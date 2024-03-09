The Unusual Meal Of Eggs And Milk That Marilyn Monroe Adored
While celebrities may not appear to be just like us, behind the glitz and glamor, they certainly have similar eating habits. Musical legend Frank Sinatra's signature tomato sauce is exactly what we make when we want the homemade taste without much effort. And Marilyn Monroe was a fan of a hastily-made breakfast that's downed while getting ready. However, her unusual concoction of milk and eggs is a far cry from our two-minute oatmeal.
Among the starlets from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Monroe has certainly stood apart from the rest. Could it be her signature red lip? Or perhaps her penchant for Chanel No. 5? According to a 1952 interview, it could be her strange breakfast of champions. In a conversation with Pageant Magazine, obtained by Into the Gloss, Monroe proclaimed her eating habits to be bizarre, but something she enjoys nonetheless. "Before I take my morning shower, I start warming a cup of milk on the hot plate I keep in my hotel room. When it's hot, I break two raw eggs into the milk, whip them up with a fork, and drink them while I'm dressing," she said to the magazine.
Along with this, Monroe took a multivitamin pill, a breakfast she believed doctors would be proud of. While her other meals were also paleo in nature — raw carrots with steak, lamb chops, or liver — she typically treated herself to a hot fudge sundae at the end of the day.
Are there any benefits to drinking milk and eggs?
The mix of milk and eggs certainly sounds better as the base for a cake, but if Marilyn Monroe loved it, it must be good, right? Although she never got into the specifics of why she drank milk and eggs, she told Pageant Magazine that her protein-rich diet allows her to have delicacies like sundaes. If your daily protein-packed smoothie isn't cutting it, a glass of milk and two eggs will certainly do the trick, as it has around 20g of protein. The simple breakfast accounts for almost half of the 46 grams that the CDC recommends for women (56 grams for men), and also contains calcium and healthy fats.
Milk and raw eggs may have benefited Ms. Monroe, but if you're scared of getting salmonella, we get you. Rather than whisking the eggs into a glass of hot milk, stir the eggs and cold milk together before heating it at low heat in a saucepan. Keep stirring the mixture to prevent the eggs from sticking to the pan and take it off the stove once the temperature reaches about 160 degrees Fahrenheit. A bit of sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg can certainly help to mask the eggy taste, but in a pinch, add some rum and call it protein-rich homemade eggnog.