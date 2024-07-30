15 Best US Cities For Beer Lovers In 2024

International Beer Day is coming up on August 2 and we are celebrating America's craft beer culture by exploring what U.S. cities are the best for beer enthusiasts in 2024. It used to be that beer lovers would visit top European beer destinations if they wanted to experience true craft brews. But at this point, Europeans are looking at what American brewers are doing and taking inspiration.

Our top beer destinations were scored and ranked based on four different metrics: the number of breweries per capita, bars per capita, beer-tasting tours offered, and the average cost of a beer.

We wouldn't be surprised if this inspires you to hit the road and try the best beers all over the U.S. To that end, we've also put together a potential road trip itinerary to inspire your beer-fueled adventure. But in reality, this is only a glimpse of the full landscape of the American beer scene. While we've done our best to give you a taste of what each of these destinations has to offer, there's still so much more for all the beer lovers out there to explore in every one of these cities and throughout the rest of the country.