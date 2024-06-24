17 Best Restaurants In Memphis

Memphis is one of, if not the most underrated food city in the U.S. Most minds don't jump to the Mid-South Bluff City as an innovator in the culinary world — both in the hoity-toity world of fine-dining and the gritty grind of hole-in-the-wall mom-and-pops — but it's time they did. Memphis has seen a shape-shifting of its demographic landscape over the last 30+ years, but only in the past few years has there been a gustatory revolution of sorts. There's as much diversity in the city's food scene as there is finesse.

If you've been sleeping on Memphis, sleep no more. As a food writer who has spent the last several years covering Memphis' vibrant food scene, I've had the pleasure of writing about Memphis' best BBQ restaurants and beyond. In this guide, I take you through a deep-dive into the restaurants of the South's best kept secret, ranging from tiny sandwich joints to big white-tablecloth brasseries.