Cornstarch Is The Key Thickening Ingredient To Prevent Soupy Lasagna

Lasagna is a cozy, comforting meal that packs all the ingredients and flavors of a classic bowl of pasta into a compact, layered casserole. However, its straightforward yet time-consuming preparation leaves plenty of opportunity for error. A common source of angst for lasagna makers is a soupy consistency, which is often the result of piling on a watery sauce that hasn't reduced enough.

Whether you're making a tomato and meat sauce from scratch or using a jarred sauce, you can thicken it with cornstarch to prevent the problem of a soupy lasagna. Cornstarch is a classic binding ingredient that won't affect the sauce's flavor and is much more effective than flour. It thickens sauces and soups by inflating in liquid the same way oatmeal, rice, or any other starch ingredient does, absorbing it in the process. Cornstarch is cheap and widely available at most grocery stores with the flours and baking products.

To use cornstarch as a thickening agent for lasagna sauce, add it in a slurry to the sauce as it simmers. A slurry consists of equal parts cornstarch and cold liquid. You can use water, broth, or cooking wine for a savory tomato or béchamel sauce. Once you've dissolved the cornstarch into the liquid, you'll pour it into a hot pot of sauce and stir to combine. The standard ratio for cornstarch to sauce is a tablespoon of cornstarch for every cup of sauce, but you'll need to adjust depending on how much thickening you need.