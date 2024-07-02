11 Old Hollywood Stars' Favorite Foods

Old Hollywood defines a time when the lives of movie stars were often seen as bigger than their on-screen characters. Also known as the Golden Age of Cinema, this period produced some of the biggest names to ever appear on the silver screen, including Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, and Marlon Brando (just to name a few). Fueled by tabloids and paparazzi, stars from this period had the full power of the national spotlight. Yet despite their larger-than-life statures, the Hollywood stars of yesteryear were also just normal people with normal appetites.

Now, food may be seen as a status symbol to many modern individuals, with the rich and famous presumed to enjoy the most expensive cuisine at all times. And while stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood certainly enjoyed the finer things in life, they also fueled their bodies with more common, everyday meals.

For instance, when Frank Sinatra wasn't crooning about New York or winning Academy Awards, he enjoyed chowing down on Entenmann's crumb coffee cake or Tootsie Rolls. Likewise, John Wayne fancied himself some cheese grits when he wasn't patrolling the western plains. For anyone interested in peering beyond the celebrity mystique of the stars of yesteryear, here are the favorite foods of several notable Old Hollywood stars.