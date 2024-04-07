10 Restaurants Marilyn Monroe Loved In California

Marilyn Monroe was known for her films, her charm, and as the epitome of glamour and sensuality. But beyond her iconic status as a Hollywood starlet, Monroe possessed a lesser-known passion for food that drew her to some of California's finest restaurants, ice cream parlors, and delis, where she rubbed shoulders with stars, politicians, and literary figures. Behind the shimmering facade of Tinseltown, she likely found solace and joy in culinary delights, embracing the pleasures of the table with gusto.

So we've put together a list of the restaurants she liked to frequent in and around Los Angeles, most of which are still alive and kicking today. If they were good enough to attract the rich and famous, they might just be good enough to stand the test of time. As to what Monroe may have eaten at these establishments, we can only speculate. We do know that she preferred her breakfast eggs almost raw and her dinners packed with protein. Steak, lamb chops, or liver were go-to ingredients for her at home, along with some raw carrots, but we can only imagine that her restaurant choices were a little more involved. So, let's take a look at those places and try to guess what a meal with Marylin Monroe might have been like.