The Culinary Practice Of Seed Saving, Explained

The practice of saving seeds is by no means a new concept. People the world over have been cleaning, drying, and carefully storing seeds from their favorite plants for thousands of years. The practice is so important, in fact, that it's likely responsible for the growth of many cultural culinary traditions. Take an American example. Had the Wampanoag people not been in the practice of seed saving and shared their vegetable-growing principles with the English settlers, the Plymouth Colony may well have perished in less than a year. Just imagine how U.S. history would have changed if it weren't for those saved seeds.

It may be difficult to think of seed saving as important in modern life when we can simply buy what we want at the nearest grocery store. However, apart from having historical culinary significance, seed saving has an impact on global food security and climate adaptability as well. Luckily, thanks to initiatives by research institutions, genetic banks, universities, non-profit organizations, and, most importantly, home gardeners, the practice of seed saving is alive and well all across the world.

From the diverse range of vegetables you can grow in your back garden to Arctic global seed vaults to adapting to regional climates, saving seeds is one culinary custom that is worth a deep dive. Let's explore the practice of seed saving and its global implications.