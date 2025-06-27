How A 72-Ounce Steak Made This Texas Restaurant World Famous

They say everything is bigger in Texas and considering the legends that stem from this cowboy-filled state, they may just be right. Besides being home to the birth of Texas barbecue and originators of the unassuming gas station that became Buc-Ee's, Texas has its fair share of unique eateries. Perhaps most worthy of the title is the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, which invites patrons to try their hand at the world-famous 72-ounce Steak Dinner Challenge.

The Big Texan's steak challenge has been around for decades but grew into an international sensation thanks to big-name competitors like Adam Richman (of "Man vs. Food") and YouTube creator Raina Huang. The challenge dares competitors to finish 4 ½ pounds of sirloin steak (which is one of the most economical cuts of steak), three fried shrimp, a baked potato, a dinner roll, and a salad in under one hour. Competitors must sit alone on stage at a table and comply with a long list of rules, including being banned from standing up from your table under any circumstances and receiving help from a bystander in any capacity. You have to pay the full $72 for the challenge before you begin, but if you win that money will be refunded and you'll also get to take home a T-shirt, a certificate with your winning number, and a good old-fashioned boot-shaped cup, like a true Texan.