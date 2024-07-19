13 Restaurants Elizabeth Taylor Loved Across The US
Elizabeth Taylor's career as a Hollywood star spanned six decades, each one packed with a bevy of professional accomplishments and personal strife that played out alongside a public image of glamor and luxury. She won accolades and awards, including Oscars, for various roles throughout her career, but she also famously went through seven divorces and one widowing, when husband number three, Mike Todd, died in a plane crash.
But throughout all of that, Taylor never seemed to have lost her passion for good food and drink. Indeed, she was known for having a vibrant and carefree personality, which extended to her choices in food and restaurants. Although she did diet at one point in her career, even releasing a dieting book called "Elizabeth Takes Off", which suggested some downright kooky recipes, like cottage cheese with sour cream, her life was more broadly marked by a more relaxed and joyous approach to eating. She adored hearty comfort foods and was known for her extravagant tastes, both on and off the screen. At the height of her fame, her typical breakfast consisted of eggs, bacon, and a mimosa, followed by a peanut butter and bacon sandwich for lunch and fried chicken for dinner, along with various trappings, dessert, and a Jack Daniels tipple. Elizabeth Taylor's legacy, therefore, is not only marked by her iconic roles and stunning beauty but also by her unapologetic love for food. So who better to turn to for restaurant recommendations? Let's look at some of them below.
Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills
The Beverly Hills Hotel and its famous Polo Lounge seems to have meant a lot to Elizabeth Taylor since her childhood. After her family moved to California from England, where she was born, her father opened a gallery in the hotel's promenade, which Taylor reportedly visited often. Later, she stayed in the hotel's bungalows during several of her honeymoons and dined at the Polo Lounge, where she reportedly favored the fried chicken, which came with mashed potatoes and plenty of gravy. If the thought of such a dish is mouthwatering, you may be glad to hear that you can still find it on the menu on some nights as a special.
Although much has changed about this place over the years, including a swanky remodel carried out in 2012, the place still attracts movie stars in droves, along with tourists looking to take a peek at some A-lister. The menu has also modernized, and it's possible to find such contemporary favorites as ahi tuna tartare and American wagyu beef burgers. Elizabeth Taylor would not have been disappointed.
310-887-2777
9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Canter's Deli in Los Angeles
Canter's Deli has been a Los Angeles staple for decades, especially for celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. Although there is no apparent record of what Taylor ordered here, the restaurant specializes in pastrami and corned beef sandwiches but also provides a host of other high-quality foods, including soups, potato pancakes, and knish, along with other items you might find at a typical Jewish deli.
Part of Taylor's enjoyment of food seems to have come from the atmosphere that surrounded her as she dined, and Canter's Deli has atmosphere in spades, especially in the middle of the night when the rest of the city has died down. The nostalgic Art Deco style boasts a colorful ceiling that can be enjoyed to this day. Indeed, the decor has barely changed in the past 50 years, so a trip to Canter's means experiencing practically the same food and space that Taylor enjoyed in her day, including the signature corned beef Reuben served with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on rye.
Multiple locations
Gallagher's Steakhouse in New York
Gallagher's Steakhouse, which opened in 1927, is one of New York City's oldest continuously operating restaurants, so it's seen more than a few passing celebrities and noteworthy people over the years. Elizabeth Taylor is among them, and is known for enjoying her dinners there with her husband Richard Burton, whom she married not once but twice.
Given what we know about the restaurant then and now, it is not a surprise that Taylor liked the spot. Located smack in the middle of the theater district, Gallagher's Steakhouse has all the zest and vigor that comes with the showbiz territory, along with the grit born of having started life as a speakeasy back in the day. As for the food, it has had its ups and downs, but the restaurant has survived — and in some cases thrived — over the years. Today it is famous for serving up high-quality beef that is dry-aged on the premises for all to see and admire. When dining here, the key is to go for abundance, just as Taylor would have, so don't skimp on the steaks and martinis, and don't forget to go for an appetizer and dessert if you have room.
212-586-5000
228 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
El Cholo in Los Angeles
Elizabeth Taylor's passion for Mexican food was widely known, and according to El Cholo, the restaurant was one of the spots where she indulged this passion starting in the late 1990s. Reportedly, unlike other celebrities that frequented the restaurant, Taylor needed to receive special treatment. It wasn't because of any diva demands, but because she was the only celebrity that kept getting hounded by other customers. In response, the restaurant's solution was to "give her a private room and escort her out safely."
Despite the unwanted attention, Taylor returned on an occasional basis, perhaps because of the quality of the food. It's possible to still sample El Cholo's menu at the original location in Los Angeles, or at any of the others throughout California and Utah. One of the menu staples is the Sonora-style enchilada, a recipe that dates back to 1923, the year the restaurant opened, and which was the "first enchilada served at El Cholo," according to the website. In fact, all the dishes are dates according to the year they were invented, so if you're looking for something Taylor likely sampled, consider looking for something with a '90s association.
1121 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Abbey in West Hollywood
This iconic gay bar in West Hollywood became a frequent haunt for Elizabeth Taylor in the latter years of her life, to the point where she would stop by about once a week. The New York Times reported that when Taylor died in 2011, regular patrons and employees left flowers and other gifts by her portrait. Bartenders prepared an honorary martini for her called a Blue Velvet, in remembrance of her iconic 1944 film National Velvet. Taylor even once told the founder David Cooley that the Abbey was her favorite pub.
And it seems that Elizabeth Taylor was the Abbey's favorite celebrity. Quite aside from being a famous person who frequented the bar, her presence there seemed to symbolize an era of acceptance and embracing of gay culture, especially among older generations. Taylor did a lot to support the fight against AIDS by criticizing the slow government response to the epidemic and fundraising for AIDS research. With such a track record, it's no surprise that her patronage of The Abbey quickly caused the place to turn into a shrine to her upon her passing, and a destination for anyone seeking to pay homage to her more generally.
310-289-8410
692 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Musso & Frank Grill in Los Angeles
Musso & Frank is a restaurant that exudes Hollywood glamor. So many celebrities have dined there over the years that you can hardly throw a stone without hitting a famous person's favorite booth (several movies and shows have even shot scenes in the restaurant). One of these celebrities was Elizabeth Taylor, who was known to have indulged in food and drinks in the restaurant's back room, where people of note wouldn't be bothered by the curious eyes of the common folk.
Today Musso & Frank still stands strong and continues to attract celebrities of all kinds. The fourth-generation owner, Mark Echeverria, manages the place with an eye to maintaining its historical significance and feel while also catering to modern changes in the L.A. dining scene, which is no easy task. Yet the restaurant remains popular, both for the ambiance and the food, so he seems to be doing something right. One of those things might be that he hired an executive chef who is the son of Humphrey Bogart's stunt double. The celebrity ties are everywhere.
323-467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
La Cabañita in Glendale
Many people think that a restaurant has to be some big fancy affair, perhaps with a Michelin star or a bouncer at the door, in order to be worthy of a celebrity. This is absolutely not the case, and La Cabañita, a mom-and-pop Mexican establishment in Glendale is proof. In fact, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have dined here and are proud of it, including Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, and Elizabeth Taylor. Indeed, founder Patricia Jimenez told ABC7 that "Elizabeth Taylor was waiting outside for 35 minutes!"
You can imagine Taylor loved it. The family behind La Cabañita puts love into the cooking, producing such items as slow-cooked pork chops that fall off the bone and a mole that comes with the complexity of flavor imparted by a 21-spice recipe. Other popular items include the enchiladas, loaded nachos, and a vegetable and chicken soup.
818-957-2711
3445 N Verdugo Rd. in Glendale, CA 91208
Tavern on the Green in New York
Elizabeth Taylor was photographed at the Tavern on the Green many times, leading to a safe assumption that she also liked dining there. Indeed, the place remains known as a prominent celebrity haunt, not only for fancy dinners or casual lunches, but also for weddings and other major events. For instance, John Lennon once held his birthday celebrations there, while Al Pacino often popped in for a hot chocolate or espresso.
Despite a bankruptcy issue and some lackluster reviews in the New York Times, the Tavern on the Green remains popular in part because of its vibrant history and its prime location inside Central Park. But the food isn't half bad either. It may not have garnered any stars in the local paper recently, but the New York Times restaurant review section is a high bar to clear.
212-877-8684
W 67th St, New York, NY 10023
Sardi's in New York
Sardi's might be best known for hanging caricatures of celebrities across its walls, but the practice of doing so isn't totally random. In fact, the restaurant has long been a haunt for Broadway actors, many of whom also happen to be Hollywood stars. Elizabeth Taylor was one such person. She starred in a number of Broadway plays, even earning a Tony nomination for her role in "The Little Foxes", in the 1980s. According to an oral history of Sardi's published by All Arts, it was during that show's run when Taylor received her own hand drawn portrait, customary for celebrity guests at Sardi's.
Although photographic evidence of Taylor dining at Sardi's isn't hard to find (especially with her then-husband Richard Burton), quotes in the New York Times from Charlotte Moore, the artistic director of Irish Repertory Theater, place her there as well. "I went there with Elizabeth Taylor, for God's sake," Moore dramatically told the Times. Longtime Sardi's bartender Josip Petrsoric also recounted to the New York Times about a time when Taylor came to the inconspicuous aid guest who had too much to drink. The realization that Elizabeth Taylor helped you from the bathroom couldn't have made that hangover feel any better. Today, Sardi's still attracts Broadway types and all manner of creative celebrities, such as the designer Michael Kors, who once even created a Sardi's-themes sweater.
212-221-8440
234 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Melvyn's Restaurant in Palm Springs
Melvyn's Restaurant was a magnet for Hollywood celebrities looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for the tranquility of Palm Springs. Frank Sinatra, for one, was a regular at this restaurant, as was Marilyn Monroe, and, it seems, Elizabeth Taylor. Many of the restaurants this generation of Hollywood stars frequented seem to have remained frozen in time, leaning on the associated prestige that comes with having hosted such big names back in the glory days.
Melvyn's Restaurant is decidedly one of these, as you might notice upon seeing the hall of fame photos hanging on the wall and depicting the faces of past and present celebrities. Even after undergoing a renovation in 2017, the restaurant did what it could to retain the spirit of its storied past.
Hilary Newsom, the president of PlumpJack Group, which operates the restaurant, told the Desert Sun that "We really wanted to be true to the spirit of what was created and make sure we honored his memory and his legacy by just enhancing really what was already here," referring to Mel Haber, who owned the restaurant until he died in 2016. The group even hired an historian to help keep up the spirit of the past.
760-325-2323
200 W Ramon Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Scala in Beverly Hills
Elizabeth Taylor is one of the many A-list celebrities who have frequented this Italian fine dining spot. The restaurant has in fact long been a favorite among Hollywood actors, in part because of the famous chopped salad, which is said to have been invented here by founder Jean Leon. As the legend would have it, after several glamorous people complained about the salad making them look awkward as they ate it, Leon chopped it up into bite-sized pieces so that patrons could chow down on it more gracefully.
Since then, the place has hosted not only Elizabeth Taylor and other celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio and Kim Kardashian, but also politicians, including six U.S. presidents. Taylor even had the restaurant deliver her food to the set of "Cleopatra." The restaurant now is nearly 70 years old and is operated Jean Leon's daughter, Gigi. You can order Italian classics like the prosciutto and melon appetizer or the spaghetti bolognese.
310-275-0579
434 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills 90210-4820
Pink's in Los Angeles
Elizabeth Taylor wasn't above indulging in a lowly hotdog, as long as it was a good one. Indeed, she was a patron of Pink's hot dogs in L.A., which are actually not so lowly, and which have been going strong since the place opened back in 1939. Even though she might not have appeared at the famous hot dog stand herself all that often, the rumor has it that she would ask fellow actor Rod Steiger to stop in and bring her some hot dogs.
Today, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities in droves, as can be seen from the stream of celebrity shots posted to the website. Most recently, the family-owned establishment was visited by the likes of Billy Crystal, Oprah, and Stevie Wonder. As for the menu, you can't leave without trying Pink's famous chili dog, topped with mustard, chili, and onions, and optional nacho cheese. But you may notice that even some of the hot dogs are named after celebrities, including the Rosie O'Donnell Long Island Dog or the SHAQ dog.
323-931-4223
709 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chasen's
Although this storied establishment is now closed, it's worth a mention on this list because it may have been Elizabeth Taylor's all-time favorite restaurant, primarily on account of its chili. This is not just an educated guess: the actress reportedly had Chasen's send her their chili every two weeks while she was filming "Cleopatra" in Italy, a long way from Beverly Hills.
Another reason she may have liked it was the atmosphere. The food came heavy and plentiful, with large broiled steaks and vegetables covered in cream, and the dinner crowd was loud and boisterous. Elizabeth Taylor, by many accounts, had a rambunctious and voracious character that would have fit right in. Although the place was more of a boy's club in its 1950s heyday, it was Elizabeth Taylor that really put it on the map with her famous love of Chasen's chili, which she mentioned often in interviews. The restaurant remained popular through the 1970s but began to decline in the 1980s, finally closing in 1995.