The Unusual Meal Of Eggs And Milk That Marilyn Monroe Adored

While celebrities may not appear to be just like us, behind the glitz and glamor, they certainly have similar eating habits. Musical legend Frank Sinatra's signature tomato sauce is exactly what we make when we want the homemade taste without much effort. And Marilyn Monroe was a fan of a hastily-made breakfast that's downed while getting ready. However, her unusual concoction of milk and eggs is a far cry from our two-minute oatmeal.

Among the starlets from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Monroe has certainly stood apart from the rest. Could it be her signature red lip? Or perhaps her penchant for Chanel No. 5? According to a 1952 interview, it could be her strange breakfast of champions. In a conversation with Pageant Magazine, obtained by Into the Gloss, Monroe proclaimed her eating habits to be bizarre, but something she enjoys nonetheless. "Before I take my morning shower, I start warming a cup of milk on the hot plate I keep in my hotel room. When it's hot, I break two raw eggs into the milk, whip them up with a fork, and drink them while I'm dressing," she said to the magazine.

Along with this, Monroe took a multivitamin pill, a breakfast she believed doctors would be proud of. While her other meals were also paleo in nature — raw carrots with steak, lamb chops, or liver — she typically treated herself to a hot fudge sundae at the end of the day.