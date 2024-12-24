The Notorious Old Hollywood Hangout You Can Still Eat At Today

Los Angeles, California, is filled with a rich history of old Hollywood glitz, glamour, and so much more. While many storied institutions have sadly shuttered over the years, a good handful of classic Hollywood restaurants have survived the test of time and continue to thrive to this day. In fact, some are even capable of resurrection. Of the many popular hangouts where you might have spotted Marilyn Monroe or perhaps Humphrey Bogart in their heyday, none has quite as impressive a comeback as Hollywood's Formosa Cafe. The joint originally opened in 1939 before closing its doors in 2017, but the cafe soon reopened in 2019 in celebration of the restaurant's 80th anniversary. No doubt, the Formosa is quite the Los Angeles icon.

Advertisement

It's been said that prizefighter Jimmy Bernstein originally opened the Formosa, and let chef Lem Quon run the establishment, though those details have been questioned over the years. The Formosa Cafe was adjacent to what would come to be known as Warner Hollywood Studios. Because of its proximity to the stars, it was not uncommon to see a bevy of different entertainers from the Old Hollywood era spending time at the Formosa Cafe during their off hours. It's even rumored that John Wayne helped himself to the kitchen facilities to whip up a plate of scrambled eggs one morning after passing out in one of the booths post-nightcap. If you plan to visit Hollywood, you can still dine at the legendary restaurant today, which serves as a portal to living showbiz history.

Advertisement