12 Restaurants Frank Sinatra Loved Across The US

Frank Sinatra, one of the most legendary crooners of the 20th century, left an indelible mark on the world of music. This wasn't the only realm Sinatra was involved in, however. He had an insatiable appetite for the finer things in life, particularly when it came to food and dining out. Sinatra embraced the culinary world with gusto, relishing the pleasures of gourmet cuisine and lavish dining experiences at his regular haunts. The singer's love affair with food was, in many ways, a reflection of his bold personality and his penchant for living life to the fullest.

Throughout his illustrious life, Sinatra frequented some of the most exclusive restaurants and supper clubs around the country. Whether he was at La Dolce Vita in Los Angeles or Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York City, his presence never went unnoticed. But while his geographic range was vast, his culinary range was not. The Chairman of the Board preferred Italian cuisine and steaks — sometimes both at the same time. Beyond his personal enjoyment of food, Sinatra's love of dining out also played a significant role in his social life and public persona. His favorite eateries became iconic destinations frequented by fans and celebrities alike, further solidifying his status as a cultural icon. Luckily, many of these joints are still alive and well today. From California escapes to classic steakhouses, we're here to take a look at Sinatra's 12 favorite restaurants.