22 Must-Try Reuben Sandwiches Across The US
The Reuben sandwich is a classic American comfort food. Its harmonious blend of tangy flavors and soft and crunchy textures, featuring layers of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and rye bread brings together some of the best ingredients our cultural melting pot offers, turning it into a creation even greater than the sum of its parts. And although the true origins of the Reuben may be contested, no one can deny that the Reuben has secured its place as a go-to option for those seeking a satisfying and flavorful meal.
What makes a good Reuben? The answer lies in the meticulous balance of its key ingredients. The succulent corned beef, slow-cooked to perfection, provides a savory foundation, while the tangy sauerkraut adds a delightful crunch and a burst of acidity. Swiss cheese, with its mild and nutty profile, melds seamlessly with the other components, creating a rich and creamy texture. The crowning glory is the Russian dressing, a zesty condiment that steps things up with its unique blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, and horseradish. Lastly, it's rye or bust, or you can forget about the robust flavor that ties everything together. Let's find out firsthand which Reuben sandwiches rate as the highest testaments to their kind, based mainly on articles by professional reviewers and personal experience.
Katz's Deli
Katz's Deli owes little of its status as a New York City institution to the fame it gained from the hit film "When Harry Met Sally." While the extra media attention certainly didn't hurt, this long-standing deli has persevered and thrived through the years based on the strength of its sandwiches (and other items), and the quality of ingredients.
The Reuben at Katz's Deli is no exception. The sandwich contains all the requisite ingredients plus the option to add more, but ... why? The proportions are perfect as they are, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Hank's Oyster Bar
An oyster bar might not sound like the first place you'd look for the best Reuben sandwich in town, but this place will surprise you. While the oyster options abound year-round, as do those for a variety of other upscale seafood dishes, Hank's Oyster Bar will also serve you Goldfish crackers in a bowl. So, a casual sandwich can't be too far behind.
That sandwich? The Reuben, of course, even though Hank's makes it with smoked salmon — a testament to the sandwich's versatility. In addition, it contains Swiss cheese, remoulade, and coleslaw on rye bread. The flavor combination is different but it works just as well.
Nate n' Al's
Pretty much everyone in Beverly Hills — locals and visitors alike — grabs their Reuben at this old-fashioned diner. Open since 1945, Nate n Al's has been luring regular customers back again and again with the secret spice formula it uses in its corned beef and pastrami, according to CBS.
Sample this special corned beef on Nate n' Al's Reuben sandwich, which comes on freshly baked rye bread. Not in the mood for beef? You can order the same sandwich with pastrami or turkey instead, both of which go swimmingly with the Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and sauerkraut.
Court Street Grocers
This convenience store/deli in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, serves up a Reuben with a harmonious blend of sweet, salty, and fatty elements, joined together like one glorious being resting on a caraway rye bed (provided by revered Manhattan bakery, Orwasher's). Although not your traditional Reuben — made with comeback sauce, or a spicy Thousand Island dressing — its substitutions can only be described as upgrades from the original.
Indeed, Court Street Grocers excels at upgrades. It's even devised a vegetarian version of the Reuben made with roasted broccoli, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and the aforementioned comeback sauce. It really does leave you coming back for more.
Same Day Cafe
All the traditional sandwiches at Same Day Cafe in Chicago seem to get a special twist or two, and that includes the Reuben. The similarities with your classic Reuben end with the house-prepared corned beef, as braised cabbage replaces sauerkraut, Gruyere takes the place of Swiss cheese (which is actually Emmental, while Gruyere is also Swiss), and mild Russian dressing gives way to Sriracha Thousand Island.
But don't limit yourself to sandwiches here, as Same Day is fancier than your average cafe. Take advantage of the imaginative pastries, like the candied orange cinnamon roll, or wash your meal down with a fun flavor from the soda fountain.
Liuzza's by the Track
Food fans tend to think of New Orleans as a great place for po' boys, a sandwich typically made with some kind of fried protein slapped between two slices of crispy yet fluffy French bread. Liuzza's by the Track serves fine po' boys but it also delivers on the Reuben.
Surprisingly pretty classic, the Reuben skips the French or creole twists you might expect from a place that specializes in the fine cuisine of Louisiana. Indeed, it comes with slow-simmered corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, house-made Thousand Island dressing, and rye bread. Just the ticket.
Frankel's Delicatessen
As with all top-notch delis in New York City, this one features a fine selection of house-cured meats. According to New York magazine, the Frankel brothers make the especially delectable pastrami nearby. We suggest you go for the pastrami Reuben, complete with melted Swiss cheese and the rest of the expected ingredients.
But if you're not up for pastrami, we won't judge you too harshly. Indeed, Frankel's menu offers a turkey Reuben for just such occasions, and while the hand-cut roasted turkey lacks the pastrami's je ne sais quoi, it still produces an excellent sandwich.
Carving Room
Carving Room, in Washington D.C., enjoys a reputation for producing some of the city's top house-cured meats, including any and all meats perfect for a great Reuben sandwich. This one, in particular, pairs a nine-day house-cured pastrami with other house-made ingredients, such as sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Only the Swiss cheese seems not to have been made by The Carving Room, which would be quite a feat.
The sandwich, served on rye, comes accompanied by fries or a salad. The rest of the offerings at this place, which Guy Fieri dubbed a "carnivore compound," according to the Food Network, are equally meat-forward and often feature a Moroccan twist, courtesy of the owner's Moroccan-Jewish ancestry.
Canter's Deli
A place known throughout the land for great pastrami and corned beef sandwiches likely also delivers the perfect Reuben sandwich, and that proves true with Canter's Deli in Los Angeles. Not only are its pastrami and corned beef sandwiches delicious, but the place also offers turkey and veggie Reubens (made with a veggie patty) that can hold their own against the more traditional versions.
Even better, you can get all four of these Reubens at any time of day or night, as Cantor's stays open 24 hours a day. Come for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack and you won't be disappointed.
Kenny & Ziggy's
Sometimes it's not practical to get on a plane and fly to New York for a sandwich. Actually, that's most of the time. Enter Kenny & Ziggy's, which crafts New York-style deli sandwiches — among them the Reuben — available to discerning Houstonians. The restaurant does an exceptional job of it.
So exceptional, in fact, that the menu calls this item the "One and Only Reuben," served open-faced by default, or closed if you prefer. Kenny & Ziggy's doesn't stop there. It also offers a "Reubenesque" item, a Reuben-like hot dog complete with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. And let's not forget about The Big Reubowski, which is a Reuben but also a burger. Mind. Blown.
Brent's Deli
This iconic and long-standing deli on the outskirts of Los Angeles devotes a whole section of its menu to Reuben sandwiches, and for good reason. Select from three options, each with its own personality: the classic Reuben with melted Swiss cheese, corned beef, and Russian dressing, and the fresh turkey Reuben.
Then there is the extra-special black pastrami Reuben, where a nicely marbled pastrami comes topped with black pepper seasoning. All options arrive on grilled rye bread with a side of fries and coleslaw. Dine in or order out a feast for the whole extended family.
Lardon
Although this Chicago joint specializes in pork, as the name suggests, it also delivers some pretty fine corned beef and pastrami options, which is great news for Reuben lovers. Be sure to show up before 3:30 pm, as Lardon stops serving it after that.
It'll be worth your while. Served with kettle chips and cucumber deli pickles, this Reuben consists of pastrami, gouda, fancy sauce, house-made sauerkraut, deli pickles, and two beautiful slabs of marbled rye bread. A feast for the eyes as well as the taste buds.
The Green Room Kukhnya
When you know how to make a good Reuben, which The Green Room Kukhnya in New Orleans does, it's only natural to want to branch out and try variations. This restaurant did exactly that, giving us the beet Reuben sandwich, a vegetarian version of the classic made with roasted beets, Swiss cheese, braised cabbage, Russian dressing, and buttered rye.
That's not to say that you can't also get a great meat-lover's Reuben. In fact, you have two choices: The classic Reuben with all the usual trappings, or the Omni Reuben, which comes with both corned beef and that roasted beet that works so well in the vegetarian version.
Sam LaGrassa's
Sam LaGrassa's, a family-owned shop in Boston, specializes in high-quality sandwiches, which means it pays close attention to every ingredient that goes into them. In particular, LaGrassa's prepares its own deli meats and makes both its dressing and the always fresh and tasty bread.
The Reuben here is strictly of the pastrami variety, for which you'll be thankful, since LaGrassa's excels at preparing this meat. Another ingredient that elevates the sandwich? The grilled pumpernickel, which provides an added flavor punch compared to your average rye.
Manny's Deli
When a deli lasts 80-plus years, you know it's doing something — or lots of things – right. In the case of Manny's, in Chicago, one of those right things is its Reuben sandwich, available in breakfast form: All the elements of a Reuben plus two eggs cooked to your preference.
A breakfast Reuben is such a good idea, it should go viral. In the meantime, this place serves it, and that's what's important. It comes on rye, along with a potato pancake. But if you're there for lunch, don't despair. Manny's also has a great classic Reuben sandwich, as well as a vegetarian version made with a veggie patty as the centerpiece.
Josh's Deli
Josh's Deli in Miami cures its corned beef in-house for 10 days before braising it, according to the Miami New Times, which explains why its corned beef Reuben tastes so good. When ordering, specify which meat you want, as Josh's also offers the Reuben with other meats, such as pastrami or roasted turkey, which are not bad either.
Other menu options include playful and unusual combinations, like the latkes with spicy tuna and sriracha cream cheese. As for all the additional sandwiches, the fillings are delicious and inventive but the common denominator will always be that they are made with freshly baked bread.
Attman's Delicatessen
The first Attman's Delicatessen opened on East Lombard Street in Baltimore in 1915, and it has been going strong ever since. The driving force behind it is its deli meats, especially the corned beef, which grace the Reuben and several other sandwiches.
The Reuben takes center stage, as the deli does not hold back on the meat. The same can be said for the rest of the positively extensive menu. In fact, it might take you all day to read through it, so we recommend you head straight to the Reuben. Although the other sandwiches are choice, if you like corned beef, this one won't let you down.
Zingerman's Delicatessen
Bread is a key ingredient in any sandwich, and the folks at Zingerman's Delicatessen, in Ann Arbor, seem to understand this, because they churn out some great loaves, freshly baked in-house. The bread puts the Reubens at Zingerman's among the absolute best in the US. And we say Reubens because there are many versions here.
Start with Zingerman's Reuben, one of the most popular items on the menu, according to the company's website. The most classic version, it's made with corned beef, Emmental Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house-made Russian dressing, and grilled rye bread baked on the premises. But don't miss out on the pastrami-based Binny's Brooklyn Reuben; the TNT Cowboy Reuben, which comes with beef brisket; or the Georgia Reuben, featuring turkey. There is even the vegetarian Rucker's Raucous Reuben, made with tempeh.
The General Muir
When one hears that a place has made the Michelin Guide, one often thinks of fancy high-end restaurants with white tablecloths and too many forks to count. But the General Muir is a casual affair, to the point where they even serve great sandwiches.
One such sandwich is the Reuben, which encompasses the usual ingredients surrounded by griddled rye. You also can order the vegetarian Reuben, prepared with smoked beets as the main ingredient. But don't stick only to the Reuben. This restaurant specializes in providing a slice of New York in Atlanta, so treat yourself to plenty of bagels, cream cheese, and cheesecake as well.
The Bagel Deli and Restaurant
Reuben options abound at the Bagel Deli & Restaurant in Denver. Starting with breakfast, you can get scrambled eggs with corned beef and topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese and served with home fries. For lunch, go for the classic Reuben with corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, or have your Reuben served with latkes.
If you missed lunch and by 3 pm you're so hungry you could eat a cow, opt for the Reuben burger. This is exactly as it sounds: a burger paired with corned beef or pastrami along with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, all served on a lovely bun.
Mile End Deli
Not only does Mile End Deli in Brooklyn offer some of New York City's best sandwiches but it does especially well with its various Reubens, which include the corned beef version, the turkey version, and the Eli Reuben, made with smoked meat in addition to corned beef. All are served on an extra-tasty slice of pumpernickel rye.
The sandwiches here stand out because they are treated as if they were high-class items, just as deserving of seasonal ingredients and homemade elements as the fanciest of dishes. In particular, the smoked meat, which appears most notably in the Eli Reuben, is a specialty of this deli, which cures, smokes, and slices it in-house, according to New York magazine.
Wise Sons
San Francisco is famous as the home to some of the country's best restaurants and for boasting a culinary range that spans the globe. But somehow, a good Jewish deli appeared hard to come by. Luckily, Wise Sons rode to the rescue when it opened a few years ago, and now it's possible to purchase a great Reuben — and other deli specialties — in San Francisco too.
We recommend the O.G. Reuben. Made with house-cured pastrami, corned beef, or smoked turkey, you can customize the whole thing to your liking, adding or removing ingredients at will. But while it's nice to have that option, the best possible sandwich is the one the chef intended. In other words, the O.G.
