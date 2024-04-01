12 Of Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Foods

Audrey Hepburn, the iconic actress of Hollywood's Golden Age, captivated audiences with her timeless elegance and grace, but also with her great passion for food. Off the silver screen, she cultivated a reputation as a fervent food lover, a facet of her personality that endeared her to fans and lived on in her son Luca Dotti. Dotti published "Audrey at Home: Memories of My Mother's Kitchen" in 2015, a book about his mother in which he recounts their family life with particular attention to dining and recipes.

It's only fair that she should have indulged in satisfying her palate in her later years given what she'd had to endure in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands as a child. There she and her family subsisted on tulip bulbs and boiled grass during a famine induced by Nazi policies. Since then, Hepburn showcased a hearty appetite for the finer foods in life, including hefty pasta dishes and sushi. Indeed, she was known for having an adventurous palate and embracing different cuisines and flavors with gusto, which she did both in restaurants and in her home cooking. Let's look at which dishes struck her fancy and perhaps learn a tip or two about how to prepare good, simple meals worthy of an international movie star.