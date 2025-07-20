15 Classic Restaurants Along Route 66 That Are Worth The Stop

Route 66 is America's most iconic road trip, and we all know the best part of a road trip is the food that you enjoy along the way. As we gear up to celebrate the centennial of Route 66 in 2026, we are rounding up some of the most classic restaurants on the Mother Road.

Route 66 begins in Chicago, Illinois, and traverses the Midwest and Western United States, ending in sunny Santa Monica, California, with plenty of delicious stops along the way. Along the historic highway, you'll find American classics like burgers and milkshakes as well as regional dishes like toasted lasagna and Hopi Piki bread. This list, based on restaurant reviews, research, and my experience driving parts of the route, is your guide to where to eat along the legendary Route 66. Whether you're a seasoned road-tripper or you're traveling Route 66 for the first time, these restaurants are worth the drive.