery" in downtown Breckenridge. Its patio offers stunning views of the Tenmile Range. Those in the Denver metro area are just a stone's throw from its 12-acre Littleton outpost, which features an even larger outdoor space. Tube down the South Platte River or cycle your way there to enjoy its summer concert series, guided tours, and incredible menu.
Along with globally-inspired food, both locations offer its Mainline beer selection. This includes its iconic Avalanche amber ale, Vanilla porter, Juicy Drop Hazy IPA, and Palisade peach wheat made with fresh produce from Talbott Farms, the largest peach producer in Colorado. Sample these and seasonal brews, like its refreshing Summer pils shandy and malty Christmas ale.
And in doing so, know that you're choosing a company that cares for the environment: 20% of its Littleton brewery is solar-powered. Additionally, 98% of spent hops, grains, yeast, and other waste is composted or recycled back into its operational process. Breckenridge Brewery also sets an example for social responsibility, having donated tens of thousands of dollars to local nonprofits, including Food Bank of the Rockies and the National Parks Conservation Association.
Multiple locations in Breckenridge and Littleton
Odell Brewing Company (Multiple locations)
Odell Brewing Company is 100% employee-owned and headquartered in Fort Collins, where its first brewery opened in 1989. Today, it's joined by two additional Denver outposts and ranks among the best breweries in this state. Head up to Fort Collins for a brewery tour and food truck fare, and check out its Sloan's Lake taproom and pizza kitchen. Meanwhile, the Five Points site features a great rooftop — and all have dog-friendly patios and live music nights.
Along with a fantastic vibe, Odell has delicious beers to match. Sample its flagship 90 Shilling amber ale, Mountain Standard IPA, and Sippin' series of fruited sours. Seasonal options also appear on each location's tap wall, as does the Kernza lager, a regeneratively-grown beer made in collaboration with Patagonia Provisions.
Both companies share a commitment to environmental stewardship, with Odell having one of the largest carbon dioxide recapture systems of all the craft breweries across the state. Additionally, its staff volunteers more than 2,000 hours to local nonprofits each year, among other community efforts.
Multiple locations in Fort Collins and Denver
Methodology
In choosing the best craft breweries in Colorado, several factors were taken into account. Beer quality obviously played a role, but frankly, all of these companies, and many others unlisted, make stellar products. What mattered more was the selection of beer styles, including non-alcoholic options, as we all have different taste preferences. A brewery's awards were also considered, as was its legacy. Pioneers and innovators earned points for paving the way for the industry.
Accessibility was another area of analysis. A brewery's distribution footprint was reviewed, as was its number of locations. Then, I considered the brewery's vibe — is there a dog-friendly patio, fun events, or other entertainment? While food wasn't a key determinant by any means, it also adds to the atmosphere.
Finally, I looked at how each brewery addresses environmental sustainability and social responsibility. No matter the size of a business, I believe that companies that give back to their planet and community are ones to celebrate.