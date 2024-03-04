Judy Garland's Favorite Vegetable Salad Was Full Of Crunch

Some of Garland's other favorite foods included steak and kidney pie, mashed potatoes, and Coca-Cola — certainly not most salads, which makes her love for her mom's recipe extra-special. "I like nice, crispy vegetable salad," she wrote in "What Actors Eat — When They Eat" (via Old Soul Retro). "But I didn't always like it. Then one day my mother discovered just the right combination, just the right dressing, and now it is my favorite type of food." Garland noted that since the salad was so simple to put together, if her mom wasn't available, she would just make it herself. Considering the actress grew up with two working parents in Grand Rapids, Minnesota (and later California, where the family moved), she was able to develop a few techniques of her own if her parents weren't around.

To make the dressing, all you have to do is shake the ingredients together in a bottle, which Garland recommended doing three times. Then she advised mixing everything together with your hands, so that you can feel for the parts of the salad where the dressing hasn't reached. Even if you're still on the fence about this recipe or not a big salad fan in general, Garland insisted it deserves it a shot. "This one is different, honest," she said.