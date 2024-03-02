10 Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Beers, Ranked

Long gone are the days of being stuck with seltzer and lime if you're foregoing alcohol. Non-alcoholic wines, spirits, canned mocktails, and beers have become a booming category appealing to people who choose a sober lifestyle or a sober-for-tonight approach. Athletic Brewing Co. has firmly established itself as a top choice for non-alcoholic beer within this category. The idea of the company started a decade ago and has transformed, with a good deal of experimentation, to a growing company offering five flagship brews and a rotating list of seasonal offerings, limited-time varieties, and even small batches of experimental flavors.

Since Athletic Brewing Co. often lands on the lists of the best non-alcoholic beers, we decided to gather an assortment of brews from the company and see how they stack up against each other. We received samples from the company for this review, and our ranking is based on the taste, aroma, and how well both of those aspects match the style of brew it was crafted to be. We also included the IBU, or International Bitterness Unit, to give a reference to the bitterness of each one.