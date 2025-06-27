How A 72-Ounce Steak Made This Texas Restaurant World Famous
They say everything is bigger in Texas and considering the legends that stem from this cowboy-filled state, they may just be right. Besides being home to the birth of Texas barbecue and originators of the unassuming gas station that became Buc-Ee's, Texas has its fair share of unique eateries. Perhaps most worthy of the title is the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, which invites patrons to try their hand at the world-famous 72-ounce Steak Dinner Challenge.
The Big Texan's steak challenge has been around for decades but grew into an international sensation thanks to big-name competitors like Adam Richman (of "Man vs. Food") and YouTube creator Raina Huang. The challenge dares competitors to finish 4 ½ pounds of sirloin steak (which is one of the most economical cuts of steak), three fried shrimp, a baked potato, a dinner roll, and a salad in under one hour. Competitors must sit alone on stage at a table and comply with a long list of rules, including being banned from standing up from your table under any circumstances and receiving help from a bystander in any capacity. You have to pay the full $72 for the challenge before you begin, but if you win that money will be refunded and you'll also get to take home a T-shirt, a certificate with your winning number, and a good old-fashioned boot-shaped cup, like a true Texan.
The Big Texan Steak Ranch doesn't mess around about its massive steaks
Despite the daunting task, people of all ages travel from far and wide to have a go at the 72-ounce Steak Dinner Challenge. Since its inception, the challenge has only seen around 10,000 winners, although close to 100,000 people have taken a shot at conquering the massive sirloin and its sides (here are some of the other best side dishes for steak, in case you're curious). Anywhere from 10-15 people per day participate in the challenge, which is live-streamed daily on the restaurant's website. The stage where participants put on the show can seat up to six people at a time, and thanks to the increasing virality of the challenge, the Big Texan Steak Ranch goes through about 500,000 pounds of meat per year.
The Big Texas Steak Ranch began as the Route 66 Big Texan in 1960 under the ownership of Bob (RJ) Lee. Lee served a fair share of big steaks to the hungry cowboys that frequented his restaurant, and one day in 1962 challenged them to eat as many one-pound steaks in an hour as they possibly could. Lee was flabbergasted when a cowboy consumed not one, not two, but five sirloin steaks and asked for sides of salad, a shrimp cocktail, a baked potato, and a bread roll. The cowboy finished all of this in under one hour, earned back the $5 he paid to enter the competition, and from that day forward Lee instituted the 72-ounce Steak Dinner Challenge.