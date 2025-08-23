15 Of The Most Iconic Old-School Diners In The US You Can Still Visit
Throughout history, there have been many eras that people hold a strong nostalgia to. As time goes on, we lose connection to those times, and there are only a few ways to step back into what used to be. Take old-school diners, for example. They weren't always old-school, were they? Many people today know the lore of them from famous movies or TV shows that took place in the '40s, '50s, or even '60s. Others lived the diner-era themselves. One thing's for certain, however; visiting one today is one of the most nostalgic things you can do.
Luckily, there are still tons of diners throughout the United States that not only hold an amazing history, but are also still in business, mostly in their original form. If you're craving a classic diner menu, a cozy leather booth, or a swivel seat right at the counter while you sip your fountain soda — keep on reading. We're going to cover the 15 most iconic old-school diners in the United States that are still open today.
Lexington Candy Shop and Luncheonette: New York City
Over in the Upper East Side of New York City, you will find the Lexington Candy Shop and Luncheonette. It's hard to miss, as it stands out among the modernized stores and eateries with its vintage neon sign. The store originally opened in 1925 and has remained a family-owned business ever since. Originally, people would visit the shop to get a drink from the soda fountain along with a chocolate bar. Closer to the '50s, it became a luncheonette, serving classic diner food.
Today, the interior of the shop looks like it has stayed in the '50s. There are leather booths that line the walls, and the main counter has tons of seating with its classic swivel bar stools. The soda is still served the old-fashioned way, with syrup and soda water stirred by hand, and the milkshakes are made with an 85-year-old jadeite green Hamilton Beach mixer along with a malted milk dispenser. It's a true transportation back to the old diners of New York City.
(212) 288-0057
1226 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10028
Pann's: Los Angeles
Known for old Hollywood glamour with notorious restaurants that many stars would make their homes, Los Angeles has quite a few old-school diners that are still around. One of the most iconic and legendary diners is called Pann's, which first opened in 1958. The exterior of the diner is designed in the Googie architecture style, which was booming in Los Angeles in the '50s and '60s. The restaurant still looks the same today, transporting you back in time to thick milkshakes and the music of Bobby Darin.
Fit with a soda fountain, neon signs, a large counter bar that stretches the length of the restaurant, and classic diner food, Pann's is still a bustling spot. It stays true to what it was back in the '50s. It even won a Los Angeles Conservancy Preservation Award for the restoration efforts done on the diner. If you visit, you can expect a large menu that even features a 1958 section highlighting the classics that were originally sold when the diner first opened. Customers today share that the menu is still affordable, which is a great bonus for such a historic classic.
(323) 776-3770
6710 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Angel's Dining Car: Palataka, Florida
If you're ever in northeast Florida, you may want to visit the state's oldest diner. Angel's Dining Car first opened back in 1932. It's a classic dining car, where you can choose to eat inside or curbside. The exterior of the diner is clad in shiny, silver metal and has a light pink and green awning. It truly looks like a mom-and-pop restaurant from the '50s (since most of the decor is preserved from that time period), and it attracts travelers and locals alike. The interior is long and narrow, with records displayed along the walls, and counter seats and tiny tables to sit at.
Customers today can expect an authentic experience, like getting to honk from your car if you'd like curbside service. Just like back in the day, Angel's still specializes in serving great sodas. On the menu today, you can get dirty sodas, which mix in different flavorings or ice creams. The burgers are said to be phenomenal, served old-school in a plastic food basket with checkered paper.
(386) 325-3927
209 Reid St, Palatka, FL 32177
Summit Diner: Summit, New Jersey
New Jersey is known for its diners, with close to 500 still in the state today. While there are many amazing diners in New Jersey, some are much more old-school and iconic than others. Summit Diner, for example, first opened in 1928 and is possibly the oldest diner in the entire state. It's inside an old railroad car, and just the exterior itself is a historic sight to see. It's short in height, long on in length, and very narrow, with windows lining the car just like a train.
The diner serves classic diner food and uses recipes that it has considered to have been perfected over the years. NJ.com even rated the Summit Diner to be the top diner in the state, sharing that this would be the place to take someone who's never been to a proper diner. The most popular menu item is the corned beef hash, so if you make a visit, be sure to order that for an authentic meal. With the vintage interior that transports you through time plus the classic menu, it's an entire experience.
(908) 277-3256
1 Union Pl, Summit, NJ 07901
Palace Diner: Biddeford, Maine
If you're ever visiting the quaint beach towns of Maine, you could stop in Biddeford for not only the oldest diner in the state, but the oldest restaurant – the Palace Diner. It was built by the Pollard Company in 1927, and the diner itself is a Pollard train car, one of only two that still exists today. The original owner, Louis Lachance, was a locomotive engineer before switching to restaurateur and operating the diner until 1962. Ownership has changed a few times over the years, and the dining car has been restored to preserve its retro diner style, giving customers a glimpse back into time.
With a long and narrow shape, the dining car has absolutely no frills. Metal bar stools are situated at the counter, mint green tiles line the walls, and coffee is poured in classic diner mugs. Today, you can expect your average diner menu, but the restaurant also offers specials throughout the week. Things like meatless Monday, industry Tuesday, and throwback Thursday bring in all types of people into the historic spot, keeping it a town favorite for years to come.
(207) 284-0015
18 Franklin St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Arcade Restaurant: Memphis, Tennessee
Many people know that Memphis holds a deep history when it comes to music, particularly since it was coined the birthplace of rock and roll. Now, these icons of the music industry had to go somewhere to eat, right? Although there are many great restaurants in Memphis, you'll want to head to Arcade Restaurant for an authentic retro diner experience. It's been open since 1919, and by the '50s, it became a hip spot filled with music, neon signs, and "up-to-date" flooring and decor. Elvis was even known to be a regular at the diner, making it one of the hottest spots in town.
Today, the diner shows off its 1950s decor, with plenty of cozy booths to hold larger crowds day and night. You can expect to get classic diner fare with a Southern twist, including things like chocolate mudslide pancakes or country fried steak. If you want some booze, spiked milkshakes are a major hit at Arcade Restaurant.
(901) 526-5757
540 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103
MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain: Phoenix, Arizona
Out West in Phoenix, Arizona, MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain keeps the old-school charm alive and well. In 1929, the diner opened as a pharmacy and soda fountain. It's considered to be one of the last remaining original soda fountains in the entire country. The style of this diner is very unique, with dark wooden booths reminiscent of its early days, matched with old juke boxes, a green checkered floor, and mid-century milkshake mixers. You can visually see the history that the diner has lived through. From the Great Depression and onward, this place has been through it all.
Today, you can expect to get classic diner food as well as some interesting new menu choices. One of MacAlpine's top sellers is its sodas, which are incredibly unique. Most recently, it released a Fireball soda, which is made with vanilla ice cream and cinnamon fire ball candy. Each month, new soda flavors are created, and customers can vote for which ones they want to stay on the menu permanently.
(602) 262-5545
2303 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Lou Mitchell's: Chicago, Illinois
While Chicago, Illinois, is the hub of some of the best food in America, it also has one of the country's most iconic old-school diners. Lou Mitchell's is actually a restaurant that's located on the original Route 66, where travelers would start or finish their journeys. The diner originally opened in 1923, and it was the very first place to serve breakfast all day long in the city of Chicago. The exterior of the restaurant is adorned with a large neon sign, and the interior is packed with counter seats, booths, and memorabilia on the walls.
Lou Mitchell's itself says that it aims to not become commercialized, and instead it stays true to its original roots. The recipes used on the menu are just as authentic as they were nearly 100 years ago. The diner takes great pride in its food, with home-baked bread, fresh premium sources of meat, and eggs delivered fresh from local suppliers.
(312) 939-3111
565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661
Mickey's Dining Car: St. Paul, Minnesota
Nearly everyone in St. Paul, Minnesota, knows about Mickey's Dining Car. This diner has been open since 1939 and is considered to be a historical landmark, as it's registered with the National Register of Historic Places. What makes Mickey's so special is that it's only 50 feet long and 10 feet wide, resembling a train car, and both the exterior and interior aren't modernized in any way. Customers today appreciate the fact that since the diner is so small, it forces you to connect with those around you, just like people did in the good old days.
This diner has actually appeared in many movies, including "Jingle All The Way" and "Mighty Ducks." If you're visiting today, you can expect to get classic diner fare, which according to an Instagram post that shares an image of a vintage menu, it truly hasn't changed that much over time. You might not be able to get golden brown waffles for 30 cents today like people used to, but the prices are still relatively affordable.
instagram.com/mickeysdiningcar
(651) 222-5633
36 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102
The Silver Skillet: Atlanta, Georgia
For a classic Southern diner, you'll want to check out The Silver Skillet. Located in the bustling city of Atlanta, Georgia, this diner opened up right in the height of the diner boom in 1956. With its mid-century architecture nestled among the newer skyscrapers in the city, The Silver Skillet is a time machine that delivers you to the nostalgic days of listening to the jukebox and sipping milkshakes after school. Today, it's considered a family friendly location, with kind staff to assist out-of-towners and locals alike as they enjoy their meals.
Atlanta is a major hub for filming movies and TV shows, and The Silver Skillet has made itself the perfect set. "Ozark," "Taken 3," and "Remember The Titans" are among the many productions that have scenes that were filmed in the diner. Today, you can stop in for an old-fashioned milkshake paired with country ham steak. You'll be surrounded by green and brown leather booths, vintage photos on the walls, and the smell of fresh diner coffee.
(404) 874-1388
200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
The Boulevard Diner: Worcester, Massachusetts
Just west of Boston, there is a historic diner that's been open since 1936. It's called the Boulevard Diner, and it's situated inside an adorable old lunch car. On the street, it truly looks like a time capsule, with the old-fashioned lettering of its sign, railroad-style windows, and an analog clock on top of the roof surrounded by neon lights. Inside, you're surrounded by old wooden walls, green tile floor, and cozy booths and bar stools.
Another special thing about the Boulevard Diner is that it offers 24-hour service several days a week. That's not so common with these older, historic diners. According to a local news story about the Boulevard Diner, customers shared that they consider the diner to be a home away from home. They feel welcomed and well fed and can find community in this small yet mighty diner.
(508) 791-4535
155 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604
South Side Soda Shop: Goshen, Indiana
For one of the oldest buildings on our list, we have the South Side Soda Shop in Goshen, Indiana. This shop first opened as a grocery store in 1910; however, it was transformed to a soda fountain in the 1940s. It began selling popular items such as shakes, malts, sodas, and floats — and still does to this day, with the very same soda fountain that was installed many years ago. In the '80s, a separate dining car was built as an add-on to the building, creating extra seating with a '50s style feel.
On Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" the diner was featured in a retro episode, where it was described as the ultimate '60s spot. The signature meal here is a batch of homemade chili that gets served on top of spaghetti inside of an ice cream glass — so if you visit, give that a try. With the design of the restaurant staying true to its history, plus a classic diner menu, South Side Soda Shop has been and will always be a town favorite.
(574) 534-3790
1122 S Main St, Goshen, IN 46526
Jones Bar-B-Q Diner: Marianna, Arkansas
Now for the most unique, off-the-beaten-path diner, we have Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, Arkansas. It's located in a small, unassuming white building on a very residential and rural road. If you don't look close enough, you might just think that the diner is another house on the street. What's even more interesting is that the diner doesn't actually have a menu either! It's been open since 1910 and has always served the same thing — a pork barbecue sandwich on Wonder bread.
The diner was featured on History.com's list of America's most historic restaurants, sharing deeper insight into the spot. It was founded by a man named Joe Jones. The diner's been kept alive by his family, and it's now owned by its third generation. People visit for that iconic barbecue pulled pork sandwich, which won a James Beard Foundation America's Classics Award in 2012 for the recipe.
(870) 295-3807
219 W Louisiana St, Marianna, AR 72360
Village Diner: Milford, Pennsylvania
The state of Pennsylvania is home to many vintage diners, but one of the most popular ones is the Village Diner in Milford, Pennsylvania. It opened in 1956 and truly nothing has changed much since. The diner almost looks like a set from a movie, with its perfectly silver exterior, neon signs, and train car style interior. It was actually built by the Mountain View Diner Company, which built and sold diners nationwide in the '40s and '50s.
The Village Diner is appropriately named, as the owners share on its website that this is a true place for community. Generations of families gather at the diner, locals relax, and travelers stop in for a bite. The menu is straightforward, with homemade food at the forefront. Customers love to indulge in the famous milkshakes, freshly baked pastries, and comforting sandwiches and soups. There are even Greek options on the menu, which isn't all too surprising, as many diners actually have Greek roots.
(570) 491-2819
268 Route 6 and #209, Milford, PA 18337
Modern Diner: Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Farther up the East Coast, you'll want to check out Modern Diner in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Now, don't be fooled by the name, as this diner is anything but modern. This Sterling Streamliner was a factory-built "modernistic" diner manufactured in 1940. The diner was moved from its original location in Pawtucket to avoid being demolished and has been operating at its current location since 1985. It has an old-school style to it, with muted colors, tile counters and walls, checkered floors, and plenty of bar stools at the counter.
This Pawtucket diner was actually the very first diner in the nation to be registered with the National Register of Historic Places. It was also featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Diners." The heavy-hitter on the menu that caught the Food Network's eye is the custard French toast. This meal is made with two large slices of Texas toast that get covered in a sweet and savory egg mixture and then fried. The toppings include raspberry syrup, candied pecans, and rum-spiked custard. Whether you're craving a classic diner food item or something indulgent like that French toast, the Modern Diner will cure your cravings.
(401) 726-8390
364 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860