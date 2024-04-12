Bette Davis' Favorite Breakfast Hash Starred Corned Beef And Beets

With all the fiery characters she brought to life on screen, playing a domestic goddess may seem a little out of character for her. But in real life, Bette Davis knew her way around the kitchen. Do a quick search online for "Bette Davis recipes" and you'll discover how the Hollywood star had her ways of preparing drinks, main courses, and desserts; she even had a recipe for mustard gelatin rings, which is a kind of aspic.

One that sounds simple and delicious is Davis' red flannel hash recipe. A New England dish, red flannel hash is a tasty and hearty plate that allows you to use leftover corned beef and potatoes from a St. Patrick's Day celebration, with beets added in. Beets are actually central to the dish since they add pops of color reminiscent of a red flannel pattern. They also provide the sweetness that balances the corned beef's saltiness for a filling and well-rounded breakfast.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1908, Davis' affinity for the dish went beyond her New England roots. As her long-time assistant Kathryn Sermak revealed to The Spectrum, the actress loved potatoes so much that her nickname was Spuds.

Davis' recipe, featured in Frank DeCaro's "The Dead Celebrity Cookbook," is simple: Two cups of cooked corned beef, 3 cups of cold boiled potatoes, and 1.5 cups of cooked beets are chopped, mixed together, and seasoned with cream before they're poured into a "hot, buttered ironware frying pan" where they're cooked over medium heat until they turn brown.