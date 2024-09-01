10 Restaurants Humphrey Bogart Loved Across The US

Humphrey Bogart — the iconic American actor renowned for his tough-guy roles in classic films like "Casablanca" and "The Maltese Falcon" — had a certain fondness for good food, but he's better known for his love of drink. Indeed, Bogart often drank his favorite liquor on set, and that liquor was Scotch. He liked it so much that witty quotes are attributed to him in regards to the drink, including when he supposedly said, "Scotch is a very valuable part of my life."

But even Bogie knew not to drink on an empty stomach, at least so far as we can tell from anecdotal evidence of him holding his liquor well. For instance, Bogart reportedly ordered two Scotch and sodas with his French toast whenever he was lunching at Romanoff's, a Beverly Hills restaurant frequented by the big stars during Hollywood's Golden Age.

Romanoff's was far from the only restaurant Bogart patronized. He seemed to have a penchant for being seen at all of the renowned Hollywood hotspots, including The Musso & Frank Grill, which was also one of the restaurants Marilyn Monroe loved in California. In fact, despite getting his start on stage in New York City, most of Bogart's favorite restaurants appear to have been around Los Angeles, some of which you can still visit today — though he spent ample time at eateries on both coasts. Here's a look at them for you, kid.