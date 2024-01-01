22 Must-Try Reuben Sandwiches Across The US

The Reuben sandwich is a classic American comfort food. Its harmonious blend of tangy flavors and soft and crunchy textures, featuring layers of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and rye bread brings together some of the best ingredients our cultural melting pot offers, turning it into a creation even greater than the sum of its parts. And although the true origins of the Reuben may be contested, no one can deny that the Reuben has secured its place as a go-to option for those seeking a satisfying and flavorful meal.

What makes a good Reuben? The answer lies in the meticulous balance of its key ingredients. The succulent corned beef, slow-cooked to perfection, provides a savory foundation, while the tangy sauerkraut adds a delightful crunch and a burst of acidity. Swiss cheese, with its mild and nutty profile, melds seamlessly with the other components, creating a rich and creamy texture. The crowning glory is the Russian dressing, a zesty condiment that steps things up with its unique blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, and horseradish. Lastly, it's rye or bust, or you can forget about the robust flavor that ties everything together. Let's find out firsthand which Reuben sandwiches rate as the highest testaments to their kind, based mainly on articles by professional reviewers and personal experience.