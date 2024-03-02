The Unique Stuffing Marilyn Monroe Loved To Cook

Iconic celebrities are revered, copied, and meticulously followed both during their lives and after their deaths. Even their favorite meals become fashionable as if by cooking them, we summon their essence and honor their memory. A well-known example is Elvis Presley's favorite peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich, but Marilyn Monroe's unique stuffing is a much more elaborate combination.

Published in 2010, a book entitled "Fragments" gives fans a glimpse into her private life and innermost thoughts by filling pages with images, personal notes, and letters collected after her death. Among this collection of written artifacts is a recipe for stuffing scrawled on an old notepad in her handwriting. The stuffing is as unique as it is complex, filled with an extensive list of stuffing ingredients including sourdough bread, ground beef, turkey liver, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, three types of nuts, parmesan cheese, not to mention a wealth of aromatics and seasonings.

The first novelty lies in the use of sourdough bread soaked in water and shredded into the foundation of the stuffing. Sourdough bread was only common in San Francisco during the 1950s, alluding to Monroe's fleeting residence in San Francisco while married to Joe DiMaggio. Another unique aspect of the stuffing is the presence of three types of proteins, which essentially make the dish into its own, standalone meal. Parmesan, pine nuts, chestnuts, and raisins add a trifecta of salty, sweet, and savory notes along with a crunchy and chewy textural contrast.