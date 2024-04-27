Cary Grant's Favorite Dish Was A Barbecue Chicken Dream

Although he passed away in 1986, iconic actor Cary Grant left behind a powerful legacy. Not only was he ultra-talented in everything from comedy to romance to thrillers, but the Hollywood star was also secretly skilled in the kitchen. One of his favorite dishes to make? Oven-baked barbecue chicken.

Thanks to cooking blogger Tori Avey, who posted the recipe documented as the late actor's favorite in the 1939 book "What Actors Eat When They Eat," we know the exact recipe he followed — although he didn't create it himself. "Now go to it, friends, and don't blame me if it is not to your liking," Grant is quoted in the cookbook. "For after all, the recipe is not mine. It is the national prize winner of the year and I happen to like it."

You'll need a whopping 3 ½ pounds of chicken, along with Worcestershire sauce, A-1 sauce, sugar, cider vinegar, a diced onion, chopped garlic, and a whole cup of ketchup. To make it, you'll brown the chicken in chunks on the stove, then transfer them to the oven doused in the sauce. Each bite yields a blend of sweet and savory flavors, exactly how a barbecue dish should. And if you want the sauce even thicker, cooking blogger Avey advises using the old trick of stirring cornstarch and water together, then incorporating the slurry with the rest of the ingredients.