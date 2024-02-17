12 Restaurants Frank Sinatra Loved Across The US
Frank Sinatra, one of the most legendary crooners of the 20th century, left an indelible mark on the world of music. This wasn't the only realm Sinatra was involved in, however. He had an insatiable appetite for the finer things in life, particularly when it came to food and dining out. Sinatra embraced the culinary world with gusto, relishing the pleasures of gourmet cuisine and lavish dining experiences at his regular haunts. The singer's love affair with food was, in many ways, a reflection of his bold personality and his penchant for living life to the fullest.
Throughout his illustrious life, Sinatra frequented some of the most exclusive restaurants and supper clubs around the country. Whether he was at La Dolce Vita in Los Angeles or Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York City, his presence never went unnoticed. But while his geographic range was vast, his culinary range was not. The Chairman of the Board preferred Italian cuisine and steaks — sometimes both at the same time. Beyond his personal enjoyment of food, Sinatra's love of dining out also played a significant role in his social life and public persona. His favorite eateries became iconic destinations frequented by fans and celebrities alike, further solidifying his status as a cultural icon. Luckily, many of these joints are still alive and well today. From California escapes to classic steakhouses, we're here to take a look at Sinatra's 12 favorite restaurants.
1. Melvyn's in Palm Springs
Whenever Frank Sinatra was in Palm Springs, he made sure to stop by Melvyn's — and not just once or twice. As the Ingleside Inn's general manager told SFGate, "Legitimately, Frank Sinatra had his own table." He favored steak Diane and Jack Daniels with a splash of water, eaten at his customary Table 13.
For anyone wishing to retrace Sinatra's steps, you should know that while the tables may have changed numbers since his heyday, you can still order the steak Diane, and certainly a Jack Daniels — and it will be just as good as it was back in the 1970s. The menu contains many excellent dishes, including old standbys like beef Wellington and chicken pot pie. Indeed, Melvyn's is a great place to go if you're in the mood for the classics — but it's also been keeping up with the times by offering farm-to-table choices like the farmer's market carrots and foraged mushrooms. Whatever you eat, don't skip the booze if you want a real Frank Sinatra experience. The Jack Daniels with water will do nicely, but you might also want to consider ordering the martini, one of the house specialties.
(760) 325-2323
200 West Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA 92264
2. Musso & Frank Grill in Los Angeles
Hollywood's Musso & Frank Grill has been a popular hangout for stars of all types, ever since it opened in 1919. Among its most famous patrons were Marylin Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, and, yes, Frank Sinatra. You could hardly throw a stone in the place without hitting a well-known figure.
The draw wasn't just the food and drink, though patrons have noted that Musso & Frank's makes a very fine martini. Rather, it was all about the established atmosphere. The place started out as a literary hub, where iconic writers like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Raymond Chandler would go to put pen to paper. This reputation endured for decades, eventually pulling in midcentury greats like Kurt Vonnegut and Charles Bukowski. Their gritty intellectualism must have rubbed off on the seats, because even today, the place continues to attract best-selling novelists looking to power through their writer's block with a stiff drink and a good conversation.
(323) 467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
3. Dear John's in Culver City
This may sound like a place to take an erstwhile lover for a breakup, but in fact, the John of Dear John's refers to Johnny Harlowe, whom Frank Sinatra encouraged to open this old-school L.A. restaurant back in 1962. Celebrities started coming in droves, but after Harlowe sold the place in the 1980s, it experienced a slump in quality. Happily, the current owners revived it with the help of Josiah Citrin, a two-star Michelin chef.
The food is fantastic, and still focuses on classic steakhouse fare. Aside from good filets and New York strips, you can find German potatoes, broccolini in breadcrumbs, and a traditional Caesar salad. The décor from Sinatra's days has been updated with the style of the time in mind. Another telltale sign that this place was favored by Sinatra? Dear John's makes fabulous martinis.
(310) 881-9288
11208 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
4. P.J. Clarke's in New York
P.J. Clarke's is one of the oldest restaurants in New York, having been around since 1884. It stands to reason, then, that it's seen a celebrity or two, including Frank Sinatra. Indeed, he patronized the place, along with other musical greats like Nat King Cole.
Head here to savor a slice of history as well as a bite of P.J. Clarke's legendary burgers, which come with dill pickles and sea salt fries. The Clarke, a simple take that incorporates the classic grouping of lettuce, tomato, and onion, showcases just how good the joint's meat patty is. This is also an ideal spot for oysters, as P.J. Clarke's specializes in good shellfish. The stuff is so fresh that you can be sure that the oysters you slurp down were dozing peacefully in the harbor less than 24 hours before.
pjclarkes.com/location/third-avenue
Multiple locations
5. The Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Frank Sinatra loved a good steakhouse, so of course he had a favorite one in Las Vegas. That steakhouse is appropriately named The Steakhouse. It's not actually the only one in town, as the name kind-of-sort-of implies, but it might just be one of the best. It's also one of the most affordable, possibly because the décor hasn't been updated in more than 30 years.
Don't let that keep you away — it's a good thing. The red vinyl booths have their own classic charm, and you might even get to sit in the ones the Rat Pack used when they dined here, back in their heyday. As for the steaks themselves, order from the mesquite charcoal broiler and you'll get a fine selection of meats that come with freshly baked bread, a side of vegetables, and black bean soup or house salad.
circuscircus.com/restaurants-1/the-steak-house
(702) 794-3767
2880 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
6. Bamonte's in New York
Bamonte's is Brooklyn's oldest Italian restaurant, having opened in 1900. It's known for having hosted a number of mob personalities, both real and imagined (certain scenes from "The Sopranos" were filmed here). This gives new meaning to the glass wall separating the dining room from the kitchen; perhaps, you might wonder, patrons favored this place because they could see whether anyone was trying to poison their food. Though, as anyone who's seen "The Godfather" knows, what they really should have been worried about were bullets.
Frank Sinatra was a comparatively placid patron. The simple and straightforward menu is just his style; it includes oodles of Italian-American staples like fettuccine Alfredo and rigatoni alla vodka. Portions are hefty, so be sure to bring your appetite or ask for a doggy bag. Since it hasn't been renovated since Sinatra's time — including the glass wall — it should be easy to imagine him dining here as you chow down on your own meal. And hey — throw in Tony Soprano while you're at it.
(718) 384-8831
32 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
7. La Dolce Vita in Los Angeles
This Frank Sinatra favorite in Los Angeles nearly didn't make it to the present day: La Dolce Vita closed in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But luckily for us, it has returned with a few cosmetic and menu updates. Both La Dolce Vita's aesthetics and flavors are designed to recall the old Italian-American joints of New York; the seating is plush leather and the extensive pasta menu features plenty of red sauce. But this place also appeals to the local hunger for fresh farm-to-table ingredients.
What results is a menu with highlights like tuna tartare and eggplant caponata with black currants, chopped almonds, and fresh basil. Frank Sinatra was an original investor in the restaurant when it opened in 1966 — we can only hope he would be pleased.
(310) 278-1845
9785 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
8. Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York
Frank Sinatra liked many restaurants, as illustrated by this list, but Patsy's may have been one of his true favorites. That's probably because it ticks all the boxes: Patsy's uses fine ingredients, makes dishes like the gnocchi and veal meatballs by hand, and exudes old-school Italian-American charm, especially from the neon sign on the wall above the door outside.
The menu is just as old-school, as exemplified by the spaghetti and meatballs, penne alla vodka, and steamed whole artichokes. But Sinatra's favorites were the arugula salad, littleneck clams, and veal Milanese, not too heavy on the garlic. The fact that these items are still on the menu, and that hardly anything else has changed in this family-run restaurant since the crooner patronized it, makes it feel like a true Sinatra haunt. Even many of the suppliers remain the same, and a few of the employees.
(212) 247-3491
236 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
9. The Golden Steer in Las Vegas
This Golden Steer opened in 1958, just in time to catch Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack in their heyday. Thank goodness it did, because this joint turned out to be one of Sinatra's favorites. This is in large part thanks to Sammy Davis Jr., who was the one to bring the famous crooner in for the first time. At the time, the Rat Pack regularly performed around the corner at the Sands, so the location was ideal.
The Golden Steer continues to lean into this famous history and maintain Sinatra and Davis' favorite booths so that today's patrons can literally sit in their seats. The décor also remains largely unchanged, with the same wallpaper and waiter uniforms that served as pillars of the restaurant's ambiance in the 1950s. The menu is similar too; The Golden Steer still serves a Caesar salad with lemon instead of vinegar dressing — just like Sinatra liked it.
(702) 384-4470
308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
10. Twin Anchors in Chicago
Frank Sinatra's agent introduced him to Twin Anchors Restaurant and Tavern in Chicago; as the story goes, the singer loved the ribs so much, he kept coming back for more. He also wanted them all to himself, apparently: When he arrived, the restaurant closed its doors to new diners, and a bodyguard lurked by the phone, to stop anyone from letting the wider world know Ol' Blue Eyes was in the house. Sinatra was certainly lucky to have lived in the age before cell phones.
Today, the restaurant boasts rave reviews, with many mentioning the ribs as a favorite dish. Other top options are the fish fry, pulled pork sandwich, chili, and sloppy joe. You may not be able to close down the joint and have it all to yourself and your friends, but it's still worth a trip.
(312) 266-1616
1655 N Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614
11. Piero's Italian Cuisine in Las Vegas
As Piero's owner, Freddie Glusman, told Esquire, "Mr. Sinatra's favorite dish was the Pollo Vesuvio and his drink was Jack Daniels." This chicken dish is not currently available on the menu, but you might get a close second with the Pollo Parmesan, an entrée packed with poultry, mozzarella, tomato, and Parmesan. The dark and intimate atmosphere, which promises a certain degree of anonymity, is still in place, just as it was in Sinatra's time. You probably don't have hordes of fans to hide from, but you can enjoy it nonetheless.
If chicken isn't your thing, there are plenty of great traditional Italian dishes on the Piero's menu. The pasta selection includes a wide range of shapes and sauces, from the truffle cream orecchiette to the homemade agnolotti, while the Chilean seabass in puttanesca sauce is distinctly southern Italian.
(702) 369-2305
355 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
12. Gene and Georgetti in Chicago
Celebrities have flocked to Gene and Georgetti before Sinatra was world-famous and ever since he's been gone. Lucille Ball was an early patron, and more recently, Keanu Reeves and Will Ferrell have both made appearances. But Sinatra didn't go for the clientele; he preferred to stop by after the restaurant was closed, bringing his own friends with him.
This Italian restaurant is also a steakhouse, so it's easy to see why Sinatra, a lover of steaks and Italian food, favored it. Top menu items include the spaghetti cacio e pepe and the bistecca Fiorentina, a famous Tuscan dish. Really, any of the steaks on the menu, which are wet-aged for at least 21 days before being char-broiled and served, are ideal choices. If you're not in the mood for red meat but do want something classic and unique to the restaurant, go for the Greek-style chicken with lemon or the chicken Vesuvio, which comes with roasted potatoes and peas.
(312) 527-3718
500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654