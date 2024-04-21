14 Foods And Drinks Marilyn Monroe Loved

Marilyn Monroe was a Hollywood icon and a talented actress who took an affinity to delicious food when she wasn't busy being in the limelight. Her appreciation for a good quality meal was no secret; the starlet's love affair with food is widely published, and fans lap up the intimate knowledge of what her favorites were. In addition to what she cooked for herself in the comforts of her own home, she also partook in fine meals with friends or afforded herself solo treats, according to her fancy.

So let us take a look at some of these meals, which we've gathered based on accounts of what she ate while dining out, as well as her own revelations about what she enjoyed chowing down. You may even be treated to a rare Monroe recipe — and you're not likely to be bored by her personal menu. Monroe's culinary preferences were as eclectic as her on-screen roles: She savored traditional American dishes like sundaes and chili yet also took delight in the sophistication of French cuisine. The star's passion for food provides a glimpse into the soul of a woman who, despite her fame, remained remarkably relatable.