Customize Simple, Oven-Baked Barbecue Chicken With Endless Spice Options

You don't need a grill to make tasty barbecued chicken. All you need is an oven and a willingness to try some spice. Unlike ribs or brisket, barbecue chicken doesn't require a long, slow cook to get tender, so the name "barbecue," mostly refers to the flavors associated with it: smoke and sauce. That makes it the ideal candidate to get the barbecue treatment in the oven. Roasted chicken can take on some char and get plenty juicy before being slathered with sauce for an easy and satisfying dinner. But barbecue sauce alone can only do so much. Without a grill's smoke, you'll need something else to add more depth and personality to your chicken. That's where adding a spice blend, and customizing your own mix, can help

Our oven-baked BBQ chicken recipe uses a spice mixture of smoked paprika, onion and garlic powders, and oregano, to bring some more flavor to a relatively simple dish. Store-bought barbecue sauce is convenient and plenty tasty often, but it can be relatively one note, leaning heavily on sweetness and a little tang. Spice mixes let you bring an undertone of other notes like spice, pepper, earthiness, or whatever else you would like, which will make your chicken more satisfying by adding balance and complexity. The variety of spices you have, and the ease of mixing them, also means it's a great way to put a personal spin on an otherwise straightforward meal.