The Italian American Origins Of Garlic Bread

If your only touchpoint for Italian cuisine was, say, Olive Garden, what would you expect to find in a typical trattoria or osteria in Italy? It's quite possible you'd think minestrone, eggplant parmigiana, lasagna classico, chicken tortellini Alfredo, and endless garlic breadsticks were traditional fare. But, alas, many of these items were perfected in Italian American kitchens, most decidedly garlic bread, an item that you're not likely to find on any menus from Milan to Palermo. Stateside, though, it's a staple of beloved "red sauce" Italian restaurants and pizza parlors. So what gave rise to garlic bread and who should get the thank you note?

Italians, like many other groups from around the world, flocked to the U.S. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries looking for opportunities. They, of course, brought with them their culinary traditions, but faced twin hurdles in executing on them. One was access to ingredients they were familiar with. Specific types of vegetables, like chilis and tomatoes, certain cuts of meats, varieties of cheese, and even spices were not to be found in American markets at that time. They made do with what was available and changed recipes as needed to get as close an approximation as possible. The other difficulty was, when operating restaurants that served Italian cuisine, ensuring that the food was also appealing to folks whose tastes differed. Enterprising restaurateurs did what so many others have done and bridged the gaps. This is where we find the font of garlic bread.