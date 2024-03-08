Audrey Hepburn Only Drank Scotch Neat

Everyone knows that Audrey Hepburn was an actress, humanitarian, and icon of 1940s glamor. Perhaps fewer people know that instead of a "Roman Holiday," Hepburn preferred her holidays to be Scottish. She was a Taurus, and she was a Scotch fan. A 1988 interview with the Sunday Mail (U.K.) reads: "It was 4 o'clock in the afternoon, but she seized a large Scotch thankfully. 'I'm not a lush', she explained in that distinctive, faintly-foreign accent, a legacy of her Dutch upbringing, 'but I've been up since four and I need a pick-up,'" (via fan outlet Everything Audrey).

To be specific, her go-to drink order was reportedly two fingers of smoky J&B Rare Blended Scotch, served neat and paired with a Kent cigarette — a combo she was known to enjoy nightly. Before Kents became her brand of choice, Hepburn smoked English-cut Gold Flake Cigarettes in a long-filtered cigarette holder from London.

Notably, even though J&B Rare is produced in Speyside, Scotland, the J&B brand was created in London — the same city where the British actress enjoyed her first-ever stage debut as a chorus girl in the musical "High Button Shoes" in 1948. At least, this was her first recorded performance credited as "Audrey Hepburn." She performed countless times as a ballerina before this under the name Edda Van Heemstra during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands (when musical performances were made illegal) in Resistance events called zwarte avonden or "black evenings."