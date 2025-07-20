15 Classic Restaurants Along Route 66 That Are Worth The Stop
Route 66 is America's most iconic road trip, and we all know the best part of a road trip is the food that you enjoy along the way. As we gear up to celebrate the centennial of Route 66 in 2026, we are rounding up some of the most classic restaurants on the Mother Road.
Route 66 begins in Chicago, Illinois, and traverses the Midwest and Western United States, ending in sunny Santa Monica, California, with plenty of delicious stops along the way. Along the historic highway, you'll find American classics like burgers and milkshakes as well as regional dishes like toasted lasagna and Hopi Piki bread. This list, based on restaurant reviews, research, and my experience driving parts of the route, is your guide to where to eat along the legendary Route 66. Whether you're a seasoned road-tripper or you're traveling Route 66 for the first time, these restaurants are worth the drive.
Lou Mitchell's
Before you roll out of Chicago on Route 66, be sure to fuel up at Lou Mitchell's in the West Loop neighborhood. The classic diner has been serving breakfast all day since 1923, even before Route 66 was established in 1926. Lou Mitchell's is located on Jackson Boulevard, which was the original starting point for Route 66 in Chicago. Today, the route starts a block north on Adams Street, but travelers still line up to start their journey with comfort food at the diner. The restaurant was started by Uncle Lou's father and is still run by the fifth generation of the family today.
Whether you slide into a booth or grab a stool at the counter, you will want to order a cup of the "world's finest coffee" at Lou Mitchell's, which goes through a four-step process to guarantee a smooth cup of coffee. Popular dishes include French toast and omelettes made from freshly delivered eggs — more than 15,000 eggs are used each week. Another favorite dish is the Popeye Sandwich, featuring scrambled egg, bacon, spinach, and Swiss cheese on a ciabatta bun. One sweet practice is offering donut holes to diners and Milk Duds to ladies and children who visit Lou Mitchell's. It pays homage to the Greek tradition of offering a sweet to visitors to your home to welcome them like family.
(312) 939-3111
565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661
Cozy Dog Drive In
Do not call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive In located in Springfield, Illinois, introduced the hot dog on a stick in 1949, although the origins of the corn dog are disputed. Three years earlier, Ed Waldmire invented the "Cozy Dog" while stationed with the Air Force at Amarillo Airfield. The hot dogs — speared with cocktail forks and French fried — became a popular snack at the U.S.O. Waldmire called the concoction a "crusty cur," but his wife wasn't a fan of the name, so the Cozy Dog was born.
Waldmire began selling Cozy Dogs along Route 66 in 1949, and his grandson continues the family business today. Walking into the restaurant feels like entering a Route 66 time capsule. The walls and display cases are lined with memorabilia from the Mother Road. You'll also find artwork by Bob Waldmire, Ed's son, whose work celebrated the small towns and businesses along Route 66. Since Cozy Dogs are made fresh to order and never frozen, the crispy cornbread coating will leave you wanting more.
(217) 525-1992
2935 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703
The Ariston Cafe
The Ariston Cafe in Litchfield, Illinois, has been around even longer than Route 66. Founded in 1924, it is considered the oldest continuously operated restaurant on Route 66. Pete Adam started the cafe on Route 4 in Carlinville along the original Route 66. After the route was realigned to bypass the town, he moved the Ariston Cafe to Route 66's new location in Litchfield in 1935.
As you approach, you can't miss the original neon signs that defined American diners, glowing with nostalgia. Adam added another neon sign in the rear in 1940 when a larger road was built to bypass Route 66. Inside, the booths, tables, and counter seats facing an original Art Deco wall cabinet are bustling. Locals and travelers alike flock to the Ariston Cafe for American, Greek, Italian, and Southern dishes. Favorites include fried chicken, prime rib sandwiches, and baklava.
Before you get back on the road, pay a visit to the Litchfield History Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center located across the street from the cafe. The museum is housed in a restored Vic Suhling gas station and highlights Route 66 history and roadside culture.
(217) 324-2023
413 Old Rte 66 N, Litchfield, IL 62056
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
When you're cruising down Route 66 and need to cool off, pull over for frozen custard at Ted Drewes in St. Louis, Missouri. Ted Drewes was a tennis champion who opened a frozen custard shop in St. Louis in 1930. In 1941, Ted Drewes opened its doors on Route 66 with its Chippewa Street location. Today, the fourth generation of family members still serves sweet treats like milkshakes and malts to visitors from its 12 windows.
When you order a "concrete," do not be surprised when it is served to you upside down. Ted Drewes' signature frozen custard is so thick and creamy that the malt or shake remains in the cup even when flipped upside down. Ted Drewes has been serving delicious concretes upside down since 1959, and they have become a signature St. Louis dish. Try them in classic flavors or opt for a local specialty like a Muddy Mississippi with pieces of chip, peanut butter, and cone, or a Blue Note including blueberries, lemon, and graham crackers.
(314) 481-2652
6726 Chippewa St, St. Louis, MO 63109
Big Chief Roadhouse
The Big Chief Roadhouse in Wildwood, Missouri just west of St. Louis has paved roads to thank for its popularity on Route 66. Founded in 1928, the segment of road near the roadhouse was one of the first to be paved—a novelty in the days of dirt roads. Another differentiator is that the Big Chief Restaurant, as it was known then, was part of a full-service complex including a "hotel" known as a tourist cabin court, a gas station, grocery store, and playground. In addition to attracting families, the complex is said to have drawn famous visitors like Babe Ruth and Al Capone. Today, only the restaurant remains, having been restored in the 1990s.
The Big Chief is once again welcoming travelers with its Midwest hospitality and homemade meals. The menu features classic comfort food and variations on hearty favorites all made from scratch. Do not miss popular dishes like the toasted lasagna, country fried steak, and smoked pork chop. Bring a big appetite when you visit one of the only full-service restaurants remaining on Route 66 in Missouri.
(636) 458-3200
17352 Manchester Rd, Wildwood, MO 63038
Rock Café
The Rock Café was constructed from the stone excavated to pave Route 66 and has welcomed travelers along the route since 1939. The Stroud, Oklahoma diner has faced some ups and downs over the decades, but two original pieces remain. The Rock Café's neon sign is a beacon of Americana that has signaled hungry drivers since the 1940s when the bustling restaurant was open 24 hours a day. After surviving a fire in 2008, the neon sign was restored in 2024.
The secret to the Rock Café's longstanding success is in its original grill, nicknamed "Betsy." The "Indestructible Grill" has been turning out classic dishes like burgers and cowboy candy (fried onion strings and jalapeños) for 86 years. The 200-pound grill has served more than 5 million burgers to folks craving a taste of Americana. In addition to comfort food and Route 66 lore, you will also find "Cars" movie memorabilia inside the Rock Café. The film crew visited the restaurant several times while researching for the movie and even based the character Sally Carrera on owner Dawn Welch.
(918) 968-3990
114 W Main St, Stroud, OK 74079
Pops Soda Ranch
You can't drive through Arcadia, Oklahoma without seeing the world's largest soda bottle at Pops Soda Ranch. Opened in 2007, Pops Soda Ranch is newer as far as Route 66 attractions go but its combination of kitsch and convenience makes it an instant classic. Pull over at Pops to gas up at the fuel station, enjoy a meal in the diner, and stock up on road snacks at the convenience store.
Perhaps Pops' biggest draw is its selection of 400 varieties of soda pop in curious flavors from peanut butter and jelly to ranch-flavored soda. Rows upon rows of glass soda bottles are arranged by color along tall windows. Check out the SODAsgusting cooler for gross flavors like dog drool and worm ooze. Time your visit for after sunset when the giant soda bottle sparkles with a multicolor LED light show. The Route 66 attraction is fittingly 66 feet tall.
(405) 927-7677
660 OK-66, Arcadia, OK 73007
The Big Texan Steak Ranch
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the 72-ounce steak at the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo. The Big Texan has been delighting travelers on Route 66 with big meals and cowboy-style entertainment since 1960. You can't miss the 60-foot neon cowboy sign that marks the location that greets more than 50,000 visitors each year.
The Big Texan Steak Ranch's favorite tradition also started in 1960. Diners can earn a free steak dinner by completing the 72-ounce steak challenge and eating a salad, baked potato, shrimp cocktail, and a very big piece of beef. The tricky part is having to eat all of this in one hour in order to successfully conquer the challenge. While only 11 percent of contestants who enter the challenge are successful, more than 10,000 contenders have conquered the challenge over the decades. Whether or not you attempt the 72-ounce steak challenge, be sure to bring a big appetite to the Big Texan.
(806) 372-6000
7701 I-40, Amarillo, TX 79118
Midpoint Café
After driving halfway across Route 66, 1,139 miles from Chicago or Los Angeles, you deserve a bite to eat. The Midpoint Café in Adrian, Texas is a classic diner where you can raise a mug of coffee to toast reaching the Mother Road's halfway point. After opening in 1928 as Zella's, the cafe had many names over the decades until it became the Midpoint Café in 1995. Today, it is a family affair run by Sandy Adams and her daughters Brenda Hammit, her sister Carrie O'Leary.
The Midpoint Café is known for its Ugly Pies, but the flavors are downright delicious. The light and flaky graham cracker crust comes from a recipe that has been beloved by the family for years. Coconut cream pie is the most popular with visitors, but the owners prefer the lemon meringue pie. Look for creative flavors like the Tennessee whiskey pecan chocolate pie and the peanut butter, chocolate, and banana cream concoction known as the Elvis pie.
(806) 536-6379
305 Historic Rte 66, Adrian, TX 79001
The Mine Shaft Tavern
Madrid, New Mexico's Mine Shaft Tavern was first built in 1895 to serve miners in the company town. It was rebuilt after a fire in 1947, but Madrid was a virtual ghost town after the mines closed in the 1950s. The Mine Shaft Tavern had a resurgence in the 1970 and is now nicknamed "Madrid's living room." Much of the interior from its mining heyday remains, including the longest stand-up bar in New Mexico. You can raise a cold glass at the same 40-foot-long pole pine bar as Madrid's miners once did.
The Mine Shaft Tavern is a must stop for bikers, art lovers, Route 66 travelers, and more. Aside from unwinding in the tavern, you can enjoy entertainment at the outdoor stage, amphitheater, and Engine House Theater. The complex also includes a history museum, and a brewery is in the works. Order a green chile cheeseburger and a fresh squeezed margarita and ask about the unexplained and haunted happenings at the Mine Shaft Tavern.
(505) 473-0743
NM-14, Madrid, NM 87010
M'tucci's Bar Roma
Opened in 1939, this building in Albuquerque, New Mexico spent much of its history as a Jones Motor Company service station on Route 66. The stylish Art Moderne building in the Nob Hill neighborhood allowed visitors to window shop at a Ford dealership while filling up their car at the gashttps://savingplaces.org/stories/kellys-brew-pub-albuquerque-new-mexico.
The Jones Motor Company building has lived many lives since then, often serving as a restaurant. Today, you can enjoy the history as well as a Bolognese or truffle pasta at M'tucci's Bar Roma. Look for the vintage road sign and gas pump outside and walls lined with black and white photos inside. While on-theme for the Prohibition era of Route 66, the speakeasy hiding behind M'tucci's Bar Roma was not originally part of the Jones Motor Company. Teddy Roe's is a 1920's-themed bar hiding behind a door labeled "Bakery." Pull back the red velvet curtains and raise a glass to the past.
Phone: (505) 508-3948
Address: 3222 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
The Turquoise Room
You can't travel Route 66 without standin' on a corner in Winslow, Arizona like Jackson Browne. When you are done, enjoy southwestern cuisine at the elegant Turquoise Room located in the historic La Posada Hotel where Amelia Earhart and Franklin D. Roosevelt once stayed. The hotel featured a dining room by Fred Harvey, who was synonymous with refined hospitality, from 1930 to 1957. After suffering a fire and serving as offices for decades, the hotel was revived in 2000.
The Turquoise Room was named for the luxurious dining room once featured on Super Chief trains on the Santa Fe Railway whose Arizona headquarters was located in Winslow. The Turquoise Room has earned notoriety for featuring cuisine inspired by the Southwest like stuffed squash blossoms, Navajo Churro lamb, and Hopi Piki Bread. The menu also delivers railroad classics like Fred Harvey Pie and Fred Harvey Boilerman breakfasts. Before retiring, Chef John Sharpe was nominated twice for the James Beard award as best chef in the Southwest. Today, Chef Angel Soto continues honoring Navajo and Hopi cuisine and railroad history at the storied Turquoise Room.
(928) 289-2888
303 E 2nd St, Winslow, AZ 86047
Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In
You can't travel Route 66 without visiting the location that inspired the town of Radiator Springs in the Pixar film Cars. The charming and nostalgic sights around Seligman, Arizona are said to have inspired the setting for Pixar's tribute to Route 66.
One such location is Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In, a classic American roadside stand serving hot snacks and cool treats. Built along Route 66 in 1953, Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In is known for its quirky sense of humor. Owner Juan Delgadillo was a jokester who included food puns and pranks throughout the menu and restaurant. A sign promoting a "Cheeseburger with Cheese" and doors with fake doorknobs are designed to give visitors their meal with a chuckle on the side. After exploring Seligman, cool off with a milkshake—Delgadillo's holds the Guinness World Record for the most varieties of milkshakes served.
facebook.com/p/Delgadillos-Snow-Cap
(928) 422-3291
301 AZ-66, Seligman, AZ 86337
Bagdad Cafe'
You know you are getting close to Hollywood when you pull up to a Route 66 that was the setting for a film. The Bagdad Cafe' in Newberry Springs, California may be in the desert, but it is worth a stop for film history, Route 66 memorabilia, and a nostalgic snack.
The remote restaurant was built in the Mojave Desert around 1950 as the Sidewinder Cafe and renamed the Bagdad Cafe in 1992. In 1987, German filmmaker Percy Adlon filmed a movie called Bagdad Cafe' about two newly single women who form a friendship and the colorful regulars at the cafe. Today, owner Andrea Pruett is on a mission to rehabilitate the Bagdad Cafe' after it suffered damage from a roof leak. The cafe has a new roof and ceiling, and Pruett hopes to update the kitchen next. For the time being, the cafe is serving snacks and selling souvenirs. Stop by and support this historic piece of Route 66's legacy.
(760) 257-3101
46548 National Trails Hwy, Newberry Springs, CA 92365
The Formosa Cafe
Before you end your Route 66 journey at the Santa Monica Pier, stop for a star-studded meal the Formosa Cafe, a notorious Old Hollywood hangout. Celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Elvis have rubbed shoulders with travelers in the cafe's red leather booths and 1904 trolley car for decades.
The Formosa Cafe opened on Route 66 in West Hollywood across the street from the Samuel Goldwyn studio in 1939. The location attracted hungry film stars working in the neighborhood like John Wayne and Ava Gardner. It reopened in 2019 after closing and undergoing a $2 million renovation. The restaurant collaborated with archivists and hospitality experts to create a food and beverage menu based on the Formosa Cafe's culinary journey over the years. Today, visitors chow down on dishes like walnut shrimp and orange chicken while admiring the black and white photos of famous diners where Old Hollywood glamour meets Route 66 nostalgia.
(323) 794-1106
7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Methodology
Route 66 is a storied highway, and I chose restaurants that have a long history or quirky presence on the route for this list. I focused on restaurants that have a historic tie to Route 66 and are known for serving satisfying meals to travelers from road-trippers to truckers that keep folks returning decade after decade. To compile the list, I utilized research, diner reviews, and my own experience driving and eating along portions of the Mother Road. I hope that you dig into these restaurants and their stories as you make your way across Route 66.